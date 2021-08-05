Select Page

Gran Canaria at Maximum Alert Level 4 from Monday as Canary Islands active infections break through the 15,000 barrier

Posted by | Thu, August 05, 2021 | | 0 |

Gran Canaria at Maximum Alert Level 4 from Monday as Canary Islands active infections break through the 15,000 barrier

Gran Canaria has moved from Alert Level 3 to the highest Alert Level 4 for coronavirus, the Canary Islands Minister of Health, Blas Trujllo, reported this afternoon following the weekly Governing Council meeting, this Thursday held in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The rise is primarily due to the growing occupation of beds in ICUs, said the Minster. Maximum Alert Level 4 for Gran Canaria comes into effect as of midnight next Monday, August 9.


El Pinillo, Authentic Canarian Cuisine

For the latest Canary Islands data on Covid-19, updated daily, check our mobile device dashboard, or for a more feature rich experience try our dashboard for desktop and tablet devices

Trujillo explained that “ICU occupancy on Gran Canaria is high”, having risen to 16% of all ICU beds being used for Covid-19 patients, more than half the occupancy, by percentage, reported on Tenerife, whose ICUs have the highest rate in the Archipelago at 29%.

Tenerife will continue at level 4 (brown traffic light) and Fuerteventura and La Palma remain at level 3 (red traffic light). Lanzarote and La Graciosa continue at Level 2, as well as La Gomera (amber traffic light), and El Hierro, at Level 1 (green traffic light).

The average age of Covid patients hospitalised in the Canary Islands over the last 15 days, said the Health Minister, is 55 and the average age of those admitted to ICUs is 51 year olds. He added that 25% of those who remain in ICUs are between 12 and 29 years of age.

The President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, remarked this morning following the meeting with his Advisory Council, to whom he reported of the epidemiological situation in the Archipelago, was that the coronavirus situation this Thursday, suggested the infections data was starting to stabilise and that a general decrease in the number of new infections is beginning to emerge.

What this means in practice is:

Indoors MAX 50% capacity, Outdoors 75%
 
• Clients per table: Max 4 inside or 6 outside
 
• At the Bar: Max 2 people together in marked spaces
 
• Buffet and self-service indoors: forbidden. Allowed outdoors.
 
• Complete closure of establishment and pick-up services in the local itself, before 00:00

[THIS POST WAS AMENDED HAVING INCORRECTLY STATED THAT COVID CERTIFICATES WERE REQUIRED FOR BARS AND RESTAURANTS, THIS WAS IN FACT ONE OF THE RESTRICTIONS PROPOSED LAST WEEK, BUT THEN OVERTURNED BY THE REGIONAL HIGH COURT. FURTHER EDITS MAY COME FOLLOWING THE PUBLISHED NEW RESTRICTIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT]


El Pinillo, Authentic Canarian Cuisine

Rate:

About The Author

The Canary

Related Posts

The Canary Islands appeal to the Spanish State and Europe allocate more resources to attend to migration

The Canary Islands appeal to the Spanish State and Europe allocate more resources to attend to migration

21st September 2020

COVID-19 self-diagnosis test kits available at pharmacies throughout The Canary Islands

COVID-19 self-diagnosis test kits available at pharmacies throughout The Canary Islands

29th July 2021

Canary Islands now on Germany’s travel “Blacklist” requiring PCR test results on return

Canary Islands now on Germany’s travel “Blacklist” requiring PCR test results on return

2nd September 2020

Tourist tries to reclaim €8,300 spent in Puerto Rico hostess clubs

Tourist tries to reclaim €8,300 spent in Puerto Rico hostess clubs

30th January 2019

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *