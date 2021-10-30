Boy evacuated in serious condition after nearly drowning at Amadores beach

The minor was transferred in a medicalised helicopter the Insular Mother and Child University Hospital. The main 112 Coordinating Centre for Emergencies and Security (CECOES) in the Canary Islands received an alert at 10.44 am reporting that a minor had been rescued from the water showing signs of drowning, and that first aid was being carried out, in response to which they deployed the emergency services.

The Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) assessed and assisted the child on the beach, from where he was transferred in the medicalised helicopter to the hospital.

The Guardia Civil and the Local Police were also in attendance enabling a safe area for the helicopter to land and instructing the corresponding procedures.