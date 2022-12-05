On the Canary Islands, you will find all of your favourite commercial centres and shops open for business, and surely large crowds to get you in the festive mood.

Quintessential Canarian supermarket, Hiperdino, have announced that they will keep almost all their HiperDino, SuperDino and Hiperdino Express stores open, but with some changes to their hours. On their website you can click a web link to check which centres are open and which are closed .

German chain, LIDL, has announced that they will remain open on December 6 and 8 with their usual hours.

Mercadona will not open their doors on Tuesday or Thursday.

However, supermarkets inside shopping centres should all remain open across the Canary Islands .

Carrefour will also work their usual schedule without any change due to the December bridge.

Spar supermarkets also look set to stay open as usual.