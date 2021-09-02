2.2 magnitude earthquake detected on north of Gran Canaria

According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), around 2.25 in the early hours of Wednesday morning, a seismic movement was registered on the north of Gran Canaria, in the area of Santa María de Guía.

The earthquake measured 2.2 on the Richter scale and was detected at a depth of 11 kilometres.

Seismic movements are common in what is known here as “the middle volcano”, between Gran Canaria and Tenerife, however this one was recorded on land in the middle of the night. There is no evidence, though, that anyone on the north of Gran Canaria felt it.