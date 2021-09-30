Canary Islands decide to allow nightlife without restrictions until 4:00 a.m. at levels 1 and 2

During the press conference following the weekly Government Council meeting held this morning at the headquarters of the Presidency in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Olivera indicated that this step is due to the positive evolution of the pandemic data throughout the Archipelago. In fact, most islands (El Hierro, La Gomera, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and La Palma) are now at level 1 or 2 following tonights publication of the BOC, Official Gazette. Gran Canaria, moves from level 2 to 1, while Fuerteventura moves from 3 to 2 and Tenerife stays at level 2 for now.

The Government of the Canary Islands has decided that nighttime activity is allowed without restrictions until 4:00 a.m. on levels 1 and 2, from this Saturday. For those that return in the future to level 3, the closing is set at 3.00, while those that are at level 4 must close no later than 1am.

Olivera explained, the Governing Council also decided to allow 100% mobility of transport on islands at levels 1 and 2 due to this improvement in the evolution of infections.