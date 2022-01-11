Editor’s comment:

In many respects this surge has been somewhat expected, for several reasons. There are large numbers of people simply ignoring some of the most basic guidelines, masks, hand washing, ventilation and social distancing. Healthcare professionals on the front line have been warning for weeks that we are facing unprecedented pressure on the health service. The Canary Islands chief epidemiologist, Amós García Rojas, has described the current surge as “brutal” and others around him have predicted that we would not really know the effects of Omicron until this week. Several have suggested that we will likely reach the peak of the sixth wave over the next few days, but that of course depends on how well the population manages to avoid further contagion.

There is real concern that too few people are taking the situation seriously. Too many seem to be confused by the idea of this current variant (and there will likely be others) “only” causing mild infections, however fail to appreciate that with increased transmissibility we find that those lower percentages of hospitalisations can still translate into really big numbers, particularly in a region like ours, with a fairly small resident population our health service is simply not equipped for a large surge in numbers.

Then of course there are those who simply refuse to believe the scientific advice, because clearly their own knowledge and training trumps anything that might come from an official source. Here on the islands vaccinations have been heralded as one reason we have not seen larger numbers of infections earlier, nevertheless, whatever the facts of the matter, we do know that the doctors we trust to take care of us when we need help most, whether due to coronavirus or any other health issue, are now saying they feel like they may be reaching breaking point, and we are not even through the peak of this wave yet.

This is a time for prudence, calm, kindness and patience while we all try to avoid further restrictions. Nobody wants to go back to lockdowns and shutting down our businesses, but then nobody wants to see a complete collapse of our healthcare services either.

With luck all the nay sayers will get away with deciding to put others at risk, and this will all blow over without further complication, but it is certainly worth taking time for yourself and taking yourself out of the equation when it comes to being at risk or putting others at risk. Take care, of yourself and those around you and avoid anyone who tells you they know better than the current science. This is not a drill.

Edward Timon .:.

Editor – (not an epidemiologist, just a concerned citizen who closely follows the data, and trusts the scientific basis for much of the advice)