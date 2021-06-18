Government commission studies the future use of the port of Santa Águeda, El Pajar

The Minister of Public Works, Transport and Housing of the Government of the Canary Islands, Sebastián Franquis, chairs this Labour Commission as president of the Puertos Canarios public company, to which the Santa Águeda port belongs. Head of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Yaiza Castilla, and of the Ministry for Territorial Planning, the Ecological Transition and the Fight against Climate Change, José Antonio Valbuena, are also part of the commission team. Today a schedule was established in which the first quarter of 2022 will be the deadline to submit a final assessment on this port infrastructure to the Governing Council, the decision will not be binding and the general interest of Canary Islands citizens will prevail as the highest priority.

The Port of Santa Águeda has a strategic geographical location, located in a key area of ​​Gran Canaria, making it an infrastructure of general interest to the Canary Islands as a whole, which could have enormous economic significance, as well as for employment, society, industry, tourism and the landscape. Therefore, the Government has set itself the objective of reaching a consensus on the best possible decision for this space and guaranteeing compliance with the public interest.

The Government of the Canary Islands has set up the working group to carry out analysis of the possible options for a new concession ,and propose their opinion on the best decision for its future assignment. It will be necessary to carry out a socioeconomic evaluation, identifying the social costs and benefits of all possible options.

The Labour Commission has agreed also to establish a process of participation with all the agents involved in the future use of this port, from those responsible for CEISA, to business representatives of the affected sectors (tourism and construction), social agents, neighbourhood representatives, the affected administrations (mainly the San Bartolomé de Tirajana Town Council and the Cabildo de Gran Canaria), and all those that the Commission considers it necessary to listen to before making a decision.

The creation of this interdepartmental Commission was needed because the decisions on the immediate future of the use of the Santa Águeda port must have a transversal transcendence, since it covers all aspects related to social, economic, labour, and tourist models throughout the Canary Archipelago. The Port of Santa Águeda, located in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana and bordering that of Mogán, is geographically located in a natural enclave, between major tourist developments on the south of the island of Gran Canaria and is a port of general interest to the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands, it has been used for industrial purposes since at least 1972.