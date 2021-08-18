Select Page

Vehicle blaze in Playa de Mogán

Posted by | Wed, August 18, 2021 | | 0 |

Vehicle blaze in Playa de Mogán

A white van caught fire this Wednesday afternoon when parked in the picturesque tourist-cum-fishing town of Playa de Mogán, on the south west coast of Gran Canaria.


El Pinillo, Authentic Canarian Cuisine

The commercial delivery vehicle was on Avenida de Los Pescadores in Playa de Mogán, the main road behind the beachfront, between several commercial establishments and the main market area, with flames bursting several meters into the air.

A commercial delivery vehicle caught fire this afternoon in Playa de Mogán…

Read More: https://thecanarynews.com/2021/08/vehicle-blaze-in-playa-de-mogan/

Posted by TheCanary.TV on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Smoke could be seen from the main port area, on the other side of the bay, to the shock and confusion of several tourists and restaurant workers.

Residents from the area arrived with several fire extinguishers to try to stop the the flames, and one could be seen very near the vehicle, risking his own life, in an attempt to extinguish the fire.

The first services to arrive were Mogán Protección Civil Protection agents who secured the area until firefighters arrived to put out the flames.

There were no injuries reported and no damage to other properties or cars

[Sources are being consulted, this article will be expanded as we know more, please check back in a little while for the latest info]


El Pinillo, Authentic Canarian Cuisine

Rate:

About The Author

The Canary

Related Posts

Six Canary Islands Post Office Workers have contracted coronavirus

Six Canary Islands Post Office Workers have contracted coronavirus

27th April 2020

Investigation ordered into Tuesday’s migrant debacle on the port of Arguineguín

Investigation ordered into Tuesday’s migrant debacle on the port of Arguineguín

18th November 2020

Nightlife and Tourism businesses in the Canary Islands are demanding an urgent rescue plan

Nightlife and Tourism businesses in the Canary Islands are demanding an urgent rescue plan

31st August 2020

Cold war era Russian-flagged nuclear-powered freighter out of commission and limping along in Canary Islands coastal waters

Cold war era Russian-flagged nuclear-powered freighter out of commission and limping along in Canary Islands coastal waters

16th December 2020

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *