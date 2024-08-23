Teror is about to start their 2024 celebrations of ‘Fiestas del Pino’, in Honour of Nuestra Señora del Pino (Our Lady of the Pine), patron of the island of Gran Canaria this Sunday and the festivities will continue until 22 September.

El Pino 2024 is loaded with festive and religious activities, in addition to traditional events and a range of popular concerts. The main days of festivities mean road closures and parking restrictions in Teror.

“Probably the biggest and most important of the religious festivals on Gran Canaria, these events essentially mark the end of summertime and celebrate the harvests as well as heralding a change in the winds bringing a more autumnal feel, in particular, to the many northern mountain towns which represent the post-colonial history of the island and its agricultural traditions.”

This Sunday 25 August Livestock Fair in Finca de Osorio, starting at 10:00





some of the main events still to come…

Friday, 30 August

21:00 Pregón, proclamation by Manuel Benítez at Plaza del Pino,

followed by a Banda de Música de Teror concert at Plaza del Pino.

Next, at Plaza de Sinte, the inauguration of the Chiringuitos del Pino, with the tribute concert “Por Siempre Selena”, remembering the queen of Tex-Mex Selena Quintanilla

Saturday 31 August:

International Street Art Festival ‘En Pie’.

Theater, music, and humor for the whole family on the streets and squares of Teror

Sunday 1 September:

12:00 Raising the flag with the ringing of the bells at Plaza del Pino with the performance by Los Swing Golosos

Saturday 7 September

15:30 Romería Ofrenda del Pino 2024. The Pilgrimage offering travels from Castañero Gordo to Plaza del Pino

The 72nd Romería Ofrenda del Pino will be headed by the cart of the host municipality, Teror, followed by that of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, co-organiser of the Festivities in honour of the Patron Saint of the Canarian Diocese, followed by La Aldea de San Nicolás and Mogán. Next, the carts of the municipalities of San Mateo, Agaete, Santa Lucía de Tirajana, Ingenio, Agüimes, San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Valsequillo, Arucas, Tejeda, Telde, Santa Brígida, Artenara, Valleseco, Moya, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Gáldar, Santa María de Guía and Firgas.

The pilgrimage will begin once the image of the Virgen del Pino appears at the doors of the basilica, at 16:00, and will be presented by boys and girls from all the municipalities of Gran Canaria and all the islands.

20:30 ‘Verbena de la Víspera’ a lively and festive eve party with Las Ladys and others at Plaza de Sintes

00:00 Firework spectacle from Terrenos Yánez Matos

Sunday 8 September: Día de Ntra. Sra. del Pino – Main Day of the festivities

07:00/08:00/09:00/10:00 Eucharist in Basílica del Pino.

11:00 The official reception of the authorities and the presentations of their Majesties on Calle Real

12:00 Solemn Eucharist in Basílica del Pino.

13:00 Religious procession with the image of Our Lady of the Pine through the streets

21:00 Fórmula V concert at Plaza de Sintes