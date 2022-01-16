A powerful calima has arrived across The Canary Islands, as predicted last week, intensified by a mid-Atlantic low-pressure system out to the west of the Archipelago which has produced gales and is drawing desert winds off the Sahara, reducing visibility to less than 1500 meters in some places, with the potential to cause delays or even cancellations at airports across the region, should conditions worsen.
The intense Calima haze will continue into the early hours of Monday, but will likely clear some with the rains. Daytime temperatures will drop a little, more significantly inland and on west-facing slopes. On the coasts, moderate southeast winds are expected, increasing intensity along the southwest coast, where there could be strong gusts during the early hours. Inland and higher areas will be affected by moderate to strong southerly winds. The weather front is expected to lose intensity over the islands by midday on Monday.
By the early hours of Tuesday morning, some intervals of medium-altitude cloud may carry some weak and scattered rains inland. With clearer skies expected though there is a possibility that the Calima could still persist. Maximum daytime temperatures will rise again in the higher altitude areas facing west, remaining constant elsewhere. Moderate southeasterly winds will continue, at the peaks, with some occasional yet intense gusts from the south.
As the week wears on Calima is expected to return, though perhaps with less intensity, and the mid-Atlantic depression will likely lash the western isles with further downpours that could last into the weekend and spread to the eastern province, Las Palmas, by the end of the week.