The City Council will proceed to close playgrounds, as well as machines for fitness on public roads, outdoor fitness equipment, and other similar open-air spaces for public use. The public board games area of Parque Santa Catalina will also be closed.

From this Saturday, a maximum capacity will also be established on all the Capital’s beaches, and at the natural pools of La Laja, limiting them to 50% capacity with the aim of avoiding crowds and 25% at municipal pools and spas. Citizens will be able to check the occupation of beaches using the online traffic light system, available at laspalmasgc.es and lpamar.com.

In addition, the only practice of sports allowed on the beaches will be individual, and only so long as a distance of 2 meters from other people can be guaranteed at all times.

In compliance with the measures established by the Regional Executive, the capacity of Municipal Guaguas ( city buses) is limited to 75%, the same as in taxis unless cohabitants. However, the driver’s row may not be occupied by anyone else.

Civic centres and social venues remain open, with a 25% indoor capacity limitation. In addition to the capacity plans established by each centre, ensuring cleaning and ventilation of the spaces in which the activities are carried out is maintained with mandatory use of masks, as a complement to the security protocols, COVID certificates are required from all people who want to access municipal premises.

All civic centres and municipal social premises that meet these conditions can once again be made available to the public, for use upon request and authorization by the corresponding district in which the facilities are located, when continuing to comply with the health measures established for this purpose.

As for markets, 33% capacity limits have been agreed.

+++ Closing times for catering (bars & restaurants), before midnight 00:00 hours +++

In compliance with the measures decreed by the Regional Government, hotel and restaurant establishments will be closed to the public before 00:00 hours, and those responsible for the establishments must adopt the necessary measures for their effective closure before that time. These measures do not include cafeterias and restaurants in health centres or work centers for the exclusive service of workers

Establishments are allowed 75% of their licensed capacity outdoors and 33% indoors with tables or groups of six diners maximum.

Nightlife venues also must close before 00:00 hours and respect maximum occupancy of 75% outdoors and 25% indoors, with tables for up to six people in a group.

+++ Sports spaces +++

Due to the change in Alert Level, the Municipal Sports Institute (IMD) will also modify measures for non-federated sports in municipal spaces. The permitted capacity will be 33% outdoors and 25% indoors with groups of up to a maximum of six people, except in the case of cohabitants.

During Alert Level 4, mass events with more than 750 attendees cannot be held, whether in open or closed spaces. As for public shows, sports that take place sporadically and in places other than the establishments specifically licensed for them, and those activities held in removable or open-air facilities that are not considered mass events, may not be held either.

Indoor spas or pools with hydromassage and saunas will remain closed and pools for collective use and uncovered (outdoor) spas or hydromassage pools cannot exceed 33% of the authorised capacity.

Indoor pools for collective use may open only for users who require the activity for therapeutic purposes and health improvement, and not exceed 33% capacity.

The practice of federated sports, regional or insular, is allowed, outdoors, or in enclosed spaces, as well as the practice of non-federated sports outdoors, ensuring the interpersonal distance of 2 meters is maintained, with mandatory use of face masks.

The number of participants in competitions will be determined by the regulations of the specific sport. In training, capacity must be limited to 33%.