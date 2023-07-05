In a statement, the Cabildo’s Ministry of Presidency and Sustainable Mobility, headed by Teodoro Sosa, who is also the popular mayor of the ancient pre-hispanic royal city of Gáldar, emphasised that the technical project document, the environmental impact study, and the allegations (objections) and reports received during the public information and consultation procedures conducted over the last six months with the relevant authorities and affected individuals, have all now been attached, along with their corresponding responses and all additional documentation prepared by the promoter, the public company Ferrocarriles de Gran Canaria.

Specifically, the project defines a high-performance commuter rail line with a design speed of 160 kilometres per hour, spanning a length of 57.84 kilometres, and 11 strategically located stations functioning as true intermodal hubs. There will be a double track between San Telmo Station and Playa del Inglés Station. At the originating end, between Santa Catalina Station and San Telmo Station, as well as at the final end, between Playa del Inglés Station and Meloneras Station in Maspalomas, there will be a single track.

The Island Corporation also highlights that this is a fully intermodal and sustainable system that will include solar panels at all stations and a self-consumption (auto-consumo) wind farm for the operation of the infrastructure.

After analysing all possible interurban public transportation systems, the Environmental Impact Study in Phase A justifies the high-performance commuter train as the solution best suited to the specific characteristics of the daily reality of island mobility, providing speed, regularity, reliability, safety, comfort, sustainability, and greater socio-economic profitability.

In Phase B of the Environmental Impact Study, the environmental impacts of the project are identified, assessed, and evaluated during both the construction and operation phases. Appropriate corrective and compensatory measures are proposed to enhance and maximise positive effects.

Thus, once the documentation submitted by the substantive authority has been reviewed by the OAGC, the Gran Canaria Environmental Authority, it will issue the Environmental Impact Statement, a mandatory and definitive report that assesses the integration of environmental aspects into the project.

All of this will enable the determination of the conditions to be established for the proper protection of the environment and natural resources during the execution and operation of the project.

The Cabildo de Gran Canaria, under the presidency of Antonio Morales, in April announced completion of the required Building Information Modelling (BIM) of the railway construction project between the capital and the south, a three-dimensional digital representation of the seven sections that make up the 57.8-kilometre route, the 11 planned stations along the route, and all the train facilities.

Funded by the Spanish State budget, as have been the rest of the more than €32 million already invested so far in the train projects and studies, the BIM model includes every detail of the railway down to the last screw.

Developed by Ineco, a state-owned engineering and consulting company under the Ministry of Transport and Mobility, the Gran Canaria train BIM model “is the first of its kind for an infrastructure of this size in Spain,” announced Miguel Ángel Pérez, Vice President of the Cabildo at the time.

The BIM modelling “reduces risks and uncertainties” in the construction and subsequent operation of the line, said Pérez, who believes that this guided mode of transportation, in addition to being “fast, punctual, sustainable, and affordable,” will allow travel between the capital and the south “without traffic congestion.”

According to Pérez, its implementation is crucial for achieving “a modern, sustainable, digital, and resilient Gran Canaria,” and its profitability should be measured not only in economic terms but also in social and environmental terms.

Using wind and hydrogen

Wind energy is to be used to generate power for the creation of hydrogen, and the hydrogen will be used to fuel the train. That’s how the Gran Canaria train would operate, being not only 100% sustainable and reducing current CO2 emissions into the atmosphere but also contributing to the decarbonisation of mobility along the island’s main corridor, said the Pérez.

The remaining three pending tasks include obtaining the favourable declaration of impact assessment (in progress), land expropriations, and securing the necessary funding, estimated to be €1.65 billion, for the implementation of the project.

The declaration of impact assessment is currently being processed by the Environmental Authority of Gran Canaria, and the initial land expropriations “can be carried out at any time.” However, the precise funding for the construction of this commuter railway remains uncertain.

In this regard, Pérez suggested that, without ruling out European funds, the Cabildo, the Canary Islands government, and the central government “should consider advanced funding” to initiate the works as soon as possible.

Out of the total 57.8 kilometres the line will run, 33km will run through tunnels, both natural and artificial, and nearly 5 km will be on viaducts along the surroundings of the island’s main road corridor, the southern highway (GC-1), which carries 180,000 vehicles daily and is often congested. Pérez made clear their belief that the train will reduce traffic congestion on the GC-1.

30m+ Passenger Journeys a Year

Regarding demand and timelines, it is estimated that the line will transport more than 30 million passengers per year, which would make it the fourth most demanded railway in Spain. The plan is for trains to pass each station every 15 minutes, with each train having a capacity of 240 seats and taking 35 minutes to travel the 48 kilometers between San Telmo and Playa del Inglés stations.

Pérez points out that the potential demand is greater than that of commuter trains operating in Seville, Santander, or Burgos.

Regarding the timelines for implementation, Miguel Ángel Pérez explains that it would be logical to put the line into service in stages, with the first stage connecting San Telmo to the airport, which would take between 4 and 7 years to complete. Then the line would be extended both towards Santa Catalina in the capitel and towards the south, eventually reaching Meloneras.