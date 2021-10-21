The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 22-24 October 2021
What an amazing October week it has been with sunshine and warm weather pretty much all around the island. The weekend brings some change though with the forecast already showing signs of incoming wet weather, so wise to keep an eye on that sky.
More than just The Weekend Tips! There are a lot of other events happening on Gran Canaria too like the world’s best bodyboarders at Frontón King 2021, The 26th International Contemporary Dance Festival of The Canary Islands, Masdanza as well as other interesting events like Soltura 2021, Festival of Sustainability and Culture of Gran Canaria, NightRun Las Palmas. So Check our calendar at The Canary Guide website!
15-24 October, Vecindario, Santa Lucía
Fiestas de San Rafael 2021
The neighbourhood of Vecindario in the south eastern municipality of Santa Lucia de Tirajana is celebrating their Patron festivities in honour of San Rafael. The fiestas are coming to an end this weekend so it’s a perfect time to visit this busy locals shopping area.
From 22-24 October there is a local artisan crafts fair.
Opening hours on Friday 16:00-21:00, on Saturday 10:00-21:00 and on Sunday 10:0-15:00
On Friday, a concert is being performed by Efecto Pasillo at 22:00 in the Recinto Ferial open area.
On Saturday, there is a foam party at Plaza de Los Algodoneros at 12:00-13:30
21:00 San Rafael soloists concert at the Recinto Ferial.
Tickets for the concerts are €3 and you can get them from www.entrees.es
The traditional funfair will be happening again on the main market place in Vecindario. Capacity limitations. Open on Friday 17:00-00:00 and on Saturday and Sunday between 12:00-01:00.
21-23 October, Las Palmas
The Market Mesa y Lopéz
The Market – in the commercial area of Mesa y López in the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria between 21-23 October 2021. Open Thursday to Saturday between 10:00 to 21:30. This is a multi-sector fair where the main participants are small to medium businesses going out to the streets. There will be stands from local businesses offering discounts along the Avenida de José Mesa y López from Calle Galicia to Plaza de España as well as fresh produce from the Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria which will also be accompanied by activities, children’s workshops, show-cooking, fashion shows, live music and much more…
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA 22-24 OCTOBER
Friday is market day in Playa de Mogán. The popular market, in one of the prettiest harbours on Gran Canaria, restarted this month.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market puts on offer all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles will once again flooding the Municipal Market car park, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains and bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed markets among visitors along with Playa de Mogán market; El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, ‘Maspalomas market’ continues on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with lovely preloved items to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the second hand market, “rastro” from 08:00 to 14:00 at the carpark of the Municipal Market of San Fernando.
Saturday 23 October, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still take place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometers-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias as well as enjoy the Fiestas de San Rafael.
23-24 October, Las Palmas
MOVELEC 2021
It’s all about electric vehicles at the islands main convention and exhibition centre, INFECAR in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Saturday and Sunday. MOVELEC, the Canary Islands Electric Vehicle Show is promoted by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and organised by the Canary Islands Trade Show Institution (INFECAR). Check the very latest developments from the electric mobility industry and try first hand the current offer available on Gran Canaria. Get information about the environmental and savings advantages of using the electric vehicle and about the aids and incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles.
electric vehicles, electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, industrial service vehicles, carsharing electric vehicle companies, renewable energy generating companies to feed the charging points and everything else to do with electric mobility vehicles.
You can already reserve your €2 entry tickets HERE!
Opening hours: On Saturday 10:30-20:00 and on Sunday 10:00-17:00
Always open, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
El Museo Canario
A visit to El Museo Canario in the capital is always a great way to explore the unique pre-hispanic history of the island. This archeological museum, dedicated to the pre-colonial history of the Canary Islands, transports you to the past and shows you first-hand the ways of life of the aboriginal population. Mummies, artefacts and so much more.
The Canario Museum is located in the historic district of Vegueta, close to the cathedral and the Plaza de Santa Ana. It is a privileged and interesting area, well worth a wander around the old town.
Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 20:00. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10:00 to 14:00.
All the safety protocols are in place so that your visit is totally safe. General ticket €5 and special €3.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
The Champions are the rockinest husband and wife – guitar/vocal duo playing 50’s/60’s Rock N Roll/Rockabilly
On Saturday Nye Buster Bar Rock N Roll Show – (Every Other Week our ‘Johnny Cash & June Carter Story’)
On Sunday Barbacoa Showbar ( Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria ) Kings & Queens Of Swing Show – Rock N Roll Show
Jaz Alice Music :
Jaz Alice is a singer born in England and local star performer on Gran Canaria.
On Friday at 14:00-16:00 in Tipsy Hammock ( Playa del Inglés ) and later at 21:00-23:30 in Papis’s Grill ( Playa del Inglés )
On Saturday at 14:00-16:00 in Tipsy Hammock ( Playa del Inglés )
On Sunday at 21:15-22:15 in Rio Sol Hotel ( Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria )
Kelly Marlow
Find out more about this astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing to an international audience, keeping it real, keeping it Rock!.
Friday – Nirvana Bar – Arguineguín, Ancora Centre
Saturday – Rockabella – Playa del Inglés