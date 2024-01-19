The Regional Government in the Canary Islands establishes, within an annual limit of fourteen such dates, a list of official bank holidays for the year 2024, following the publication of the Laboral Calendar in the Official State Gazette (BOE). The local municipality holidays are then published at the end of the year.

The island of Gran Canaria and the Canary Islands share official holidays with the rest of Spain. In addition to these, each of the Canary Islands has its official holiday and each municipality has its own two. This year, a few festive days fall on a Sunday so they are allowed to designate another day of the week to celebrate or move it to the Monday following, meaning there are a few “puente” long weekends this year.

There are also up to ten Sundays/holidays allowed on which businesses may remain open to the public, when the usual regime of business hours does not have to apply. On Gran Canaria these days are: January 7, March 28, September 9, October 12, December 1, 6, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2024. Areas of large tourist influx are exceptions to the general schedule regime. Gran Canaria has many of these, so there are always places open on a Sunday.

