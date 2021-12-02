All Canary Islands remain at Level 1 except Fuerteventura, which moves up to Alert Level 3

The change in level for Fuerteventura comes into effect as of midnight next Monday, the 6th December, being subject to periodic revaluations, potentially before the date indicated if necessary.

In the entire territory of the Autonomous Community, between 23 and 29 November, 2,141 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, which represents an increase of around 26.2% in the daily average of new cases in relation to the previous week, when 1,696 new cases were detected.

Changes in indicators for risk assessment The report also details that both the islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria are at alert level 1, since on November 23 the Public Health Commission approved the document of Indicators for risk assessment and alert levels transmission of COVID, modifying upwards the thresholds of block I, related to the spread of the virus in the community, and gives greater prominence to block II of indicators, related to healthcare pressure. In this way, although for 4 weeks both islands have experienced a constant and progressive increase in all the indicators of both blocks, particularly block I, they do not currently exceed the thresholds established for block II in that document. Therefore, although Gran Canaria and Tenerife are the islands that would be closest to a level increase, they do not yet meet the criteria for this and the data indicates that both may continue at alert level 1, although they point to a likely increase in the Alert Level, following the next evaluation, if these upward trends continue.

You will find the latest data for The Canary Islands, updated daily, by visiting our Coronavirus Updates page, curated by CVcanarias