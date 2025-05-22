The island’s biggest Livestock fair, ‘Feria de Ganado 2025 y XXXII Concurso de Ganado Selecto’ takes place this Saturday and Sunday in the Experimental Farm of Cabildo de Gran Canaria on the rugged north coast of Arucas.

• This year, 105 exhibitors are participating and 1,200 animals will be exhibited at the 32nd Livestock Competition and Exhibition

• The Livestock Fair will open its doors on Saturday from 10:00 to 18:30 and on Sunday from 10:00 to 15:00.

• Free entry

The 105 exhibitors, 16 of whom are new, will be divided between agricultural markets, producers, machinery and supplies, crafts, the institutional representatives from the municipalities of Moya, Guía, Tejeda, Teror, La Aldea, Gáldar, Ingenio, Telde, and Valleseco, which is joining the bandwagon. Also present will be agricultural organizations and associations, and six food stalls with offerings based on local products.

The Fair includes a “Gran Canaria Recycles” workshop run by the island’s Department of the Environment, and throughout the weekend there will be children’s workshops and activities on cheese and gofio making, crafts about the Canary Island black bee, educational workshops on compost and worms, and planting and composting activities, among others.

There will be guided tastings of coffee, cheese, honey, and wine, with a maximum of 20 participants and prior registration at the information desk. Technical tours of the livestock exhibition, also upon registration, are led by a veterinary professional and last approximately one hour. Activities related to fishing, wool work, face painting, and a rod puppet show featuring native livestock breeds and characters from the orchard.

🎶 The Los Lola group will perform between 14:30 and 16:00 on Saturday.🎶

Livestock Competition and Exhibition

The Select Livestock Competition and Exhibition provides important support for livestock farmers interested in preserving native breeds, thereby improving animal welfare without losing sight of their economic profitability. The grants and prizes are an incentive to maintain these breeds, which could end up disappearing. This year, 480 goats, 345 sheep, and 230 cattle will be brought to the exhibition.

The competition jury’s decision will be announced on Sunday at 13:30, and the 58 trophies will be awarded. The jury will be composed of 17 veterinary professionals. The total prize money, including all the subsidies for the animals’ transportation and accommodation at the Fair, exceeds €90,000.

Transport

The recommendation is to use the public transportation. The Global transportation company will increase its bus service (number 210) during the weekend fair days and times. This year, a shuttle bus service has been established connecting the El Rincón Intermodal parking lot with La Granja during the fair hours.

For those unable to use public transportation, parking will be available near the Agricultural Farm, from which access to the grounds is possible, either via the pedestrian walkway that crosses the GC-2 highway or by using microbuses as shuttles, which are also free. Parking is not permitted within the Farm’s facilities.