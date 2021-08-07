Hunting season starts on Gran Canaria this Sunday
The hunters on Gran Canaria will once more have free rein to go into the island’s wildernesses and practice their favorite, if controversial, “hobby” from this Sunday, August 8. The Environment Ministry of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria has reported that lovers of hunting will be able to shoot rabbits, red partridges, wild pigeons, and “feral animals”*
The Government of the Canary Islands has announced the lifting of a ban issued during the pandemic, across the islands for the 2021-2022 season, which will last until October 24, inclusive. In the Order published by the regional executive, the conditions and dates established for each island include:
-Hunting rabbits with hunting dogs and ferrets, between August 8 and October 17
-Hunting rabbits without a ferret; October 21 to 24
-Red partridge, wild pigeon, and animals judged feral between September 19 to October 24.
Hunting days on Gran Canaria are Thursdays and Sundays.
The use of dogs and a shotgun are allowed for rabbits and red partridge. Only shotguns are allowed to use while hunting wild pigeons and feral animals.
* Feral animals are defined as: those animals of domestic origin that do not depend on human beings for their subsistence, and those that do not live in the Canary Islands naturally, that are out and free on designated hunting lands, and which lack an apparent sign of domain or possession by a person.
That can mean any animal, cat, dog or gerbil, which a hunter decides is free or feral. Mistakes are rarely questioned.
The use of ferrets is limited to two per hunter and license, and three per gang. As for dogs, an individual hunter can take up to four; eight, if it is two hunters; and twelve, if it is a gang.
There is also a limit on the number of prey they are allowed to kill per day. No more than three rabbits and three red partridges can be caught, by one hunter alone. If you are part of a gang, the number goes up to a maximum nine rabbits and nine partridges for the gang. No limits have been set for wild pigeons or feral animals.
The same number of kills is allowed for falconry practice, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Hunting with bows is only allowed on Thursdays and Sundays.
Hunting areas
The hunting ban on lands affected by the fires of the summer of 2019 has also been lifted. The pre-hunting censuses carried out over April, May, and June, signify a recovery of the various wild populations in areas across the Island.
Hunting is prohibited in these areas:
Special Natural Reserve of Los Tilos de Moya (Moya)
Natural Reserve of Barranco Oscuro (Moya and Valleseco)
La Laguna (Valleseco)
Natural Reserve of Inagua (includes Inagua, Ojeda and Pajonales, located in La Aldea de San Nicolás, Mogán and Tejeda)
Site of Scientific Interest of Juncalillo del Sur (San Bartolomé de Tirajana)
Finca de Osorio (Teror)
Las Salinas de Arinaga to Bahía de Formas (Agüimes and Santa Lucía de Tirajana)
Corral de Los Juncos (Tejeda)
Llanos de La Pez (Tejeda)
Caldera de Bandama (Santa Brígida)
Special Natural Reserve of Las Dunas de Maspalomas (San Bartolomé de Tirajana ) and the nearby security zone of the Polvorín de Barranco Seco, between the division of Mesa, Lomo de los Galeones and Lomo de Santo.
Nor will it be possible to hunt in areas of special conservation, part of the Natura 2000 Network of the Canary Islands, the Barranco de la Virgen and Azuaje, as mandated by the Resolution of September 27, 2017, by the Ministry Insular de Medio Ambiente, to protect the incipient population of endemic Canary Islands’ Laural pigeons.
NOTE: All the information on the Order of June 21, 2021, establishing the hunting times for the 2021-2022 season, as well as the conditions, means, and limitations are published on the Web page: www.gobiernodecanarias.org/boc/2021/132/001.html
The attached images are all hunting dogs, all too often mistreated and then abandoned to die in the mountains of The Canary Islands.
It is the unspoken legacy of hunters, many of whom see them as little more than tools to be used to kill or retrieve other animals, and then discarded when no longer useful or convenient.
It is left to animal protection charities to try to find and rescue them from a long and often painful demise. Animal protection and careless hunters are a fact of hunting season.
We have chosen to highlight this, while reporting the “good news” for “hunting lovers”