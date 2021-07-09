Select Page

Temperatures in the shade of 34º+ Dust and Heat advisory warnings for Sunday on The Canary Islands

Posted by | Fri, July 09, 2021

Temperatures in the shade of 34º+ Dust and Heat advisory warnings for Sunday on The Canary Islands



The Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) have issued yellow advisory warnings for high temperatures on the islands of Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura, expected this Sunday.


Specifically, coming into force from 11 am and lasting until 7 pm

According to AEMET, maximum temperatures in the shade of 34ºC are expected, it is always hotter in direct sunlight. On Gran Canaria and Tenerife, this will affect inland areas of the southeast, the south and western slopes, while on Fuerteventura inland areas, especially the southern half, will be affected.

These temperatures are far from those experienced this weekend on the Mainland Peninsula, where the heat wave maximums will reach 45ºC over the next few days in some areas of the south and inland.




The mass of North African hot air, responsible for the high temperatures, is blowing from the Sahara, so will be accompanied by a new episode of Calima haze, which will affect both the Peninsula and the Canary Islands, although it is expected to reach the islands by Saturday and intensify on Sunday.


