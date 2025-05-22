What a beautiful and warm May week it has been on Gran Canaria. This weekend is perfect for exploration and to check out some events taking place…
• The island’s biggest Livestock fair in Arucas this weekend. Perfect also to visit with the family
• The long-awaited fair in Valsequillo this Sunday. A new concept with two fairs becoming one – The Strawberry, Potato, and Corn Fair
• On Friday morning, there is the biggest Children’s Pilgrimage taking place in the morning
• Patron Saints festivities to enjoy in San Fernando de Maspalomas in the south and up in the mountains, Artenara among other places
Check even more events on TheCanaryGuide calendar
#GranCanaria Weather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
30 May – 1 June • Products of the Land Fair 2025 in San Mateo
30 May • The Canary Islands Day festivities
30 May • The 29th Wool Festival Caideros de Gáldar
30-31 May • Gran Canaria Rally
30 May-22 June • Fiestas San Vicente Ferrer in Valleseco
4-8 June • Gáldar Pride 2025 – Summer Carnival 🌈
6-8 June • FIMAR, The International Sea Fair in LPA
6-16 June • Fiestas Patronales San Antonio El Chico in Mogán
8 June “Moya Dulce”
11-15 June • Fisaldo – Outlet sale at INFECAR
12-15 June • “Music Meets Tourism” Festival in Maspalomas
13-14 June • ‘Feria de la Zafra’, The Harvest Fair in El Tablero, SBT
14-15 June • Collebtables Fair San Mateo
4-27 July • Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival
11 July – 3 August • Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
💫 In the Canary Islands, you can observe the Lyrids meteor shower from April 16-25, peaking around April 22, and the Eta Aquarids from April 19 to May 28, peaking around May 5-6, both associated with Halley’s Comet. 💫
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Friday, May 30 – Public Holiday in the Canary Islands – Canary Islands’ Day, Día de Canarias
Monday 9 June – Local bank holiday in Valleseco: Patron Saint of the municipality San Vicente Ferrer
Friday 13 June – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de San Antonio. Local bank holiday in Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 16 June – Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Tuesday 24 June – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Conmemoración de la Fundación de la Ciudad, Commemoration of the Foundation of the City.Local bank holiday in Telde, Artenara, Arucas, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan/ San Juan Bautista
Friday 27 June – Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Wednesday 16 July – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Friday 25 July – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol and a local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Monday 4 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: “La Rama” in honour of Our Lady of the Snows – La Rama en honor a Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Tuesday 5 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Friday 15 August – Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Saturday 16 August – Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
🌤️ (Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency)
The Canary Guide #GranCanariaWeather
We are happy to supply forecasts for specific towns, events, or areas!
🌤️ Gran Canaria Weekend Weather Summary
📅 Friday 23 – Monday 26 May 2025
🇮🇨 #TheCanaryGuide #GranCanariaWeather
☀️ General Outlook
The north of Gran Canaria will see cloudier skies, especially during early mornings and evenings, with occasional light drizzle possible in mid-altitude zones. The south and coasts, particularly the southwest, will enjoy mostly clear and sunny weather throughout the period. Temperatures remain steady and pleasant, with moderate northeast trade winds, occasionally stronger in exposed southeast and northwest areas.
A warm, settled and sunny weekend lies ahead for Gran Canaria, with temperatures reaching up to 28°C in the shade across southern and inland areas. Winds will ease by Sunday, and UV levels remain very high, making sun protection essential.
The south and southwest coasts offer the best conditions for beach days and sea swimming, with water temperatures reaching 23°C by Sunday and only slight swell expected. There is no rain forecast, and skies will be mostly clear island-wide.
📆 Friday 23 May
☁️ North: Mainly cloudy with a chance of light drizzle in the hills early and late in the day. Some sunny spells around midday.
☀️ South & Coasts: Mostly sunny with a few early morning clouds.
🌬️ Winds: Northeast trade winds, locally strong in the southeast and northwest slopes. Breezes in the southwest.
🌡️ Las Palmas: 20°C / 23°C
💨 Gusty zones: Southeast & northwest slopes
📆 Saturday 24 May
☁️ North: Cloudy start with clearer skies developing in the afternoon. Light drizzle possible early in the day at mid-altitudes.
☀️ South & Coasts: Mostly clear, bright conditions with minor cloud in the morning.
🌬️ Winds: Moderate northeast wind, occasionally strong on exposed slopes. Breezes continue in the southwest.
🌡️ Las Palmas: 20°C / 23°C
🌡️ South resorts: 17–25°C estimated
🧴 UV levels: Very high — sun protection necessary
📆 Sunday 25 May
☁️ North: Partly cloudy with more sunshine by the afternoon. Mainly dry.
☀️ Rest of the island: Clear or mostly sunny, especially in the interior and south.
🌬️ Winds: Moderate northeast trade winds. Breezes on the southwest coasts.
🌡️ Las Palmas: 19°C / 24°C
🌡️ Interior/South: Slight rise in max temps in inland areas
📆 Monday 26 May
☁️ North: Partly cloudy early, clearing towards midday.
☀️ Elsewhere: Mostly clear skies continuing across southern and interior zones.
🌬️ Winds: Moderate NE winds, locally strong on exposed southeast and northwest slopes.
🌡️ Las Palmas: 19°C / 24°C
✅ #WeekendTips Recap
|Category
|Recommendation
|☀️ Best Beach Days
|All weekend, especially Saturday & Sunday
|🥾 Best for Hiking
|Sunday morning — clear and mild conditions
|☁️ Drizzle Risk
|Friday & Saturday mornings in the north
|💨 Strong Winds
|SE & NW slopes — Friday & Monday mainly
|🧴 Sun Protection
|Essential — UV index remains very high
🌡️ Temperature Summary
|Date
|Min Temp
|Max Temp
|Fri 23 May
|18°C
|28°C
|Sat 24 May
|18°C
|27°C
|Sun 25 May
|18°C
|28°C
|Mon 26 May
|19°C
|28°C
These are official shade readings. Expect it to feel 5–10°C warmer in direct sunlight, especially in the south and sheltered interior areas.
🌞 UV Index
Friday: 11 🔴 Extreme
Saturday: 10 🔴 Very High
Sunday: 10 🔴 Very High
Monday: 11 🔴 Extreme
🧴 Sun protection is essential — SPF 50+ recommended, especially between 11:00 and 17:00.
💨 Winds
Friday & Saturday: NE/E winds 15–20 km/h, strongest in southeast & northwest slopes.
Sunday & Monday: Calm to light, easing to 0–5 km/h in many areas.
Breezes dominate the southwest coast — ideal for beachgoers.
🌊 Sea & Beach Conditions
📍 Amadores / Taurito / Maspalomas
|Day
|Water Temp
|Swell
|Wind
|Max Air Temp
|Fri 23
|22°C
|Slight
|Light E/SE
|28°C
|Sat 24
|22°C
|Slight
|Light SO
|27°C
|Sun 25
|23°C
|Moderate
|Light SE
|28°C
🏖️ Best beaches for swimming:
Amadores & Anfi del Mar (calmest waters, sun all day)
Playa del Inglés & Maspalomas (breezier, good for longer beach walks)
Taurito (clear mornings, warm water)
☁️ Cloud & Rain
☀️ 100% sunshine expected for the entire weekend island-wide.
🌧️ 0% rain probability throughout.
🌤️ Some light morning haze or thin cloud is possible but will clear quickly.
📌 Notes
Temperatures are recorded in the shade. Direct sun may feel up to 10°C warmer.
The southern and southwestern coastal zones remain the best areas for warm, settled weather.
Brisa conditions in the southwest make for comfortable beach conditions throughout the weekend.
Jump to #WeekendTips
Operation Kilo - Spring Food Drive | 23-25 May
Please purchase an extra ítem of food and leave it in the box placed at the exit of Alcampo, Aldi, Carrefour, El Corte Ingles, Hiperdino, Lidl, Makro, Mercadona, Spar, Supermercados Padillas, Supermercados Bolaños. etc… Foods most required are milk (UHT), vegetable or olive oil, tins of tuna, sardines, corn, spam, sausages, tomato paste, breakfast cereals for children, chocolate milk powder, juice, bisquits, baby food, flour, gofio, sugar, coffee, etc…. The best Brand is CHEAP HOUSE BRAND!
Arucas | Livestock Fair 2025 and the 32nd Gran Canaria select Cattle Competition | 23-24 May
The island’s biggest Livestock fair, ‘Feria de Ganado 2025 y XXXII Concurso de Ganado Selecto’ takes place this Saturday and Sunday in the Experimental Farm of Cabildo de Gran Canaria on the rugged north coast of Arucas.
• This year, 105 exhibitors are participating and 1,200 animals will be exhibited at the 32nd Livestock Competition and Exhibition
• The Livestock Fair will open its doors on Saturday from 10:00 to 18:30 and on Sunday from 10:00 to 15:00.
• Free entry
The 105 exhibitors, 16 of whom are new, will be divided between agricultural markets, producers, machinery and supplies, crafts, the institutional representatives from the municipalities of Moya, Guía, Tejeda, Teror, La Aldea, Gáldar, Ingenio, Telde, and Valleseco, which is joining the bandwagon. Also present will be agricultural organizations and associations, and six food stalls with offerings based on local products.
The Fair includes a “Gran Canaria Recycles” workshop run by the island’s Department of the Environment, and throughout the weekend there will be children’s workshops and activities on cheese and gofio making, crafts about the Canary Island black bee, educational workshops on compost and worms, and planting and composting activities, among others.
There will be guided tastings of coffee, cheese, honey, and wine, with a maximum of 20 participants and prior registration at the information desk. Technical tours of the livestock exhibition, also upon registration, are led by a veterinary professional and last approximately one hour. Activities related to fishing, wool work, face painting, and a rod puppet show featuring native livestock breeds and characters from the orchard.
🎶 The Los Lola group will perform between 14:30 and 16:00 on Saturday.🎶
Livestock Competition and Exhibition
The Select Livestock Competition and Exhibition provides important support for livestock farmers interested in preserving native breeds, thereby improving animal welfare without losing sight of their economic profitability. The grants and prizes are an incentive to maintain these breeds, which could end up disappearing. This year, 480 goats, 345 sheep, and 230 cattle will be brought to the exhibition.
The competition jury’s decision will be announced on Sunday at 13:30, and the 58 trophies will be awarded. The jury will be composed of 17 veterinary professionals. The total prize money, including all the subsidies for the animals’ transportation and accommodation at the Fair, exceeds €90,000.
Transport
The recommendation is to use the public transportation. The Global transportation company will increase its bus service (number 210) during the weekend fair days and times. This year, a shuttle bus service has been established connecting the El Rincón Intermodal parking lot with La Granja during the fair hours.
For those unable to use public transportation, parking will be available near the Agricultural Farm, from which access to the grounds is possible, either via the pedestrian walkway that crosses the GC-2 highway or by using microbuses as shuttles, which are also free. Parking is not permitted within the Farm’s facilities.
VALSEQUILLO STRAWBERRY, POTATO AND CORN FAIR | SUNDAY 25th
Valsequillo boasts local produce. A new fair dedicated to strawberries, potatoes, and corn this Sunday, 25 May 2025 at Plaza Tifariti.
The town centre will become the epicentre of local flavours with a fair dedicated to strawberries, potatoes, and corn. The event seeks to highlight the agricultural wealth of the area and the work of its producers, offering attendees the opportunity to enjoy fresh, seasonal foods grown locally. This happens when two different fairs are combined into one.
Strawberries, with their characteristic sweetness and aroma; potatoes, in their many varieties and culinary uses; and millo, a fundamental ingredient in Canarian cuisine, will be the stars in the town. Visitors will be able to find a wide variety of these products directly from the farmers’ hands, as well as taste artisanal preparations and learn about the cultivation processes firsthand.
The fair will feature various stands where local producers will offer their fresh harvests, processed products, and artisanal creations. In addition, complementary activities for the whole family have been planned. Through these types of events, Valsequillo seeks to support farmers and promote the consumption of local and sustainable products, as well as to raise awareness of the quality and diversity of the food grown in the municipality.
FIESTAS SAN FERNANDO | 22 May -1 June
• The Maspalomas neighbourhood of San Fernando, once a simple village of tomato growers, and sharecroppers, enjoys their patron saint’s celebrations from 22 May – 1 June 2025.
• The 2025 San Fernando Patron Saint Festivities will feature a very special edition this year: the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of a celebration deeply rooted in the municipality
There is also a Fun Fair set up in the area
Highlights:
Thursday 22 May
20:30 Pregón, the traditional Proclamation in the Plaza de San Fernando. Performances by Sol y Arena and City Dock Band.
Friday 23 May:
at 17:00 Animation for kids at Plaza de San Fernando
at 20:00 Magua Fest for the younger crow din Plaza de San Fernando, where artists such as NICKZZY, Wos Las Palmas, Killian Vier, and many more will perform. The urban music and youthful energy will last until 04:30.
at 21:00 in Plaza del Poblado, the traditional Masparranda will take place, an authentic Canarian party with tastings of local products and folklore performed by local groups.
Saturday 24 May
at 18:30 Romería, pilgrimage offering, which debuts a new route this year
Offerings are donated to Cáritas.
Route: from Plaza de Timanfaya (municipal offices) Avenida de Tunte between Stadium and Dunas School
Calle Mogán – Avenida de Tunte – Avenida de Gáldar until Eurospar – Calle Hernández González and Avenida de Tejeda until Plaza de San Fernando.
at 23:00 Concert by Edwin Rivera in the Plaza de San Fernando, followed by Verbena, A lively street party with La Sabrosa Orchestra and DJ Yunes.
“Romería, pilgrimage will also mean road closures and parking restriction”
Sunday 25 May:
at 11:00 Activities for kids at Plaza de San Fernando
at 20:00 The Children’s and Youth Queen’s Election Gala with the participation of the municipality’s dance and ballet schools.
Fiestas Motor Grande, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria | until Sunday
The original, little residential area of the Puerto Rico Valley, Motor Grande in the municipality of Mogán, is celebrating its patronal fiestas, in honour of Maria Auxiliadora, (Mary the helper of Christians) between 19-25 May 2025. The program for this local festivity of events is organised by the Neighbourhood Association El Valle de Puerto Rico.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 23 May:
20:30 A night of Parrandas and Taifas. Traditional Canarian music and dancing. Dessert competition to follow
23:30 Music performance by Nueva Imagen group
Saturday 24 May:
12:00 Children’s foam party and aquatic bouncy castles
21:00 Humour (in Spanish) by Saúl Romero
22:00 Music by Jaleo
00:00 Firework spectacle, followed by a lively street party enlivened by La Tribu and Armonia Show
Sunday 25 May:
19:00 Mass, followed by a religious procession
20:30 end of festivities act by the local theatre group
Mogan Mall | Canine Catwalk Fashion Edition Canary Islands Day | Saturday 24th
· A parade of traditional Canarian dresses 🇮🇨
· Canarian gastronomy tasting
· A great performance by @zairapadronsinger
· Emmanuel Uwon Miralles, model and performer (also known as the master of ceremony in Sala Scala “Origen” dinner-show)
· Live DJ, photocall, and unexpected surprises
Gáldar Children's Romería | Friday 23rd
This Friday, May 23, the schoolchildren of Gáldar will celebrate their traditional Children’s Pilgrimage, Romería Infantil, in the historic centre, accompanied, as a novelty, by clubs and senior centers from all over the island.
This year, as a new feature, the City Council has decided to make this event an intergenerational gathering of schoolchildren and seniors on the island of Gran Canaria. The event will feature the participation of the Santiago de Los Caballeros Senior Citizens Club from Gáldar and Estrella del Norte from Sardina, along with clubs, musical groups, and senior centers from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, La Aldea, Arucas, and Agaete.
The procession of carts and participants, joined by the mayor of Gáldar, Teodoro Sosa, and members of the municipal council, will depart at 10:00 from the Bajada de Las Guayarminas to the Sanctuary of Santiago, where the traditional offering will be made, welcomed by the parish priest, Don Manuel Reyes.
Afterwards, schoolchildren and adults will perform Canarian dances, songs, and games they have prepared for the occasion in front of the Sanctuary.
This event is part of the Gáldar City Council’s commemorative events for Canary Islands Day. The main event will be held next Friday, May 30th, in the town of Caideros, with the celebration of the Wool Festival.
Artenara | Fiestas San Isidro de Labrador 2025 | 24-25 May
Artenara, the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria, is celebrating festivities in honour of San Isidro de Labrador, the patron saint of farmers between 24-25 May 2025.
Saturday, 24 May
at 12:30 XX Romería, pilgrimage offering in honour of San Isidro Labrador with the participation of carts from the different neighbourhoods of the municipality. The route starts at the end of the Calle Párroco Domingo Báez.
The carts will be accompanied by parrandas and folk groups.
14:00 Offering to San Isidro, patron saint of the Farmers on Plaza de San Matías
21:00 Verbena, A lively street party with “Son Karibe” music group.
Sunday, 25 May
at 09:00 Decoration and decoration of the stalls by the residents of the municipality and artisans.
at 10:00 The XXX Artisan Craft Exhibition opens in the new plaza above the Manuel Díaz Cruz park. The Cabildo of Gran Canaria collaborates through the FEDAC, (Foundation for the Study and Development of Canarian Crafts).
from 11:00 Bouncy Castles
at 11:15 Traditional playroom with board games and physical skill games run by the TAMAZIGHT Canarian Culture Association.
at 11:30 Sale of tickets for the Canarian sancocho, at the stall set up in the square where the craft exhibition will be located. Price €3
at 12:00 Celebration of the Eucharist in the parish temple of San Matías, followed by a religious procession.
14:00 Distribution of the Canarian sancocho in the Manuel Díaz Cruz park and a visit by the authorities to the stalls
14:30 Baile de Taifas, traditional Canarian music and dancing
El MECCA, the ethnographic museum “Casas Cuevas Artenara” will be open on both days from 11:30 to 16:0o
Musicando - Flamencubeando "Del Bolero Al Sol", LPA 🎶 | Saturday 24th
“Musicando” is one of the LPA Cultura initiatives that has had a profound impact on the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria scene in recent years. The José Antonio Ramos Auditorium, in Doramas Park, has repeatedly filled events focused on “roots” music, featuring the biggest names in contemporary Canarian folk, but also interesting offerings from other latitudes.
New concert to enjoy and completely free in Jose Antonio Ramos Auditorium in Parque Doramas in the capital this Saturday, 24 May 2025.
Time: 21:00-22:30
Free entry until capacity is reached, so be early…
Flamencubeando is a project that celebrates the cultural and musical fusion among the communities of the South Atlantic, highlighting Flamenco and Bolero as central themes. Recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, these genres are intertwined with rhythms such as son, tango, zamba, landó, fado, and joropo, among others, to create a fresh and moving repertoire.
With a respectful interpretation of the original roots, but enriched with flamenco voice and contemporary music, Flamencubeando breathes new life into classics by great composers such as Violeta Parra, Pablo Milanés, Piazzolla, Paco de Lucía, and Sting, creating a sonic bridge between tradition and modernity.
Through shows such as “En las dos orillas”, “Tango, bolero & son”, and “Flamencubeando 10 años”, this project invites you on a unique journey through the musical landscapes of both sides of the Atlantic.
ITF BEACH TENNIS GRAN CANARIA 2025 - Sand Series | until Sunday
• From May 20th to 25th, Gran Canaria hosts the 17th edition of the Sand Series Classic ITF Beach Tennis, the most important event on the world tour in this sport.
• With more than 300 participants from 20 countries and the presence of all the world’s top 10 players, this event consolidates the Canary Islands as an international benchmark.
The 17th edition of the Sand Series Classic ITF BeachTennis Gran Canaria, a top-level event part of the 2025 ITF Beach Tennis World Tour will bring together the world’s best beach tennis players on Las Canteras beach in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The tournament will take place from May 20th to 25th and will feature all the spectacular performances of
today’s top figures in this sport.
This year brings an important new feature: an increase in prize money to $80,000: $75,000 in the main category, $4,000 in a pre-tournament, and $3,000 in the mixed category—a leap in quality for an event that is already a global benchmark.
Gran Canaria is, along with Reunion Island and Brasilia, one of only three venues to hold the distinction of being a Sand Series Classic, the highest category on the world tour within the Sand Series, considered the Grand Slam of beach tennis.
The XVII Sand Series Classic ITF BeachTennis Gran Canaria will feature more than 300 participants from a total of twenty nationalities, including 100 percent of the world’s top 10 players in both the men’s and women’s categories, as well as significant Spanish and Canarian representation. The spectators will have access to a spectacular infrastructure of stands on both center and secondary courts, LED screens, and entertainment, ensuring they won’t miss a single detail of the competition and enjoy an intense week with the best atmosphere and one of the most exciting sports.
The most important matches of the main draw, semifinals, and finals will be broadcast on PLAY BT, the world’s largest beach tennis streaming platform with a reach of up to 80 countries and 12 million views, and on the ITF international channel. The finals will also be broadcast on Teledeporte, bringing to the entire planet the image of one of the best urban beaches in the world, with the perfect sand and temperature conditions for beach tennis and the best infrastructure for hosting top-level competitions.
The tournament will have categories for all ages.
www.beachtennisgrancanaria.com
Canarian Day events in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
These events are part of the program to celebrate Canarian Day on 30 May.
Friday 23 May:
09:00 XIX Encounter of the Canarian Children, Encuentro Infantil Canario Plaza de Santo Domingo in Vegueta
Saturday 24 May
10:00 Guided static exhibition of a Canarian lateen sail boat and small boat at Plaza de Puntilla
11:00 Land-based regatta for lateen-sail boats at Plaza de Saulo Tóron
12:00 Exhibition of Men’s Canarian Wrestling at Plaza de Saulo Tóron
Sunday 25 May:
13:00 “Shepherd’s Leap” Exhibition at Plaza de Puntilla
LPA | NEW!! CITY SIGHTSEEING BOAT CRUISE
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria launches a boat tour service around the Port of Las Palmas and the city’s southern coast. This excursion, an initiative of City Sightseeing, complements the city’s tourism and leisure offerings thanks to an agreement between the multinational company and the operator Bahía Cat.
This new tour offers a new panoramic view of the city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and highlights the value of the Port of Las Palmas, the largest and most important in the mid-Atlantic, as well as the excellent conditions of the bay of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and the unique views that the capital of Gran Canaria offers from the sea.
City Sightseeing Las Palmas de Gran Canaria offers this new service with a 17.85-meter-long, 5.40-meter-wide catamaran with a capacity for 115 passengers.
• The price for visitors is €20, although it can be enjoyed in combination packages with the tourist bus. For island residents, the boat trip costs €10 (€14 with the tourist bus).
• This new boat tour departs twice daily from Wilson Pier, at 11:00 and 16:00, lasting 60 minutes, including audio-guided commentary and a welcome drink.
22ª Subida de Tejeda | Saturday 24th 🚕
The 22nd Tejeda Hill Climb will take place this Saturday, 24 May 2025, and includes 52 participating teams.
In RS there are 23 entries and in Formula Rally, seven teams have entered, most notably Raúl Quesada’s Hyundai I20 and Dani Sosa’s Hyundai I20. In the Speed category, where there is 22 vehicles, there are also the usual favorites such as Miguel Cabral and Iván Armas, as well as Gustavo Bolaños and Alexis Santana, among others. The CM group will feature a duel between René Santana and David Bethencourt.
The administrative and technical checks will take place on the afternoon of Friday in the municipal parking lot, with only racing cars allowed access from the gas station. During the night, vehicles will remain in Parc Fermé.
On Saturday, the road will be closed at 08:30 to allow service personnel to be positioned, with service personnel from the RS team stationed in the area after the finish line and the rest of the participants before the start. The race will start at 10:00. The 4.930-km distance will be repeated, as in previous editions, with the start at mile marker 3.45 of the GC-156 and the finish at mile marker 24.8 of the GC-15.
After the practice session and the first race, participants will descend toward the start via the “variant” via GC 15.
“When there is a rally going on it also means road closures in the morning”
La Aldea Slalom | 24-25 May
The 18th La Aldea Slalom 2025 🏁 Island Slalom Championship & Provincial Car Cross Championship
This weekend, La Aldea becomes the epicentre of motorsports with the celebration of a new edition of the La Aldea Slalom, welcoming drivers from all over the island in an event that counts toward the island and provincial championships.
Saturday, May 24
12:00 Technical and administrative checks in the rear parking lot of the fire station building (Vicente Hardware Parking).
17:30 Official start ceremony on Avenida San Nicolás (in front of the old Vicente Hardware Store).
🚫Traffic Restrictions – Saturday from 15:00
For safety reasons, the following roads will be closed:
Avenida San Nicolás (between C/ Islas Canarias and the cemetery)
C/ Juan XXIII
Dirt track between C/ Román Rodríguez and Avda. San Nicolás
Sunday, May 25
08:00 Vehicle departure towards the El Pinillo Bridge (Service Park).
08:45 and 9:15 Section inspection (downhill and uphill).
at 10:30 Slalom start with 4 passes in both directions.
🚧 Road Closure – Sunday from 08:30 to 16:00 (approximately)
Dirt track from El Pinillo to the “Punto Limpio” recycling
Access between sections will be permitted at 15-minute intervals. For emergencies, please contact the road coordinator.
🚫 Parking Restrictions
Calle Monteverde
El Pinillo Road
Side of the street next to the Los Cascajos Football Field