A group of four on trial this Tuesday accused of gang rape in Puerto Rico

The brief of conclusions, from the Las Palmas Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, reveals that the first of the accused, a 30-year-old with the initials ME, was in the Puerto Rico shopping centre on December 25, 2016 and that at 5:30 a.m. he brought the alleged victim, who was in an intoxicated state “she could barely stand up” to a storage corridor on the second floor of the building. While there he “tried to kiss her and touched her breast” so the woman pushed him to “get away” from her and thereby showed her refusal to perform any sexual acts.

Immediately afterwards, ME. tried to pull a gold chain from her neck, which he was not able to do. He then continued to corner the victim against a wall where he raped her and then left the scene, leaving her stunned and semi-conscious. The accused then allegedly informed several others of the state she was in and where she was, still lying on the ground in a stupor.

At around 6:10 a.m. the second accused, AA., aged 30, went to where the victim was, and knowing the state she was in and, “in the company of another unidentified person,” raped her for “some 15 minutes ”while his companion kept look out, to avoid being discovered, when they finished they left the place.

But twenty-eight minutes later two more, BA., 29 years old, and IY., 36 years old, had also been told about the semi-unconscious girl lying in a drunken state, and they then too came to where she was to take advantage of her, explained the Public Prosecutor. Both of them are accused of raping the woman and allegedly took turns to keep watch “thereby facilitating the commission of the facts”, they took advantage of the fact that she remained immobile and was not aware of what they were doing to her.

From the evidence produced it seems the girl was raped a total of four times, during the hour and a half she was unconscious. What is worse, it appears these men may have all known each other. It appears that she only awoke after a fifth individual also attempted to rape her, she regained consciousness and struggled for more than two minutes until she was able to flee from her attacker.

In fact, the victim had only reported a single attack, but it was the Judicial Police Team and the Guardia Civil Main Post in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, Mogán, who detained the four suspected assailants, 10 months later, in October 2017, after the had reviewed the security videos and realised that what had actually happened to the tourist was even worse than she had believed, according to statements from the Guardia Civil.

It was only after an intense investigation, over many months, carried out by the Guardia Civil, that they were able to identify all the participants, with added complications caused by the fact that some of the men being investigated were in an irregular situation and their location not known.

The Prosecutor’s Office has asked for different sentences for each of the perpetrators, in the case of ME. 12 years and nine months in prison for the crime of sexual assault and another of attempted robbery with violence. For AA. a nine-year sentence for sexual abuse. While BA. and IY. each face 16 years in prison for the crimes of sexual abuse and for being necessary cooperators in the crimes committed by both of them, each having done the surveillance work while they took turns raping her.

Likewise, it has been requested that those investigated be expelled from the national territory once they are granted, if convicted, their conditional freedom, through parole, since they are all of Moroccan origin. The prosecutor asks that the victim be compensated with €100,000, as part of public liability, for which the four defendants would be jointly and severally liable.