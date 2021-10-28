The Cabildo’s AlertGran 4 project will install access barriers to Gran Canaria summits
The Cabildo de Gran Canaria (Insular Government) is putting out a tender for the acquisition of eight automatic barriers, which they plan will be installed at strategic points around the Gran Canaria summits road network, equipped with perimeter cameras with a recording system, to control access for vehicles, along with three Information panels for drivers on these roads. The plan aims facilitate communication, especially in access to the Summit, particularly in exceptional cases and during emergencies, such as fires, snowfall and landslides.
-
The project, called Alertgran-4, is an initiative that seeks to provide the Insular Operational Coordination Centre (CECOPIN) with new tools to improve the efficiency and safety of its operations and improve, in turn, the information provided to the public during dangerous situations, like wildfires, or other adverse weather events. The work is being carried out in collaboration with the Gran Canaria Ministry of Public Works, Infrastructures, Transport and Mobility.
The tender for this project, with a budget of €544,738.88, is financed by the Canary Islands Development Fund (FDCAN) and has an execution period of ten months.
The president of the island Cabildo, Antonio Morales, has highlighted the importance of providing public entities with precise technological instruments that serve to control situations that may occur from time to time as a result of adverse phenomena. “The current climate crisis forces us to launch projects that provide real-time information on the state of our environment, initiatives that allow us to assess and anticipate the possible consequences that adverse environmental situations can generate.”
Companies interested in the public tender can submit their applications up until November 15.
The Alertgran project, which is now in its fourth phase, is an initiative launched by the Island Cabildo to improve the CECOPIN service, and forms part of the Smart Gran Canaria Initiative (Iniciativa Gran Canaria Inteligente – IGCI).
Promoted by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, the IGCI is managed by the Ministry of Economic Development, Energy Sovereignty, Climate and Knowledge, together with the Society for the Economic Promotion of Gran Canaria (SPEGC), and the Society for the Development of Telecommunications on Gran Canaria (SODETEGC), collaborating with other Cabildo departments and town councils around the Island. IGCI is focused on the development of technological infrastructure and a set of tools that facilitate the collection of a large amount of data, with which to provide the Cabildo with relevant information for informed decision-making, both operational and strategic.
The barriers and info panels are intended to improve security and information for accessing the summit, also promoting a better reorganisation of personnel available for these situations.
Editor:
It makes a lot of sense to improve access to the summits during emergency situations, using automated systems, to help relieve the number of personnel that need to be deployed.
There may well be questions, however, on how data is collected, and who can access it, though data protection laws regarding individuals is quite strictly controlled in Spain this system is still tantamount to 24 hour surveillance, potentially recording every vehicle entering and leaving the summits zone, Las Cumbres.
In previous years there have also been proposals to completely close the summits off to private cars, if not permanently then at least during peak times, so as to better preserve and maintain this protected natural environment, including proposals to instead provide a bus service through the summits for visitors to use between all the main feature viewpoints and recreation grounds. Were this to go ahead, the new infrastructure would undoubtedly be extended beyond simply emergency usage. Still no official talk of that project yet, to our knowledge.