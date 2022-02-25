According to the Government notification, a strong northeast wind is expected with the probability of very strong gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour, which will affect the highlands and exposed slopes of the western islands and Gran Canaria. In addition, it is expected that there will be persistent rainfall, in the form of moderate showers in the interiors and highlands of the western islands and Gran Canaria.

Previously, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency had issued two advisory warnings this Friday, yellow and orange, for strong winds and waves expected for Sunday, with special impact on El Hierro and La Gomera.

Recommendations to the population

The General Directorate of Security and Emergencies recommends following the following advice:

Close doors and windows to avoid drafts that can lead to breakage and falling glass.

Remove pots and all objects that could fall into the street from balconies and roof terraces.

Check the houses so that there are no cornices, balconies and facades in poor condition that could cause rubble and debris to fall.

Avoid going hiking or camping until normality is restored.

Postpone road trips and if you do travel, take extreme precautions. The use of public transport is recommended.

Motorcycles and large vehicles that offer a large contact surface with the wind (trucks, vans, vehicles with trailers or caravans) are in danger of overturning in crosswinds.

How to act:

Avoid walking through gardens or wooded areas.

Stay away from walls, old houses, scaffolding, illuminated signs, billboards and other structures that can be blown over by the wind.

Power poles and power lines are dangerous. Move away and, in case of risk, call 1-1-2.

In case of risk from construction cranes, notify 1-1-2 immediately.

Stay away from the shoreline (beaches, boardwalks, pier jetties, etc.) to avoid being hit or swept away by wave action.

Drive slowly and carefully in the presence of obstacles on the road or gusts of wind that may make you lose control of your vehicle, especially when overtaking.

Avoid calling by phone, in order not to collapse phone lines.

In an emergency, call 1-1-2.

For any information request, call 012.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) on Friday declared yellow and orange advisory warnings affecting all the Canary Islands this Sunday, February 27. Specifically, for strong winds and waves, which will be active from 00:00 until 23:59, although it is not ruled out that they will be extended. In Lanzarote and Fuerteventura the notices come into force at 08:00.

AEMET forecasts winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour on the islands of La Gomera and El Hierro, which will especially affect their highlands. On both islands the advisory notice is orange.

Across the rest of the archipelago, the yellow advisory warns of winds of up to 70 kilometres per hour.

These gusts will particularly impact Lanzarote, in the interior and to the south; and Fuerteventura, especially on the Jandía peninsula. On Tenerife, the winds will be especially noticeable in the north, east, south and west of the island; and on Gran Canaria, on the summits. La Palma’s eastern slopes will be affected also.

Rough Seas and Coastal Phenomena

AEMET has also activated Orange warnings for strong waves and on the islands of La Gomera and El Hierro, with special incidence on the west and east coasts and in the channels between islands, where Force 7 northeast winds are expected.

On the rest of the islands a yellow warning is in place.

The only places exempt from this notice are the north coasts of Tenerife and Gran Canaria.