Vehicle blaze in Playa de Mogán

The commercial delivery vehicle was on Avenida de Los Pescadores in Playa de Mogán, the main road behind the beachfront, between several commercial establishments and the main market area, with flames bursting several meters into the air.

Smoke could be seen from the main port area, on the other side of the bay, to the shock and confusion of several tourists and restaurant workers.

Residents from the area arrived with several fire extinguishers to try to stop the the flames, and one could be seen very near the vehicle, risking his own life, in an attempt to extinguish the fire.

The first services to arrive were Mogán Protección Civil Protection agents who secured the area until firefighters arrived to put out the flames.

There were no injuries reported and no damage to other properties or cars

