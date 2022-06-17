It is the weekend before the midsummer San Juan Festivities, one of the biggest celebrations on Gran Canaria, and with summer solstice one of the oldest with spring officially becoming summer. This year San Juan lands on a Friday, and together with the eve of San Juan, both days will put ancient traditions on show, and there will be a lot of festivities and events to see and experience. The next Canary Guide #WeekendTips will be out in time to highlight some of these cultural traditions celebrated en masse on Gran Canaria.

This weekend is pretty full of worthy must-see seasonal events. For the first time ever (to our knowledge) Maspalomas Carnival is being held in June, with this main weekend of celebration including “The Day of the tourist”, and the rescue of the Sardine on Friday, from Maspalomas Lighthouse to Playa del Inglés beach, then later an “international” show at the Yumbo, you can expect thousands of people for the parade on Saturday and then the “Sardine’s funeral and cremation” with the “last will and testament” with fireworks on Sunday will mark the end of this hotter than usual Carnival affair in the south.

There will be another edition of the Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria, also happening this weekend, in Arucas along with their Patronal Saint festivities, San Juan is big on this island and no mistake; making it the perfect time to visit this beautiful town and not forgetting their traditional Corpus Christi religious ceremony, with handmade street carpets of coloured salt on Sunday. Las Palmas de Gran Canaria continues with their Foundational Festivities, culminating in one of the biggest celebrations in the city, next week, on the eve of San Juan at Las Canteras beach.

Upcoming bank holidays on Gran Canaria:

Monday, 20 June is a local Bank holiday in Moya – Festivities of San Antonio de Padua ( St. Anthony).

Friday, 24 June is a local Bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Telde, Arucas, La Aldea de San Nicolás, Teror

Foundational festivities of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, festivities in honour of San Juan Bautista in Telde, Arucas and La Aldea and Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús in Teror

** photo: The Church of San Juan Bautista or Arucas Church / photo by Love Gran Canaria