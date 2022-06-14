Editor’s comment:

While there are those who will just shrug and suggested that this sort of corruption of a public event is normal, rolling their eyes because they think “everyone is corrupt”, there is also a grown tide of discontented business owners, who follow the law and try to work within the rules, who work hard to do things correctly, who are crying out for some representation in their own community, and in their own town hall. How long will this sort of thing be allowed to continue before somebody stands up and says enough is enough?

This is of course a ridiculous situation.

It is not the town hall that have allowed these illegal bars to operate without authorisation or a safety plan, the council’s urban department ordered them closed last week, but a judge in one of the local administrative courts, issued an urgent temporary order to allow them to reopen, based on some perceived harm or loss of business for the private company who organised those bars outside of the rules and without permissions to do so.

In the end this will surely be a case where the town hall has acted correctly, but been ignored by a commercial enterprise who does not think the law applies to them.

The people who have correctly bid for tender and paid for the authorised bars have got every right to be upset. As have all the Yumbo business owners who might feel they have not been consulted at all and that they will get little benefit from this massive event in the middle of their public town square.

These unauthorised bars represent real harm not only to established well run businesses, who follow the law, but also now threaten the authority of the town hall, as well as potentially risking the revenues used to fund Carnival in the first place!

The unlicensed street bars should be shut down and charges against them filed. Doesn’t anyone object to use of the word “Chiringay”? We are told its tradition, perhaps connected to Carnival’s long association with Drag Queens. Regardless, who do they think they are?

Who will stand up for legitimate business owners in Maspalomas?

Chiringay cowboys simply taking the piss out a whole community, and everyone else who tries to do things the right way. Is there no one round here willing to simply do the right thing? Time will, no doubt, tell the story…

Timon .:.