The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 25-27 June 2021
For many different nationalities this weekend is one of the highlights of summer, with midsummer being celebrated, particularly by the Islanders, the Spanish and the many Nordic people living on Gran Canaria. In Spain “La noche de San Juan” festivities are always celebrated on 23rd of June. Summer proper is on its way and festivities are celebrated right now in honour of San Pedro and San Pablo ( Saint Peter and Saint Paul ) in municipalities like Agaete and Ingenio. Next Tuesday, 29 June is also a local bank holiday in both municipalities.
Here are our top picks of events and leisure for this last weekend in June, where many of us find ourselves in the strange position of having no tourists visiting, or those that do are too few to keep many of our businesses running, and so we have this paradise island very much to ourselves. What a time to be alive, with time to explore and really discover the Real Gran Canaria. The weather forecast by AEMET, Spanish state meteorological agency, predicts a lovely sunny weekend for us with blue skies pretty much all around the island and just a few clouds passing through. Let’s make the most of what we’ve got.
Friday 25 June, Mogán
Summer market by the Occupational centre
A lovely little summer market is happening on Friday at Plaza de Las Marañuelas in Arguineguin.
The residents of the Mogán Occupational centre are exhibiting and selling original and unique products that they make on a daily basis, clothing, accessories etc.
The market is on from 10:00 – 13:30.
25-27 June, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Ruta de Vinos D.O. Gran Canaria
If you are in the capital city already or planning to visit, this weekend is a perfect opportunity to enjoy some gastronomy offers or try some street food from the Food trucks located around different parts of the capital.
In Triana, there is the “Ruta de Vinos D.O. Gran Canaria“, the first event from the ‘Triana, Barrio Gastronómico’ project. A culinary route including 26 participating establishments throughout June, the restaurants, wine bars and cafés of the oldest merchant quarter of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, now the most famous shopping street, and a place to discover a wide range of dishes made with ‘Kilometer0’ products, paired with Gran Canaria Denomination of Origin wines. You can read more about the event HERE!
Saturday 26 June, Tejeda
La Noche Romántica
“La Noche Romántica”, the Night of Romance in Tejeda on Saturday, 26 June. This year Tejeda celebrate the V Edition together with other municipalities belonging to the association of The Most Beautiful villages in Spain.
Experience a different and especially a romantic day up in the mountains to enjoy officially one of the most beautiful villages in Spain. The main event, at 21:00 is a concert entitled “get intimate” by Raquel Amegashie, in Plaza Ntra. Señora del Socorro (limited capacity, reserve your ticket by calling 928 666 001). In addition, you can take pictures in a very loving and romantic Photocall, at the Plaza Mirador in the town, and participate in the III Photographic Contest La Noche Romántica. Taste of Love with the special menus prepared by the restaurants participating in the event.
Sunday 27 June, La Aldea
I FERIA AGROTASARTE
The first edition of the Agrotasarte Fair on Sunday from 09:00 to 14:00, in the football field of Tasarte. The objective is to support the agricultural and productive fabric of the municipality of La Aldea de San Nicolás.
Artisans, restaurateurs and local producers including a wide variety of tropical produce such as watermelon, papaya, mango, passion fruit or avocado and not forgetting artisanal produce such as cheese. In addition, neighbours and visitors can enjoy cooking workshops, children’s entertainment and live music.
Global guagua will have extra services to connect Tasarte and Mogán
👉The first bus on the extra services will depart from Puerto de Mogán at 09:40 and the second at 11:40, in addition to 13:40 which is its usual schedule. The first one will depart back from Tasarte Beach at 10.40 and the second one at 12:40, as well as that of its official schedule at 14:40
👉La Aldea City Council also have several buses available to residents and visitors of the municipality at different times to attend the Fair that. The bus stop will be located on Avenida de San Nicolás (descending direction) for all people who want to travel to the neighbourhood without using private vehicles. Thus, they will depart at 09:30, 10:30 and 11:30. Likewise, they can return in the same vehicle from Tasarte at 12.00, 14.00 and 15.00.
Sunday, 27 June, Maspalomas
Farmers’ market
El Mercado Agrícola en San Fernando de Maspalomas, the biweekly farmers market held in the urban centre of the area from which it receives the name, just where there is a large esplanade between four unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Centre for the Third Age and the current Municipal Offices of Maspalomas and the popular cafe-bar Cafeteria Mercado Timanfaya.
The very popular biweekly farmers Market in the parking lot next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices is from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
Sunday 27 June, Maspalomas
Rastro, the second hand market
The popular rastro, second hand market is from 08:00 to 14:00 in the parking lot of the Municipal Market of San Fernando. Find the best preloved bargains.
25-27 June, Santa Lucía
Casa del Teror
The municipality of Santa Lucía celebrates the week of “the night of San Juan”, La Noche de San Juan with the opening of the House of Terror “La Zona” happening all week from June 23 to 30.
The House of Terror is located in the underground parking attached to the main municipal offices, on calle Acusa in Vecindario. The Animation Workshop will recreate the scene of a nuclear catastrophe, from which participants will have to flee on a journey during which they will face “fearful characters”. The schedule will be from 20:30 to 23:30 from June 23 to 30. Tickets ( over 12+ yrs ) can now be purchased for 2 euros at the Municipal Athenaeum or online.
This is one of the most popular and participatory events in the municipality, as almost a hundred people will act on the tour of the House of Horror to experience the scene of a nuclear catastrophe and those who attend have to find a way out of there, a truly popular fun event for all the family, that has 41 years of history.
Tickets on sale at the Municipal Athenaeum and through the entrees.es website, to buy tickets (at 2 euros, a maximum of 2 per person) you have to register to follow the covid-19 protocol. Visits will be made in groups to maintain distances during the tour.
25-27 June, Live Music performances
- Jaz Alice Music :
On Friday in Papi’s Grill at 20:30 ( Playa del Ingles ) on Saturday in Papi’s Grill Puerto Rico ( Mogán Mall) at 20:30, on Sunday in Tipsy Hammock at 14:00 ( Playa del Ingles )
- Kelly Marlow rock show:
On Friday in Nirvana at 21:00 ( CC Ancora, Arguineguin ) on Saturday in Rockabella at 20:30 ( Playa del Ingles )
- Hard Rock Cafe Gran Canaria
On Saturday at 20:00 “The Eagles Experience” by Crossfire band, a tribute to the repertoire of this legendary band ( Reserve your table at whatsapp +34 630 94 71 46, a number for the Hard Rock cafe )