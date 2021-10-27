Woman in serious condition in hospital after Puerto Rico Shopping Centre fall on stairs

A woman was seriously injured, during the early hours of Wednesday morning, after falling on stairs at a shopping centre in the south of Gran Canaria, according to reports from the Main 112 Coordinating Centre for Emergencies and Security (CECOES), of the Canary Islands.

The event occurred at a shopping centre in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, in the southwestern municipality of Mogán . 112 emergency services received the alert of the accident at 01.37 hours. The victim, a woman, was diagnosed by Canary Emergency Service (SUC) ambulance personnel, and a doctor from the Arguineguín health centre, with a serious head injury and was transferred to the San Roque Maspalomas.