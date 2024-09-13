In general, simply a wonderful autumn weekend ahead. Mostly gorgeous and warm weather to enjoy any type of adventure and exploration in all corners of Gran Canaria

Weekend Weather Forecast for Gran Canaria

As we head into the weekend, Gran Canaria will experience a mix of typical weather patterns, with noticeable differences between the north coast, which is more exposed to trade winds, and the more sheltered and sunnier south coasts popular with tourists. Expect some variation in temperatures, with the north generally cooler and cloudier, while the south will see clearer skies and warmer conditions. Trade winds will remain moderate, with gusts in certain areas, particularly in higher elevations and southeast coastal zones.

Friday (Sept. 13):

The north will start cloudy, with more breaks in the cloud by the afternoon. There’s a small chance of light rain in the early morning, particularly in mid-altitude areas. Elsewhere, including the south, expect mostly clear skies. Temperatures will rise slightly, especially in the higher areas, and the trade winds (alisios) will be moderate but may be stronger in southeast and northwest zones, with occasional strong gusts in southern mid-elevation areas.

Saturday (Sept. 14):

In the north, skies will be mostly clear with some low clouds appearing overnight. The rest of the island will enjoy largely sunny conditions with occasional high clouds. A light calima (Saharan dust) could affect higher areas during the day, but this should not significantly impact air quality. Temperatures will remain steady, with a slight drop in the south’s coastal highs and a slight increase in higher elevations. Winds will be lighter, though still stronger along southeast and northwest coasts, with calm breezes expected in the south.

Sunday (Sept. 15):

A mostly clear day is expected, with some high cloud cover and a few low clouds in the northern areas during early morning and late evening. There may be light calima in eastern parts, dissipating by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain stable, with a small drop in coastal highs in the east and slight warming in mid-altitude and mountainous areas. Winds will be light to moderate, primarily from the northeast, with variable winds in higher areas and calm coastal breezes.

Week Ahead (Sept. 16-20):