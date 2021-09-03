Nightlife can reopen from Monday on Gran Canaria and The Canary Islands, under new decree law regulating Covid restrictions

The President dubbed the decree a “flexible document”, which will be processed as a bill, and taken to the Parliament of the Canary Islands for final approval, with the contributions of the various groups in the Chamber, he added. Torres said that despite the fact that it will be a law processed in Parliament, the different government councils will be able to modulate the rules as required by the health situation.

The decree is also to include specific measures for health alert level 4, which requires more severe restrictions be applied when the situation worsens. This, the president explained, is necessary in the face of “the threat of other strains” of coronavirus. “We do not know if any island will return to level 4,” he said, but if so, the measures will be reinforced.

Nightlife and COVID certificate

Among the measures included, which will come into force next Monday, the mandatory closure of nightlife venues is to be eliminated at various alert levels. From Monday, businesses in this sector may open once again, but must comply with the current closing hours corresponding to the current alert level for their island at the time.

Article 14 includes the possibility of requesting diagnostic tests for workers in certain sectors who have not been vaccinated.

Torres also highlighted article 23, which allows the Governing Council to modulate the text in order to adopt more restrictions or soften those in place, as advised by the health department and looking at the most recent data.

New in alert levels Regarding the alert levels, the president reported that they have been updated with various new measures such as, in alert level 1, capacity is changed to 100% outdoors and 75% indoors. At this level there is no specified closing time for premises and shops. The maximum number of people in social gatherings remains at 10, as before. At level 2, 75% capacity outdoors and 50% indoors will be allowed. Closing times will be before 02.00. The maximum number of people in social gatherings is kept at six. At level 3, capacity is reduced to 75% outdoors and 40% indoors. Social gatherings are limited to four people, and the maximum closing time will be 01.00. At level 4, 75% capacity will be established outdoors and 25% indoors. Social gatherings are limited to four people, and the maximum closing time will be 01.00. In addition, at level 4, the Government has included a control measure for travelling to or from any island at this highest alert level, similar to the control system used for passengers arriving from the Peninsula, who must present a negative diagnostic test or COVID certificate.

Tenerife drops to level 3 where Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura also remain

Torres explained that, after analysing the epidemiological situation of each island, there have been changes in the current alert levels: Tenerife goes down to alert level 3, after almost two months at level 4, while Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura remain at level 3. Tenerife has improved its epidemiological indicators, reflected in the daily reports prepared by the regional Ministry of Health.

Lanzarote, La Graciosa and La Palma go down to level 1, where El Hierro and La Gomera remain.

Torres has insisted that the advance of vaccinations on the islands has been “the key” to the prolonged decline in infections throughout the Canary Islands.

The level changes came into effect at 00:00 this Friday.