The high temperatures and blue skies we have enjoyed in recent days across the Canary Islands look set to continue for the weekend with a high likelihood of Calima, suspended dust blowing in from Africa, leading to reduced visibility.

Friday will see clear skies with Calima haze. Temperatures rising slightly in general. Southeasterly winds, a little more intense on the northeast slopes during the middle of the day to decrease further in the afternoon.

Heading into Saturday, January 1sr 2022, the clear blue skies look set to continue, with a slight haze in the air. Temperatures will see few changes. The winds from the east will be felt more intensely on the northeast and southwestern slopes during the afternoon.

The warm desert winds are expected to continue from the east throughout Sunday, with temperatures remaining generally higher than expected, though perhaps starting to decrease a little by Monday; though the blue skies and sunshine should persist.

However by next Wednesday, January 5 (the big seasonal gift giving day throughout Spain), the trade winds will return and temperatures will drop “notably” back down toward their usual average values ​​for this time of year in the archipelago. A wet weather system to the north of us is expected to bring some more seasonal disturbances, with a high likelihood of some bands of rain washing across the islands, felt most keenly on the north coasts

The drop in temperatures may well move the potential snow line down to below 1700m, which leaves us with a tantalising suggestion of a little seasonal snowfall on the peaks of Gran Canaria to welcome the expected but low key arrival of the 3 Kings this year bringing gifts.

Mainland Spain will be affected by an air mass of subtropical origin, which will be “unusually” warm for the season, settling over Western Europe, and adding to the prevailing high pressure areas, giving rise to stable temperatures predicted to be “very high” for the season.

Spain’s Meteorological Agency spokesperson, Rubén del Campo, has emphasised that temperatures will be “especially high” during the middle of the day in areas of mid-to-high altitude, while valleys may well experience the phenomenon of thermal inversion, making them “cooler” and cities could see poorer air quality due to the lack of ventilation in and around buildings.

Both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be much higher than usual, between five and ten degrees centigrade (ºC) above normal average temperatures in the shade and stable, with slightly cloudy or clear skies across most of Spain and a “practically total absence of rains ” throughout the whole of the country.

Down in the southern tourist heartlands of Gran Canaria the beaches are the places to be, with wide open spaces and plenty of fresh air, with many heading indoors for private parties to celebrate the turn of the year with friends and family and for some at least the traditional 12 grapes at midnight.

Stay safe, be kind, look after yourself and each other. Looking forward to a positive 2022 to come <3

See you on the sands and in the water!