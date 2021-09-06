Select Page

Bellavista tragedy after little girl falls from an open window

Mon, September 06, 2021

Bellavista tragedy after little girl falls from an open window

A one-year-and-three-month-old-baby who fell, this Sunday afternoon, from the second floor of a building, on the south of Gran Canaria, tragically died early this Monday morning, at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Materno Infantil University Hospital. The little girl had been admitted in critical condition, having been transferred to the central hospital from the south of the island.


The National Police are investigating the incident, which occurred at a building in the residential area of Bellavista, in San Bartolomé de Tirajana. The event took place in the main street Calle Partera Leonorita, shortly before 7pm, after the little girl fell from her crib, apparently beside a window.

The minor, who was treated at the scene by the staff of the 112 Emergency Coordination Center (CECOES), had multiple injuries of a critical nature, after a fall of about six meters, on which basis she was transferred in a medicalised ambulance to the Materno Infantil.

The child’s cradle, according to local residents, was next to the open window and the blind was almost fully down. Everything appears to indicate, according to the primary hypotheses and pending the official investigation, that the little girl managed to access the gap and fell.

The girl’s parents rushed down to the street, in a state of despair, both apparently having realised what had happened to the little girl, say eyewitnesses.

