The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 25-27 June 2021

For many different nationalities this weekend is one of the highlights of summer, with midsummer being celebrated, particularly by the Islanders, the Spanish and the many Nordic people living on Gran Canaria. In Spain “La noche de San Juan” festivities are always celebrated on 23rd of June. Summer proper is on its way and festivities are celebrated right now in honour of San Pedro and San Pablo ( Saint Peter and Saint Paul ) in municipalities like Agaete and Ingenio. Next Tuesday, 29 June is also a local bank holiday in both municipalities.

Here are our top picks of events and leisure for this last weekend in June, where many of us find ourselves in the strange position of having no tourists visiting, or those that do are too few to keep many of our businesses running, and so we have this paradise island very much to ourselves. What a time to be alive, with time to explore and really discover the Real Gran Canaria. The weather forecast by AEMET, Spanish state meteorological agency, predicts a lovely sunny weekend for us with blue skies pretty much all around the island and just a few clouds passing through. Let’s make the most of what we’ve got.