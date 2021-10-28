The Cabildo’s AlertGran 4 project will install access barriers to Gran Canaria summits

The project, called Alertgran-4, is an initiative that seeks to provide the Insular Operational Coordination Centre (CECOPIN) with new tools to improve the efficiency and safety of its operations and improve, in turn, the information provided to the public during dangerous situations, like wildfires, or other adverse weather events. The work is being carried out in collaboration with the Gran Canaria Ministry of Public Works, Infrastructures, Transport and Mobility.

The tender for this project, with a budget of €544,738.88, is financed by the Canary Islands Development Fund (FDCAN) and has an execution period of ten months.

The president of the island Cabildo, Antonio Morales, has highlighted the importance of providing public entities with precise technological instruments that serve to control situations that may occur from time to time as a result of adverse phenomena. “The current climate crisis forces us to launch projects that provide real-time information on the state of our environment, initiatives that allow us to assess and anticipate the possible consequences that adverse environmental situations can generate.”

Companies interested in the public tender can submit their applications up until November 15.

The Alertgran project, which is now in its fourth phase, is an initiative launched by the Island Cabildo to improve the CECOPIN service, and forms part of the Smart Gran Canaria Initiative (Iniciativa Gran Canaria Inteligente – IGCI).

Promoted by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, the IGCI is managed by the Ministry of Economic Development, Energy Sovereignty, Climate and Knowledge, together with the Society for the Economic Promotion of Gran Canaria (SPEGC), and the Society for the Development of Telecommunications on Gran Canaria (SODETEGC), collaborating with other Cabildo departments and town councils around the Island. IGCI is focused on the development of technological infrastructure and a set of tools that facilitate the collection of a large amount of data, with which to provide the Cabildo with relevant information for informed decision-making, both operational and strategic.

The barriers and info panels are intended to improve security and information for accessing the summit, also promoting a better reorganisation of personnel available for these situations.