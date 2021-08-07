Hunting season starts on Gran Canaria this Sunday

Hunting days on Gran Canaria are Thursdays and Sundays.

The use of dogs and a shotgun are allowed for rabbits and red partridge. Only shotguns are allowed to use while hunting wild pigeons and feral animals.

* Feral animals are defined as: those animals of domestic origin that do not depend on human beings for their subsistence, and those that do not live in the Canary Islands naturally, that are out and free on designated hunting lands, and which lack an apparent sign of domain or possession by a person. That can mean any animal, cat, dog or gerbil, which a hunter decides is free or feral. Mistakes are rarely questioned.

The use of ferrets is limited to two per hunter and license, and three per gang. As for dogs, an individual hunter can take up to four; eight, if it is two hunters; and twelve, if it is a gang.

There is also a limit on the number of prey they are allowed to kill per day. No more than three rabbits and three red partridges can be caught, by one hunter alone. If you are part of a gang, the number goes up to a maximum nine rabbits and nine partridges for the gang. No limits have been set for wild pigeons or feral animals.

The same number of kills is allowed for falconry practice, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Hunting with bows is only allowed on Thursdays and Sundays.

Hunting areas

The hunting ban on lands affected by the fires of the summer of 2019 has also been lifted. The pre-hunting censuses carried out over April, May, and June, signify a recovery of the various wild populations in areas across the Island.

Hunting is prohibited in these areas:

Special Natural Reserve of Los Tilos de Moya (Moya)

Natural Reserve of Barranco Oscuro (Moya and Valleseco)

La Laguna (Valleseco)

Natural Reserve of Inagua (includes Inagua, Ojeda and Pajonales, located in La Aldea de San Nicolás, Mogán and Tejeda)

Site of Scientific Interest of Juncalillo del Sur (San Bartolomé de Tirajana)

Finca de Osorio (Teror)

Las Salinas de Arinaga to Bahía de Formas (Agüimes and Santa Lucía de Tirajana)

Corral de Los Juncos (Tejeda)

Llanos de La Pez (Tejeda)

Caldera de Bandama (Santa Brígida)

Special Natural Reserve of Las Dunas de Maspalomas (San Bartolomé de Tirajana ) and the nearby security zone of the Polvorín de Barranco Seco, between the division of Mesa, Lomo de los Galeones and Lomo de Santo.

Nor will it be possible to hunt in areas of special conservation, part of the Natura 2000 Network of the Canary Islands, the Barranco de la Virgen and Azuaje, as mandated by the Resolution of September 27, 2017, by the Ministry Insular de Medio Ambiente, to protect the incipient population of endemic Canary Islands’ Laural pigeons.

NOTE: All the information on the Order of June 21, 2021, establishing the hunting times for the 2021-2022 season, as well as the conditions, means, and limitations are published on the Web page: www.gobiernodecanarias.org/boc/2021/132/001.html