A man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disappeared in the southern Gran Canaria municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, according to reports this Sunday. The 76-year-old man who had been missing since Saturday in San Fernando de Maspalomas, and in need of medication, was found this morning near his home.
The septuagenarian had left his house at 10:30 on July 9, last Saturday. “He had to take a bus to get to Vecindario but never arrived,” his family said.
His body was found dead this morning, according to family sources.