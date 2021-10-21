The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 22-24 October 2021

15-24 October, Vecindario, Santa Lucía

Fiestas de San Rafael 2021

The neighbourhood of Vecindario in the south eastern municipality of Santa Lucia de Tirajana is celebrating their Patron festivities in honour of San Rafael. The fiestas are coming to an end this weekend so it’s a perfect time to visit this busy locals shopping area.

From 22-24 October there is a local artisan crafts fair.

Opening hours on Friday 16:00-21:00, on Saturday 10:00-21:00 and on Sunday 10:0-15:00

On Friday, a concert is being performed by Efecto Pasillo at 22:00 in the Recinto Ferial open area.

On Saturday, there is a foam party at Plaza de Los Algodoneros at 12:00-13:30

21:00 San Rafael soloists concert at the Recinto Ferial.

Tickets for the concerts are €3 and you can get them from www.entrees.es

The traditional funfair will be happening again on the main market place in Vecindario. Capacity limitations. Open on Friday 17:00-00:00 and on Saturday and Sunday between 12:00-01:00.