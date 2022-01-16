Spain’s Meteorological Agency (AEMET) forecasts a week ahead starting with yellow advisory warnings for rough seas, heavy rainfall, strong winds, and intense Calima dust suspended in the air. There will be overcast skies and likely widespread rains, starting from the early hours of Monday morning. Heavy downpours are likely to arrive from the south, accompanied by a separate tropical storm front, which will likely be more intensely felt inland and to the north of the island. Gusts are expected to exceed 90km/h.

The intense Calima haze will continue into the early hours of Monday, but will likely clear some with the rains. Daytime temperatures will drop a little, more significantly inland and on west-facing slopes. On the coasts, moderate southeast winds are expected, increasing intensity along the southwest coast, where there could be strong gusts during the early hours. Inland and higher areas will be affected by moderate to strong southerly winds. The weather front is expected to lose intensity over the islands by midday on Monday.

By the early hours of Tuesday morning, some intervals of medium-altitude cloud may carry some weak and scattered rains inland. With clearer skies expected though there is a possibility that the Calima could still persist. Maximum daytime temperatures will rise again in the higher altitude areas facing west, remaining constant elsewhere. Moderate southeasterly winds will continue, at the peaks, with some occasional yet intense gusts from the south.

As the week wears on Calima is expected to return, though perhaps with less intensity, and the mid-Atlantic depression will likely lash the western isles with further downpours that could last into the weekend and spread to the eastern province, Las Palmas, by the end of the week.