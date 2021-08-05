Gran Canaria at Maximum Alert Level 4 from Monday as Canary Islands active infections break through the 15,000 barrier
Gran Canaria has moved from Alert Level 3 to the highest Alert Level 4 for coronavirus, the Canary Islands Minister of Health, Blas Trujllo, reported this afternoon following the weekly Governing Council meeting, this Thursday held in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The rise is primarily due to the growing occupation of beds in ICUs, said the Minster. Maximum Alert Level 4 for Gran Canaria comes into effect as of midnight next Monday, August 9.
Trujillo explained that “ICU occupancy on Gran Canaria is high”, having risen to 16% of all ICU beds being used for Covid-19 patients, more than half the occupancy, by percentage, reported on Tenerife, whose ICUs have the highest rate in the Archipelago at 29%.
Tenerife will continue at level 4 (brown traffic light) and Fuerteventura and La Palma remain at level 3 (red traffic light). Lanzarote and La Graciosa continue at Level 2, as well as La Gomera (amber traffic light), and El Hierro, at Level 1 (green traffic light).
The average age of Covid patients hospitalised in the Canary Islands over the last 15 days, said the Health Minister, is 55 and the average age of those admitted to ICUs is 51 year olds. He added that 25% of those who remain in ICUs are between 12 and 29 years of age.
The President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, remarked this morning following the meeting with his Advisory Council, to whom he reported of the epidemiological situation in the Archipelago, was that the coronavirus situation this Thursday, suggested the infections data was starting to stabilise and that a general decrease in the number of new infections is beginning to emerge.
[THIS POST WAS AMENDED HAVING INCORRECTLY STATED THAT COVID CERTIFICATES WERE REQUIRED FOR BARS AND RESTAURANTS, THIS WAS IN FACT ONE OF THE RESTRICTIONS PROPOSED LAST WEEK, BUT THEN OVERTURNED BY THE REGIONAL HIGH COURT. FURTHER EDITS MAY COME FOLLOWING THE PUBLISHED NEW RESTRICTIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT]