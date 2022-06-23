Summer has officially begun with the June solstice on Tuesday and now the foundational San Juan festivities are upon us, celebrating 544 years since the Castillian army first set camp on the banks of the Guineguada fresh water stream, in what is now the old quarter of our capital city, Vegueta! It is a long “puente” weekend with one of the biggest and most magical celebrations on Gran Canaria, and throughout Spain, entailing many traditional fiestas, midnight dips in the sea and various rituals with smoke, bonfires and fireworks.

Every municipality and neighbourhood is likely to have their own official bonfire event, and there are strict rules to be followed, particularly at this time of year when we are ever-watchful for the dangers to our island from wildfires, so in case you are planning your own event, always check with your local town hall about specific rules and regulations.

This weekend offers so much beside San Juan, including Patron Saint festivities and “Romeria” pilgrimage offerings. There is also a Harvest Fair in El Tablero, a 90’s music festival in the Barranco del Aguila, a Romantic night in Tejeda and much more!

“Remember that San Juan festivities also mean fireworks, so make sure your pets are safe inside and secure as they can be easily scared and try to escape any perceived danger. Keep an eye out for any animals panicking outdoors”