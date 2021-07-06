COVID-19: 14-day cumulative incidence across the Canary Islands at highest recorded since February 2

In the ICUs there were 33 people being treated for COVID this Monday, an increase of three; 207 patients are hospitalised on the wards (three more than the day before) and 3,936 are in home isolation.

Two more deaths from the disease have been registered, a man and a woman, both 81 years old, who had previous pathologies and remained admitted to hospital on Tenerife, bringing the total deaths related to the pandemic on the islands to 791.

The fourteen-day cumulative incidence across the Canary Islands archipelago stands at 155.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest recorded since February 2, while the seven-day incidence is at 97.7.

On Tenerife, the fourteen-day incidence is 265.6, and at seven days, stands at 161.3, both figures exceed the previous waves and are the highest since the pandemic was first declared. The maximums declared in December were at 248 over fourteen days and 136 over seven days.

Fuerteventura has broken its seven-day incidence record, which rose to 116.9, which previously stood at 114 last March 22.

There are 3,195 active patients on Tenerife, 688 on Gran Canaria, 204 on Fuerteventura, 64 on Lanzarote, 15 on El Hierro, 7 on La Palma and 3 on La Gomera.