Summer has officially begun with the June solstice on Tuesday and now the foundational San Juan festivities are upon us, celebrating 544 years since the Castillian army first set camp on the banks of the Guineguada fresh water stream, in what is now the old quarter of our capital city, Vegueta! It is a long “puente” weekend with one of the biggest and most magical celebrations on Gran Canaria, and throughout Spain, entailing many traditional fiestas, midnight dips in the sea and various rituals with smoke, bonfires and fireworks.
Every municipality and neighbourhood is likely to have their own official bonfire event, and there are strict rules to be followed, particularly at this time of year when we are ever-watchful for the dangers to our island from wildfires, so in case you are planning your own event, always check with your local town hall about specific rules and regulations.
This weekend offers so much beside San Juan, including Patron Saint festivities and “Romeria” pilgrimage offerings. There is also a Harvest Fair in El Tablero, a 90’s music festival in the Barranco del Aguila, a Romantic night in Tejeda and much more!
“Remember that San Juan festivities also mean fireworks, so make sure your pets are safe inside and secure as they can be easily scared and try to escape any perceived danger. Keep an eye out for any animals panicking outdoors”
Upcoming bank holidays:
This Friday, 24 June is a local Bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Telde, Arucas, La Aldea de San Nicolás, Teror.
Foundational festivities of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, festivities in honour of San Juan Bautista in Telde, Arucas and La Aldea and Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús in Teror.
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast changeable weather as the weekend gets going. San Juan festivities on Thursday should stay reasonable when it comes to the southern resort areas of Mogán and Maspalomas, temperatures remaining around the mid 20s in the shade, a touch cooler on the north of the island, with some potential for rain in the outlook, more likely in the capital, in the mountains and along Gran Canaria’s rugged north coasts. For the rest of the weekend… well, we will just need to wait and see.
It is good to remember that the weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south.
San Juan festivities on Gran Canaria most probably will be enjoyed in good weather but the weekend forecast looks grey around the island still and at the moment even possibility of rain all around. All in all average daytime temperatures should stay comfortable above 22ºC in the shade, though certainly a touch colder up in the summits. Not the best forecast as the summer 2022 has truly arrived…
• Thursday 23 June, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
• Fiestas Fundacionales Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2022
After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the capital’s main beach, Las Canteras, will once again be the epicenter for the “Night of San Juan” celebrations, on the eve of the anniversary of the founding of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. A city that celebrates 544 years of history this June 24, with a magical night that will shine with the traditional fireworks show that burning more than 560 kilos of gunpowder, with 4 beach concerts by Ruts & La Isla Music, David Bustamante, Totó Noriega and Javier Gurruchaga and the Mondragón Orchestra who will put the finishing touch to the day before the the commemorations of the founding of the capital. Friday is also a local bank holiday in the municipality.
On Thursday, “The Night of San Juan” festivities take place at Plaza Saulo Torón on Paseo de Las Canteras
The evening starts at 21:00 ‘Ruts and La Isla Music’. at 22:15 the very popular ‘BUSTAMANTE’ and the big fireworks display at midnight. More entertainment then continues at 00:15 with Totó Noriega.
At the other end of Las Canteras in the Plaza de la Música, by Las Arenas and the Alfredo Kraus, you can enjoy the ‘Orquesta Mondragón’ as part of their Viaje con nosotros Vuelo 2022 Tour, starting at 22:00.
• Thursday 23 June, Mogán
• San Juan in Playa de Mogán
Mogán municipality celebrates the most magical night of the year, San Juan, in Playa de Mogán on Thursday, 23 June 2022. The local party begins at 21:00 with the popular corn barbecue and theatre and dance show ‘’El Aquellarre de las Maguadas’, carried out by the local Artistic Schools on the beach in which the soprano Alicia Ramos will also participate.
The show, called ‘The Coven of the Maguadas’, tells the story of a dark night of the present in which seven women appear, Canarian witches, who have gathered to justify all those who, like them, in the past, were tortured, burned and exiled.
Shortly after, music by a DJ, singer, and producer Aitor Cruz, followed by the great bonfire of San Juan and the fireworks show. The evening will continue with Verbena street party, with entertainment by D’Music
• Thursday 23 June, Playa del Inglés
• The Night of San Juan festivities
• Thursday 23 June, Santa Lucia de Tirajana
• “Noche de Fuego” in Pozo Izquierdo
Every year Santa Lucia does something extra as well as activities normally related to the festivities of San Juan. Every year they present a spectacle with a different theme each year in El barranguillo – Pozo Izquierdo. The Fun starts at 21:30 with the musical spectacle “Noches de Fantasia”
Aquatic Fireworks at 23:00 and a concert by the popular band ‘Aseres’ starts at 23:15 and will close the night.
“This is a very popular event so there will be traffic restrictions in Pozo Izquierdo so please follow the signs.”
CASA DEL TERRO – “LIBROS DE SANGRE”
There is also another edition of the traditional House of Terror, with the theme ‘Books of blood’ in the underground parking attached to the municipal offices, on calle Acusa
The dates for the shows are 24, 27, 28, 29, 30 June and 1 July. There are two starting times at 20:30 and 23:00.
This is one of the most popular and participatory events in the municipality, as almost a hundred people will act on the tour of the House of Terror
Tickets ( over 12+ yrs ) can now be purchased for 2 euros at the Municipal Athenaeum or online.
• 24-26 June, Telde
• Fiestas patronales de San Juan Bautista 2022
The northeastern “Royal City” of Telde are celebrating their patron saint festivities in honour of Saint John the Baptist. The church of San Juan Bautista (John the Baptist) de Telde is the true spiritual centre of Telde. Friday, the 24th is also a local bank holiday in the municipality. This year the festivities were divided into two sets.
The history of the area of San Juan is rooted in pre-Hispanic times. It is known that the area was one capitals of the two great “kingdoms” of the old “Tamarán” (Gran Canaria) and as such the city has lots of examples of the old Canarias, with around a hundred archaeological points of interest.
On Thursday: Artisan craft exhibition from 15:00 at Rincón Plácido Fleitas.
There is Canarian wrestling in memory of Juan C. Suárez Monzón at 17:30 at the Lomo Cementario terreno.
The 2nd Artisanal beer festival 17:00-00:00 at Plaza de San Juan enlivened by ambient music.
Concert by Aseres at Plaza de San Juan at 20:00, followed by a concert by Salvapantallas at 22:30. San Juan bonfires from 22:00 at Barranco Real ad at midnight fireworks
A cattle exhibition at Vivero Municipal – Puente de los Siete Ojos from 10:00-14:00. Artisan craft exhibition 10:00-21:00 Rincón Plácido Fleitas.
Concert by the municipal music band at 12:30 at Plaza de San Juan and Children’s show “Erase Une Vez” at 13:00.
Eucharist and a religious procession in honour of San Juan Bautista at 19:00, followed by a night of humour ( in spanish ) with Saúl Romero. Evening will end with verbena, a party with Leyenda Joven.
and the evening continues with traditional music and dancing at Plaza de San Juan at 21:00
• Thursday 23 June, Gáldar
• Noche de San Juan Marinero
Sardina Beach will live the longest night of the year, this Thursday with a magical new edition of the traditional “Night of San Juan Marinero”. A night with different activities for the enjoyment of all those who come to the coastal enclave.
The night will begin with a lively and rhythmic parade to the sounds of Batucada starting at 22:00 and will continue with a DJ Line performance at 23:00.
The raising of the blue flag will take place at 23:45, a recognition that Gáldar has achieved for the sixth consecutive summer thanks to the environmental quality of the area and the services offered.
Finally, at midnight the traditional aquatic and aerial fireworks will illuminate the San Juan night in Gáldar.
• Friday 24 June, Teror
• Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Teror celebrates this Friday, the festivity of the Sacred Heart, a holiday in the municipality, characterised by the traditional handmade “carpets” that dress the streets of the Casco through which the religious procession passes after mass, at 19:00. A total of 24 carpets made by about 300 people will be presented from early Friday morning on Calle Real de la Plaza, Calle Nueva, Diputación, Iglesia Chica, La Cal, Obispo Marquina and Plaza del Pino.
Starting on Thursday afternoon, those made by neighbourhood associations, associations, sports clubs, groups, and individuals from the municipality will begin to be made, in collaboration with the Teror City Council, which provides material and also makes its own rug.
⚠️ Calle Nueva remains closed to traffic from 20:00 Thursday, June 23, until Friday night June 24.
• Saturday 25 June, Tejeda
• VI Noche Romántico
Gran Canaria will celebrate the 6th Romantic Night of Tejeda, “A night Under the Stars” on Saturday evening. The event is part of the proposal from “The Most Beautiful Towns” of Spain, Italy, Wallonia and France, where more than 400 European towns and its participants will share a kiss at the same time at 23:00 (midnight on the mainland).
During the evening, enjoy the gastronomy and the charms of Tejeda. The streets of this mountain village has been turned into the perfect place to spend a night lit only by candles and garlands, an exceptional landscape and the starry sky for which Gran Canaria has been recognised as a Starlight Tourist Destination.
In El Motor you will find the Chill-Out, a space for relaxation where you can enjoy different performances. To start, at 17:30, an activity for the smallest of the house together with “Family Magic” with the Magician Abel who will take us to the world of magic from the theater truck of “La Tournée De L´Art”.
Music sessions at 20:15, 21:30, 23:00 and 00:00
at 23:15 night of Astronomia at the viewpoint
• Saturday 25 June, El Tablero de Maspalomas
• XXIII Feria de la Zafra
The neighbourhood of El Tablero celebrate their 23rd Harvest Fair, XXIII Feria Feria de la Zafra on Saturday, 25 June 2022. “Entre vinos y tapas después de la Zafra“
The annual Harvest Fair is a cultural event honouring the memory of the pioneering rural residents who originally made up this little community and, also, remembering the importance of the agricultural work that they carried out to earn their livelihood.
On Saturday, starting from 17:00 at the main plaza there will be a sample of local handicrafts, children’s craft workshops, traditional Canarian games, an exhibition and sale of gastronomic produce, children’s folklore show by the local music school ( at 17:30 ), exhibitions of native stick fighting as well as the famous shepherd’s leap ( at 18:30 ) used for centuries by goat herders to cross this island’s mountainous terrain, there will also be separate workshops for chácaras and drums, an exhibition of old photographs, a lively street parade with traditional music ( at 19:15 ) as well as Tapas & Wine night. The fair will end with traditional Taifa dancing.
• 23-24 June, Tenteniguada
• Fiestas patronales en honor a San Juan Bautista 2022
The picturesque mountain neighbourhood of Tenteniguada in the municipality of Valsequillo is celebrating patron St. John’s festivities between 11 June – 3 July.
On Thursday, Bonfires at 18:00. Humour and transformism show at Plaza Nueva at 20:30.
XXV ‘Noche de Brujas’, a street theatre show from Plaza Nueva to Plaza de San Juan, starting at 23:00. At midnight fireworks and a party.
‘Witches Night’ is a night of magic and witches when the spirits of the sorceresses will tour the neighborhood with the staging of the XXV Noche de Brujas. This is a show that takes months of preparation and the amount of participants is staggering.
On Friday, St. John’s Day.
Early morning at 06:00 “Diana floreada” . At 09:30 a cattle fair and at midday Eucharist and a religious procession with the image of St. John through the streets of the village, followed by a small cattle parade and awards for the best specimen. Popular lunch at 14:30 on the Plaza Nuevo with music and at 16:00 Verbena Solajero, daytime fiesta.
• 23-25 June, Arucas
• Fiestas Patronales de San Juan de Bautista
Arucas celebrates its Patron Saint festivities of John the Baptist in the municipality between 3-26 June 2022.
On Thursday, Noche de San Juan. Evening activities on Plaza de San Juan with concerts including ‘La Oreja de Van Gogh’ from 21:30 and at midnight fireworks from Montaña de Arucas. And the night continues with more music and entertainment with LOS40 URBAN Canarias at Plaza de San Juan from 00:15
Friday, 24 June, Main Day of festivities
Eucharist at 11:30 and is followed by a religious procession.
Crafts, trades and traditions Fair, 10:00- 20:00 Parque de las Flores.
Concert by “Los 600” on Plaza de la Constitución at 18:00
“Travesia” Santiago Auserón ( Radio Futura) ane the Gran Canaria Big Band at 21:30 on Plaza de San Juan
Saturday, 25 June
Crafts, trades and traditions Fair, 10:00- 20:00 Parque de las Flores.
I Monographic contest of the Canary podenco ( canarian hunting dog breed ) City of Arucas at 09:00 Zona deportiva de Barreto
Cattle Fair at 10:00 Anexo in the same sport area of Barreto
REGULAR MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
Saturday 25 June, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
The bi-weekly Gran Canaria Agricultural Market this weekend in Arucas takes place in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural Farm, “Granja Agrícola Experimental del Cabildo“, located right at the Arucas exit from the GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria, this busy farmers’ market offers the opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from the primary sector at an adjusted price.
Vegetables, fruit, honey, cheeses, oil, bread and sweets are some of the produce that can be found, constituted to support the primary sector of the region.
The freshest produce at your fingertips. From 09:00 to 13:30.
Sunday 26 June, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Canteras Street Market
“Canteras Street Market” trade fair between 26 June – 17 July 2022 on Avenida de las Canteras in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, from calle Tenerife up to calle Padre Cueto.
The fair is open every day from 10:00 to 20:00 with a total of 70 stalls and where you will find fashion, accessories, literature, decoration, food, cosmetics, perfumes, crafts, toys, jewelry, antiques, swimwear, sportswear and much more.
The Puerto Canteras Open Commercial Zone meets unbeatable conditions in terms of summer climate and landscape at this time, its location allows the natural attractions of the area to be enhanced as a claim to make purchases in a pleasant environment. This is part of the revitalization plan, an activity within the commercial area to mark the start of the street sales campaign.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
Saturday 25 June, Barranco del Águila, San Bartolomé de Tirajana
De Vuelta a Los 90’s Festival
The upcoming Saturday delivers some heavyweight blows here on the island with a 90s hits festival offering up 3 of the biggest names from the dance pop scene of that era, headlined by Alice DeeJay (Better off Alone), Haddaway (What is Love) and Whigfield (Saturday Night). Tickets are still available for the extraordinary event scheduled for June 25 as part of the main “puente” weekend in honour of the San Juan foundational festivities across the island
Tickets are still available on Oasis Gran Canaria website, starting from €22,00 ( VIP parking is sold out )
You can also get tickets from all the main sites selling like: entrees.com, entradas.com and El Corte Ingles ( information about the tickets are not very clear though )
Where: Oasis Gran Canaria in Barranco del Águila
Gates open at 15:00
Sunday 26 June, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Musica en el Parque
A new edition of ‘Music in the park’ this Sunday. The next guests as part of the music appointment in the park come from Colombia.
‘Puerto Candelaria’ is one of the bands with the most presence in the Latin American scene and they come to leave us their good vibes and their festive vision of music.
The concert starts at 12:00 in José Antonio Ramos Auditorium at Doramas Park.
Free entry until capacity is reached.
24-26 June, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Fiestas Fundacionales Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2022
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria continue with their foundational festivities until Sunday. Highlighting all the free concerts and music performances on offer this weekend.
On Friday, a concert at 21:00 “Ilegales”: La lucha por la vida + Sergio Franquis y Los doctores at Plaza de la Música.
On Saturday, at 21:00 #Musicando, concert series, featuring “Las Karamba” at Auditorio José Antonio Ramos in Parque Doramas.
On Sunday at 12:00 #Music in the park “Puerto Candelaria” at Auditorio José Antonio Ramos in Parque Doramas.
25-26 June, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Traditional music and dance
On Sunday in Pueblo Canario group ‘A.F. Los Poliguanches’ at 11:30
THE CHAMPIONS
On Friday at Mulligan’s Gran Canaria at 21:30
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
On Friday at Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre at 21:00
On Saturday at Rockabella – Playa del Inglés 18:00-21:00 and later at the Shamrock at 22:30
On Sunday at The Shamrock in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:30