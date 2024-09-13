Jump to #WeekendTips
A busy September weekend ahead! Some traditional patron saints’ fiestas are just getting started while others are finishing up. Guía are celebrating their very traditional Las Marías festivities, there is a religious procession in the mountain town of Tejeda, a Wine and Tapas Night to enjoy in Playa de Mogán.
There are a multitude of festivities to enjoy in so many different corners on Gran Canaria this weekend, here are just our top picks!
Upcoming events:
20-22 September • LPA Beer and Music Festival 2024 **ticketed event**
26-28 September • Mesa y López Market
28 September – 26 October • Masdanza 2024
28-29 September • VI Festival Costa Norte – Moya
28-29 September • Animundo 2024 Pet Fair – INFECAR
5 October • Collectables Fair – Vegueta, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
10-13 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival – LPA
11-13 October • The Long Walk Gran Canaria 2024
4-10 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
8-10 November • Feria del Sureste – Vecindario
7 February – 5 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays:
Saturday 14 September • Local bank holiday in Telde: Festividad del Santísimo Cristo de Telde
Monday 16 September • Local Bank holiday in Tejeda: Festividad de la Virgen del Socorro
Saturday 21 September • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor al Apóstol San Mateo.
Monday 7 October • Local bank holiday in Agüimes: Festividad de Nuestra Señora del Rosario
Saturday 12 October • Public Holiday in Spain – Fiesta Nacional de España, Día de la Hispanidad
Thursday 24 October • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Festividad de San Rafael
In general, simply a wonderful autumn weekend ahead. Mostly gorgeous and warm weather to enjoy any type of adventure and exploration in all corners of Gran Canaria
Weekend Weather Forecast for Gran Canaria
As we head into the weekend, Gran Canaria will experience a mix of typical weather patterns, with noticeable differences between the north coast, which is more exposed to trade winds, and the more sheltered and sunnier south coasts popular with tourists. Expect some variation in temperatures, with the north generally cooler and cloudier, while the south will see clearer skies and warmer conditions. Trade winds will remain moderate, with gusts in certain areas, particularly in higher elevations and southeast coastal zones.
Friday (Sept. 13):
The north will start cloudy, with more breaks in the cloud by the afternoon. There’s a small chance of light rain in the early morning, particularly in mid-altitude areas. Elsewhere, including the south, expect mostly clear skies. Temperatures will rise slightly, especially in the higher areas, and the trade winds (alisios) will be moderate but may be stronger in southeast and northwest zones, with occasional strong gusts in southern mid-elevation areas.
Saturday (Sept. 14):
In the north, skies will be mostly clear with some low clouds appearing overnight. The rest of the island will enjoy largely sunny conditions with occasional high clouds. A light calima (Saharan dust) could affect higher areas during the day, but this should not significantly impact air quality. Temperatures will remain steady, with a slight drop in the south’s coastal highs and a slight increase in higher elevations. Winds will be lighter, though still stronger along southeast and northwest coasts, with calm breezes expected in the south.
Sunday (Sept. 15):
A mostly clear day is expected, with some high cloud cover and a few low clouds in the northern areas during early morning and late evening. There may be light calima in eastern parts, dissipating by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain stable, with a small drop in coastal highs in the east and slight warming in mid-altitude and mountainous areas. Winds will be light to moderate, primarily from the northeast, with variable winds in higher areas and calm coastal breezes.
Week Ahead (Sept. 16-20):
-
Monday: Mostly clear skies with some high clouds, and low clouds in northern areas early and late in the day. Temperatures will see little change, and winds will generally be light, with coastal breezes.
-
Tuesday: More cloud cover is expected, with a low chance of showers or storms, particularly in the island’s interior. Winds will continue to be moderate.
-
Wednesday: Cloudy skies will dominate, with a higher likelihood of rain and possible storms, especially in mountainous areas. Temperatures will dip slightly.
-
Later in the Week: Cloudy conditions may persist, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the mountainous zones. Winds will remain light, with cooler temperatures expected across the island.
TEJEDA | FIESTAS DEL SOCORRO - PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES | 13-23 SEPTEMBER
Tejeda is about to start, this Friday, their patron saint festivities in honour of the Virgen del Socorro “Fiestas en Honor a Nuestra Señora del Socorro”.
Her image is venerated in the church, which has been named after her. This is a gorgeous time to visit, what is officially designated, one of the most beautiful villages in Spain. This year the main program of events is celebrated from 13 September until 23 September. The festivities will also mean some parking restrictions and road closures during the main days of celebration.
Highlights:
Friday 13 September
20:30 Pregón, proclamation of the festivities in the Centro Cultural Alfredo Kraus, followed by a performance by Iván Quintana.
23:00 A festive party ‘Noche de verbena’ with Armonía Show and Grupo Aguaje at Plaza de La Vaguada.
Saturday 14 September
from 09:30 Livestock Fair on the old football field
at 17:00 ‘Baile de Papahuevos’, lively street parade from the Disa Tejeda petrol station
at 18:00 Children Activities at Plaza del Socorro.
at 19:30 Rezo del Santo Rosario, Novena and mass in the parroquia Ntra Sra del Socorro.
at 21:30 A tribute concert to Manny Manuel
at 23:00 Festive party with Bomba and La Tribu at Plaza de La Vaguada.
Sunday 15 September
at 07:30 Traditional diana floreada with Charanga Archipiélago through the streets in the morning
at 11:00h Solemn mass and religious procession with the image accompanied by the military band
at 18:00 Foam party at the municipal swimming pool
still to come:
21.9 Romería, pilgrimage offering
SANTA MARIA DE GUÍA | FIESTA DE LAS MARÍAS | 13-15 SEPTEMBER
Guía is celebrating, the traditional ‘Fiesta de Las Marías’ this weekend, 13-15 September 2024.
This is a celebration with enormous popular roots that celebrates each year the Vow of Vergara , the promise that the peasants of the midlands of Gran Canaria made 213 years ago to the Virgin of Guía (a Marian dedication venerated in the municipality) as a sign of gratitude for having ended the cicada plague that devastated the fields and their crops.
The main events of this celebration are the Bajada de la Rama, which takes place on Saturday, September 14, from the Montaña de Vergara, in the midlands of Guiense, and the Procession and Pilgrimage the following day, Sunday the 15th. During this votive fiesta, the sound of conch shells, drums, and war boxes stands out (in allegory to the elements used to scare away the plague).
PROGRAM 2024:
Friday 13 September:
at 20:30 The Estrella y Guía Cultural and Recreational Association present the traditional show ‘Coplas a Las Marías’ in the front of the Church. An event where music and faith go hand in hand. Music will bring everyone together to sing and venerate the Virgin of Las Marías.
Saturday, 14 September:
at 12:00 announcing festivities to begin on the esplanade of the church, followed by the sounds of seashells, and tambourines.
The Bajada de la Rama starts at 17:00 from Montaña alta Vergara, where people have gathered earlier. They will make their way down to the Plaza Grande, gathering more people with them whilst ascending until they reach the church where they give repeat their devotion promise and dance. People carrying branches and blowing seashells, and tambourines.
At 21:00 The 38th Folkloric Festival of the Marías with traditional dancing and music at Plaza Grande.
Sunday, 15 September: At 10:30 ‘paseo‘, a walk with animals participating in the romeria, through the streets to the esplanade of the church.
at 11:00 A solemn Eucharist and then Procession and Romería, the pilgrimage offering starts at 12:00. From the main highway, entering from Calle Médico Estévez -> San José -> Canónigo Gordillo -> Luis Suárez Galván and then the church.
at 17:00 Canarian music at Plaza Grande and at 19:00 Raffle
“Did you know that the Rama de las Marías is almost certainly the longest running of such Christian observances on Gran Canaria, since the historical records do not have previous references for other Ramas. In this sense, “La Rama” de Guía can be said to be the first in Gran Canaria.”
PLAYA DE MOGÁN | WINE & TAPAS NIGHT | SATURDAY 14 SEPTEMBER
The 6th ‘Noche de Vinos y Tapas’ to be enjoyed in the beautiful little harbour and beach resort of Playa de Mogán this Saturday.
at Plaza de Las Gañanías from 21:00 to 01:00 wine, tapas, craft stall and live music.
Taste regional wines and tapas from restaurants and bars from the municipality.
MASPALOMAS OPEN WATER SWIMMING COMPETITION | SATURDAY 14 SEPTEMBER
It’s going to be a busy morning by the Faro Maspalomas Lighthouse as the incredible beach of Maspalomas in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana will again host the Open Water swimming competition this Saturday. The modalities are 1000, 2000 and 7,400 meters and the headquarters and the finish line is by the Maspalomas Lighthouse.
Program for Saturday
at 08:00 – Opening of the venue at the Maspalomas Lighthouse.
at 09:30 – Departure of the 7400 m distance from El Pajar Beach
at 10:30 – Departure 2000 m distance from Meloneras Beach
at 11:30 – Departure 1000 m modality from the beach in front of La Charco
Awards ceremony after the closing of categories at the finish line.
Live music performance
The little neighbourhood of Cercados de Espino just next to GC-505 in the Barranco de Arguineguín, the western-most part of the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, is celebrating their festivities in honour of Virgen de los Dolores and Santa Cristo between 10-15 September 2024.
This weekend:
Saturday 14 September:
at 18:o0 Mass
at 19:00 Romeria, pilgrimage offering
at 00:00 A lively street party at Plaza Nueva with Yeray Socorro
Sunday 15 September:
at 12:00 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession
at 14:00 Daytime festivities at the plaza.
TEROR | FIESTAS DEL PINO - THE PATRON SAINT OF GRAN CANARIA | UNTIL 22 SEPTEMBER
Teror is celebrating ‘Fiestas del Pino’, in Honour of Nuestra Señora del Pino (Our Lady of the Pine), patron of the island of Gran Canaria until 22 September 2024.
You can also see the full program 2024 (in Spanish) HERE!
“Probably the biggest and most important of the religious festivals on Gran Canaria, these events essentially mark the end of summertime and celebrate the harvests as well as heralding a change in the winds bringing a more autumnal feel, in particular, to the many northern mountain towns which represent the post-colonial history of the island and its agricultural traditions.”
This weekend highlights:
Friday 13 September:
at 21:00 The 35º Encuentro Teresa de Bolívar at Plaza de Sintes
The Festival, presented by David Naranjo, brings together representatives from several islands in the Archipelago and pays tribute, in its more than three decades of existence, to Sergio García Beltrán, a member of the respected Gran Canarian folk group Los Gofiones since its founding. Soloists from several islands will participate in the festival, accompanied by a basic group led by Josito Suárez. A performance of twelve couples from different folk groups belonging to the Federation of Folk Groups of Gran Canaria will also be on stage.
‘Lajalada´ with Parranda de Teror, Ensamble Transatlántico de Folk Chileno and DJ mexicana Paulina Sotomayor ‘Pahua’
Saturday 14 September:
from 10:00 Artisan Crafts exhibition on Calle Real de la Plaza
10:00-14:00 Children Party (6-12 years)
at 21:00 The 35º Encuentro Teresa de Bolívar at Plaza de Sintes
with Abelardo el Tormento, Renesito, Avich and Ácido Pantera
Sunday 15 September: Día de las Marías. Fiesta Patronal de la Villa Mariana de Teror.
08:00/09:30/11:00/12:00 Eucharist in Basílica del Pino. (the 09:30 Mass is shown live on TVE-2 to all of Spain)
from 10:00 Artisan Crafts exhibition
13:00 solemn Eucarist. Tribute from the Bar Association to its Patron
14:00 Daytime festive party with Star Music and Leyenda Joven
18:30 Holy Rosary and prayers of the Novena in Basílica del Pino.
19:00 Eucarist of Día de las Marías in Basílica del Pino.
20:00 Religious procession of the Marías with Banda de Música de Teror
20:30 Fireworks from the Yánez Matos terrain
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS SCHAMANN 2024 - FIESTAS DE LOS DOLORES | SEPTEMBER
The Ciudad Alta district celebrates its patron saint’s events, Fiestas de los Dolores in September. The festivities in honour of Nuestra Señora de Los Dolores take place at Plaza de Don Benito in the Schamann neighbourhood overlooking the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 13 September:
18:00 The first Papagüevos parade (leaving from Casas Chicas behind the church )
at 20:00 a boxing event organised by the Gran Canaria Boxing School ‘La Gallera’
at 20:30 Pregón, the reading of the proclamation by the musical group Trío Los Aries, followed by fireworks
21:30 Music – Acuarela group
23:00 Music- Aseres band
Saturday 14 September:
10:00-20:00 K-Pop Party 2024, organised by the Youth Council, will offer a varied program of activities, including individual and group choreography competitions, creative workshops for Korean masks and cloth bags, and a Korean singing concert.
from 10:00 the ‘Raquel Montero’ exhibition of vintage cars and motorcycles. (Calle Núnez de Balboa)
22:00 Music – La Quinta Marcha
00:00 Music – Que Chimba
Sunday 15 September:
From 10:00 Children’s party, with water mattresses and the show ‘The Rebellion of Cuentópolis’ as well as a foam party at 11:00
at 12:00 “The Hat Dance”, enlivened by the Pickup Group.
at 13:00 Show by Armonía Show orchestra
at 17:00 Children’s party in the shopping centre la Ballena
GÁLDAR | FIESTAS MARINERAS - SARDINA DE GÁLDAR | SEPTEMBER
The seafaring celebrations in the coastal neighbourhood of Sardina de Gáldar in honour of San Pedro González Telmo and the Virgen del Carmen and the celebrations will continue until the end of September 2024.
This weekend Sardina Viva Festival
The festival will serve, as usual, as a goodbye to summer in Gáldar and will feature hours of live music from various groups.
The event, already consolidated in the cultural and festive agenda of the municipality, will be held again on Avenida Antonio Rosas de Sardina de Gáldar and will be the third edition since the renovation of the promenade, which has boosted tourism and activity so much economy in the area.
Saturday 14 September:
12:00-13:30 Recreation of “Vará del Pescado” on Muelle del Prisma. Followed by the “Sardina Viva” Festival from 13:30
Program:
12:00-13:30 La Vará del Pescao
13:30-15:00 DJ Yeray
15:00-16:30 Mistica Hill
17:00-18;30 Tacones Rojos
19:00-20:30 La Boina de Fito
21:30-00:00 Los 600
Sunday 15 September:
“Sardina Viva” Festival
12:00-18:00 Aquatic bouncy castles, workshops and a foam party
13:30-15:00 DJ Yeray
15:00-16:30 Qué Chimba
17:00-18:30 Kalima Limón
Events still to come:
Saturday 21 September:
at 18:00 Bajada de La Rama from Calle Granadilla de Abona to the beach
20:30 Son Karibe concert on Avenida de la Playa de Sardina
22:30 DJ on Avenida Antonio Rosas
at 00:00 firework spectacle display on Playa de Sardina, followed by a festive street party with music on Avenida Antonio Rosas.
Sunday 22 September: Main Fiesta Day
05:00 Diana Floreada on Avenida Antonio Rosas accompanied by Vitamina Band
at 11:00 church service (ermita de San Telmo), followed by a religious procession to the pier, followed by the traditional maritime procession
ARUCAS | FIESTAS SANTA LUCÏA - EL PUERTILLO | 6-22 SEPTEMBER
The coastal neighbourhood of El Puertillo in the municipality of Arucas is celebrating festivities in honour of St. Lucia between 6-22 September 2024.
This weekend:
Friday 13 September:
21:00 La “Noche de PEPE”, A night of Pepe with Pepe Benavente at Plaza Santa Lucía
Saturday 14 September:
20:00 Offerings to Santa Lucía, followed by a procession by El Rodadero accompanied by Agrupación Folklórica “Rumantela” and “San Isidro Labrador”
23:00 Concerts of “Tataband” and “El Último Que Cierre” at Plaza Santa Lucía
01:00 Traditional fireworks spectacle on the beach of El Puertillo
Sunday 15 September:
09:00 Exhibition of Classic cars on the road parallel to Paseo Los CharconesVial paralela al Paseo Los Charcones
12:00 Mass and the Maritime procession accompanied by traditional music groups of “San Patricio” and “San Isidro Labrador”
TEMISAS, AGÛIMES | FIESTAS DE SAN MIGUEL | 10-29 SEPTEMBER
The festivities in honour of San Miguel Arcángel, patron saint of Temisas, the highest population centre in the municipality of Agüimes, are celebrated between 10-29 September 2024.
It will be the last of the summer celebrations organised this year in the different neighbourhoods and will mark, once again, the end of the summer period in the midlands of Agüimes, coinciding with the remission of the heat and the drop in temperatures typical of this season of the year.
“Temisas is a small rural hamlet, surrounded by fields and terraces full of Canarian palm trees and lined with ancient olive groves. Famous for the oldest olive press in the Canary Islands and a small astronomical observatory.”
This weekend:
Saturday 14 September:
at 20:30 Pregón, the opening speech for the festivities will take place in the main square, Plaza de Temisas, which this year will be read by two well-known residents of the neighbourhood, the sisters Juana and Pino Sánchez.
at 21:30 There will be a toast with a tasting of local products, followed by music by the folklore groups El Viejo Cafetín, Los Chanos and Achimencey.
Sunday, 15 September:
From 10:30 -> Los Olivos Park will host a Gastronomy and Craft Fair.
still to come…
Saturday 21 September: at 18:30 Romería, pilgrimage offering from the cemetery to the main plaza. at 23:00 Lovers of the street party will be able to enjoy the performances of Paco Guedes and Grupo Arena.
Saturday 28 September: at 20:00, there will be a performance by El Mariachi and an acrobatics show offered by Cirque Zen in the square. at 23:00, D’ Music and DJ Antonio Boada will add the musical note to the evening in the park.
Sunday 29 September: at 09:00 Diana Floreada performed by the band Guiniguada. at 10:00 Livestock Fair fair will be held in the vicinity of the teleclub. at 12:00 Eucharist, followed by a procession at 13:15. at 14:30 a popular barbecue will be held in Los Olivos park. at 15:30 the festivities will end in the same space with a performance by the singer Yeray Socorro.
LA ALDEA | PATRON FESTIVITIES OF SAN NICOLÁS DE TOLENTINO | UNTIL 14 SEPTEMBER
The western-most town of La Aldea de San Nicolás has been celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino since August. Some of the season’s most popular and anticipated events like El Charco, the Romería pilgrimage, the Bajada de La Rama, the livestock fair, and the El Charco Music Festival are over for this year and the festivities are coming to an end this weekend.
Last of the events this weekend:
Friday 13 September:
at 18:00 Children’s games, workshops and animation at Calle Real
at 21:00 Concert “Islazz” with Yull Ballesteros at Plaza La Alameda
Saturday 14 September:
at 19:00 “Subida de La Rama” from Plaza de La Rama to Barranquillo Hondo
at 23:00 Festive Street Party at Plaza La Alameda
LAS PALMAS DE G.C.| SECOND HAND FLEA MARKET - CASA DE LAS SEMILLAS / THE BRITISH CLUB | SUNDAY 15 SEPTEMBER
Enjoy a Second Hand Flea Market at La Casa de las Semillas at the back of the infamous British Club in the capital.
This Sunday, from 10:00 to 18:00 discover authentic treasures, find clothes, accessories, books, unique objects, and much more, all second-hand, ready to have a new life!
There will be:
✨️Local gastronomy Live music Children’s area Plants, flowers ,and a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.✨️
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly Sunday farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ is held in a new location
The Maspalomas Farmers’ Market will be held (from Sunday, 21 July) in the courtyard of the covered court of the Marcial Franco School, located next to the Maspalomas Municipal Stadium. The choice of this new space is temporary and provisional
A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience from 08:00-13:30