Canary Islands’ Health Ministry registers 503 cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours

The Accumulated Incidence at 7 days in the Canary Islands now stands at 147.02 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and at 14 days at 251.02 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Tenerife today added 259 cases to bring their total accumulated cases to 31,177 and 4,059 currently active; Gran Canaria has accumulated 24,873 cases, 191 more than the day previous, with 1,499 active. Lanzarote adds 17 new cases to bring the accumulated total to 5,827 and 79 epidemiologically active; Fuerteventura has accumulated 2,910 cases with 18 more cases than yesterday and 350 cases active. La Palma increases its cases by 16, having accumulated 704 with 126 active cases; El Hierro has added no new cases, remaining at 400 accumulated and 16 active. La Gomera adds four new cases, placing its total accumulated at 269 and 18 active.

To date, a total of 1,687,057 diagnostic tests have been carried out on the Islands, of which 6,686 were done yesterday.