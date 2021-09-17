La Palma volcanic activity could last for weeks or months, which is “normality” for a volcanic archipelago

On Friday Involcan reported that most of them are so small that it has not even been possible to locate them and at times there have been more than 400 earthquakes detected per hour.

The director of Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) in the Canary Islands, María José Blanco, said this Friday morning that the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on La Palma, “is very energetic” but also less explosive than both, Teneguía, which last erupted exactly 50 years ago in October and November of 1971, and San Juan back in 1949, yet in just four days the Cumbre Vieja has released the same amount of energy as was produced over two months during the recent Tagoro submarine volcano, off the coast of El Hierro ten years ago, in 2011.

In an interview with ‘Radio Canarias’ reported by Europa Press, Blanco commented that a daily estimate of magnitudes is made following the evolution of seismic processes they are monitoring and “it cannot be ruled out” that “stronger” earthquakes could be felt over the coming days or weeks.

She said that whether an eruption will take place is “absolutely unpredictable”, as is when or where it might come from, and although she admitted that “concern is growing” about the impact that a volcanic eruption might have, in her view the situation must be seen as part of the Canary Islands’ “normality” as a volcanically active archipelago.

Blanco pointed out that, unlike past volcanic eruptions on the island, the population has “more information and more training” about what is happening and “there is no surprise” when a process of this type is triggered, though previous such episodes may well have ended with twenty or more fatalities.

“Many died of fear,” she said, since they were unaware of the existence of a seismovolcanic crisis.

Blanco described the current process as “an entry of magmatic material that fills the pores, melts them and advances” and if there is finally an eruption there will be more material, although she also stressed that “It doesn’t have to erupt either.”

In fact, “knowing if the crust will break, is the million dollar question”, she said, recalling that on El Hierro there was a lot of seismicity, a lot of energy release events and a lot of deformation “but they did not last long and did not reach the surface.”

On El Hierro the seismic activity began in the El Golfo valley yet the eruption ended up going south and into the sea. “It advanced tens of kilometres”, she commented.

She has also said that “it cannot be ruled out” that the volcanic process, started on La Palma, “will last for many months” because the islands are active volcanic terrain and there will be more eruptions “in the future”. “They can be prolonged in duration, be very short, you have to normalise the situation,” she stressed.