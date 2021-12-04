The Canary Islands’ Government sent the request to create a framework for business owners and venue managers to voluntarily request certificates from both workers and clients.

Each of these public spaces will be able to function observing the capacity and schedule limitations imposed at the Alert Level immediately below the one set for the island they are on, as was announced in November, and put forward by the Canary Islands Minister for Health, Blas Trujillo.

So, if an island is on Alert Level 2, then any theatre, restaurant or nightclub, for example, who choose to apply this procedure will be subject to the capacity and closing hours set for Alert Level 1. If an island is already on level 1, and they adopt a certificates policy, there there will be no time or capacity limitations placed on them at all.

This tool is intended to be used until January 15 with Government rules being extended until that day in relation to public transport, as well as capacity and closing hours at levels 1 and 2.

Throughout many areas of Spain there is already an obligation to present the Covid Certificate to access services like hotels, nightlife or to visit health centres, although the requirements differ from territory to territory. At the moment it is not required in the Regional Community of Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Extremadura, La Rioja and Asturias.

The TSJC decision comes following Thursdays announcement by the regional Executive that the Health Department is considering increasing restrictions on the capital islands, Gran Canaria and Tenerife, following this long bridge weekend. Both islands have maintained a pronounced upward trend in infections, although they will remain at level 1 for now because “they do not yet meet the criteria”, recently revised, to force an increase to their restrictions. Tenerife data shows four of its epidemiological indicators at medium risk, including ICU occupation, and one at high risk. Gran Canaria, has two indicators at medium risk and two at high risk, all of them related to incidence.

In the review released on Thursday, the Health Ministry also reported that Fuerteventura increases to Alert Level 3 while Lanzarote and La Graciosa go down to Level 1, joining the rest of the islands.

“They officially inform us that the TSJC ratifies the use of the COVID certificate in #Canarias. Good news with the increase in cases. It is a control measure with which sectors such as leisure and restaurants agree. Christmas is coming: let’s be wise and observe”

– Ángel Víctor Torres