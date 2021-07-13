Canary Islands’ Health Ministry registers 503 cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours
The Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands today reports 503 new cases of coronavirus COVID-19. The Canary Islands have accumulated a total of 66,161 cases since the start of the pandemic. 59,220 people have recovered. There are 6,147 cases currently active, of which 39 are in the ICU and 253 remain hospitalised. Over recent hours, just one new death, a 54-year-old man, has been reported, on Tenerife, a patient without previous pathologies and associated with a family outbreak.
The Accumulated Incidence at 7 days in the Canary Islands now stands at 147.02 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and at 14 days at 251.02 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
Tenerife today added 259 cases to bring their total accumulated cases to 31,177 and 4,059 currently active; Gran Canaria has accumulated 24,873 cases, 191 more than the day previous, with 1,499 active. Lanzarote adds 17 new cases to bring the accumulated total to 5,827 and 79 epidemiologically active; Fuerteventura has accumulated 2,910 cases with 18 more cases than yesterday and 350 cases active. La Palma increases its cases by 16, having accumulated 704 with 126 active cases; El Hierro has added no new cases, remaining at 400 accumulated and 16 active. La Gomera adds four new cases, placing its total accumulated at 269 and 18 active.
To date, a total of 1,687,057 diagnostic tests have been carried out on the Islands, of which 6,686 were done yesterday.