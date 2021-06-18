Spanish Prime Minister says masks will no longer be mandatory outside from June 26

“Next Thursday we are going to hold an extraordinary Council of Ministers at which we are going to propose to Spanish society that masks in open spaces no longer remain mandatory as of Saturday, June 26.”

“Our streets, our faces will regain their normal appearance over the coming days (…) with this we will again enjoy life on the street without masks,” said the President of the Government of Spain.

Pedro Sánchez has stated that this “decision so important from the social point of view” is going to be made “because we are meeting point by point all the milestones and objectives that we have set for ourselves as the Government of Spain and also the set of public institutions against the pandemic “.

“Due to all this, thanks to the success of this planning, this will be the last weekend with masks outdoors because next June 26 we will no longer carry the mask in free spaces.”

The President of the Government has reported that Spain “is advancing and we are leaving behind what we called the new normality last summer and we are approaching simply normality.”