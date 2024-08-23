Jump to #WeekendTips
It’s (already) the last full weekend of August, and the end of the traditional holiday months is almost here. There are some awesome “end of summer” festivities taking place over this next couple of days as well as the more traditional patron saints’ fiestas. The main celebration in Teror is starting this weekend, with the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria festivities, Fiestas del Pino.
This time of year sees some of the most important and popular traditional festivities, like the Fiestas del Pino in Teror and El Charco in La Aldea in September. There is still plenty of time to enjoy the heat of summer… Autumn is coming (as much as it ever does on Gran Canaria.)
Upcoming events:
30 August • Vará del Pescao – Arinaga, Agũimes
31 August -29 September • Patron Saint Festivities Vega de San Mateo
1 September • Mango and Summer Avocado Fair – Playa de Mogán
13 September – 23 September • Fiestas del Socorro – Tejeda (main days)
14-15 September • Festival Sardina Viva – Gáldar
26-28 September • Mesa y López Market, LPA
28-29 September • Animundo – Pet Fair – INFECAR
28-29 September • XI Festival Costa Norte – Moya
10-13 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival – LPA
11-13 October • The Long Walk Gran Canaria 2024
4-10 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
8 February – 16 March 2025 • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
18-30 March 2025 • Maspalomas International Carnival
Upcoming bank holidays:
Saturday 24 August • Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de San Bartolomé, the co-patron saint of the municipality
Monday 26 August • Local bank holiday in Artenara: Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita Agaete
Monday 9 September •Bank Holiday on Gran Canaria: The Day after the feast of the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria Our Lady of the Pine, Nuestra Señora del Pino.
(moved because Feast Day falls on a Sunday this year)
Tuesday 10 September •Local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Festividad del Santo Patrono San Nicolás de Tolentino
Wednesday 11 September • Local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Día del Charco
Saturday 14 September • Local bank holiday in Telde: Festividad del Santísimo Cristo de Telde
Monday 16 September • Local Bank holiday in Tejeda: Festividad de la Virgen del Socorro
Saturday 21 September • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor al Apóstol San Mateo.
There are no heatwave warnings for this weekend. The highest daytime temperatures predicted are around 30ºC in the shade for the southern tourist enclaves. There is even a possibility of some rain on Saturday (to the north).
Friday: Cloudy skies in low areas to the north. Elsewhere, partly cloudy or clear, with some intervals of low clouds in the early morning and late in the day. Temperatures will drop moderately, which could be noticeable in mid-mountain areas and on peaks. Moderate wind from the northeast, strong in the southeast and west with probable very strong gusts during the early morning and in the second half of the day. On peaks, moderate wind from the north that will increase to strong in the afternoon.
Saturday: Cloudy skies in the north, with probable light and occasional rainfall, especially at the end of the day. Elsewhere, partly cloudy skies, with some cloudy intervals in the early morning. Temperatures with few changes, with some slight decrease in mid-altitude areas facing south. Moderate winds from the northeast, strong on the southeast and western slopes, as well as on summits and high areas facing south, with very strong gusts probable.
Sunday: Cloudy skies again in low areas of the north, with clearings during the central hours, and probable light and occasional rains during the early morning. Elsewhere, partly cloudy or clear. Moderate wind from the northeast, occasionally strong in the southeast and northwest ends of the mountainous areas.
The UV Index is classified as extreme which means there is high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. On cloudy days, 90% of the radiation passes through the clouds. Be sure to use the appropriate sunscreen to protect your skin.
TEROR | FIESTA DEL PINO 2024 | 25 AUGUST - 22 SEPTEMBER
Teror is about to start their 2024 celebrations of ‘Fiestas del Pino’, in Honour of Nuestra Señora del Pino (Our Lady of the Pine), patron of the island of Gran Canaria this Sunday and the festivities will continue until 22 September.
El Pino 2024 is loaded with festive and religious activities, in addition to traditional events and a range of popular concerts. The main days of festivities mean road closures and parking restrictions in Teror.
“Probably the biggest and most important of the religious festivals on Gran Canaria, these events essentially mark the end of summertime and celebrate the harvests as well as heralding a change in the winds bringing a more autumnal feel, in particular, to the many northern mountain towns which represent the post-colonial history of the island and its agricultural traditions.”
This Sunday 25 August Livestock Fair in Finca de Osorio, starting at 10:00
some of the main events still to come…
Friday, 30 August
21:00 Pregón, proclamation by Manuel Benítez at Plaza del Pino,
followed by a Banda de Música de Teror concert at Plaza del Pino.
Next, at Plaza de Sinte, the inauguration of the Chiringuitos del Pino, with the tribute concert “Por Siempre Selena”, remembering the queen of Tex-Mex Selena Quintanilla
Saturday 31 August:
International Street Art Festival ‘En Pie’.
Theater, music, and humor for the whole family on the streets and squares of Teror
Sunday 1 September:
International Street Art Festival ‘En Pie’.
Theater, music, and humor for the whole family on the streets and squares of Teror
12:00 Raising the flag with the ringing of the bells at Plaza del Pino with the performance by Los Swing Golosos
Saturday 7 September
15:30 Romería Ofrenda del Pino 2024. The Pilgrimage offering travels from Castañero Gordo to Plaza del Pino
The 72nd Romería Ofrenda del Pino will be headed by the cart of the host municipality, Teror, followed by that of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, co-organiser of the Festivities in honour of the Patron Saint of the Canarian Diocese, followed by La Aldea de San Nicolás and Mogán. Next, the carts of the municipalities of San Mateo, Agaete, Santa Lucía de Tirajana, Ingenio, Agüimes, San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Valsequillo, Arucas, Tejeda, Telde, Santa Brígida, Artenara, Valleseco, Moya, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Gáldar, Santa María de Guía and Firgas.
The pilgrimage will begin once the image of the Virgen del Pino appears at the doors of the basilica, at 16:00, and will be presented by boys and girls from all the municipalities of Gran Canaria and all the islands.
20:30 ‘Verbena de la Víspera’ a lively and festive eve party with Las Ladys and others at Plaza de Sintes
00:00 Firework spectacle from Terrenos Yánez Matos
Sunday 8 September: Día de Ntra. Sra. del Pino – Main Day of the festivities
07:00/08:00/09:00/10:00 Eucharist in Basílica del Pino.
11:00 The official reception of the authorities and the presentations of their Majesties on Calle Real
12:00 Solemn Eucharist in Basílica del Pino.
13:00 Religious procession with the image of Our Lady of the Pine through the streets
21:00 Fórmula V concert at Plaza de Sintes
TUNTE | PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES "SAN BARTOLOMÉ" | 15-25 AUGUST
Tunte has been celebrating the Patron Saint festivities of the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana and these will be the last days.
Saturday, 24 August is also a local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de San Bartolomé, the co-patron saint of the municipality
Friday 23 August:
18:00 ‘Bajada del Carbonero’ procession from Plaza del Carbonero (Lagunas) to Plaza de Santiago de Tunte
22:00 Festive party enlivened by Estrella Latina, Start Music orchestra and DJ
Saturday 24 August: Feast Day of San Bartolomé
05:00 Diana Floreada procession through the streets with Banda de Agaete
12:00 Solemn Eucharist, followed by a religious procession
13:30 Traditional ‘Sancocho’ at the plaza
15:00 ‘Lluvias de Agosto’ festive party with Armonía Show
22:30 Festive party at the Plaza with music
Sunday 25 August:
20:30 Performance by the Canarian singer Pedro Manuel Afonso
ARTENARA | PATRONS SAINT FESTIVITIES "VIRGEN DE LA CUEVITA" | 3-26 AUGUST
The beautiful mountain village of Artenara, at 1500m+ the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria, are celebrating their ‘Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita’ until Monday 26 August, which is also a local bank holiday in Artenara: Day after the Feast Day
The Virgen de la Cuevita is the patron saint of folkloric groups and cyclists on Gran Canaria.
Highlights:
Friday 23 August:
21:00 The battle of flowers through the streets with Charanga La Aldea and Batucada Samba Isleña
23:00 Festive Party enlivened by “La Banda Larga” and “Las Ladys y el Swing”
Saturday 24 August:
11:00 Foam and Water Party on the football field
18:00 ‘Traída de la Rama’ – “Bringing the branch- procession leaving from the football field
22:30 Festive Party with lots of music
Sunday 25 August: FEAST DAY Santa María de La Cuevita
11:30 official reception of the town hall
12:00 Ringing of the bells and solemn church service
13:15 Magna procession with the image of Virgen de La Cuevita
19:00 IV edition of the music spectacle “Artenara al pie del ciclo”
21:00 Soprano Maite Medina Díaz will sing Ave María
21:15 THe image of La Virgen de La Cuevita is taken back to her sanctuary
21:30 Light and Sound spectacle (at the hight of the plazoleta Celestino Gil Gabrero)
22:30 End of festivities party with D’Music
Monday 26 August:
14:00 Popular lunch at the Plaza de San Matías, enlivened by music and recreational activities for the whole family
AGAETE | FESTIVAL LATINO: PATRON FESTIVITIES "NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LAS NIEVES | SATURDAY 24 AUGUST
Agaete, on the northwest of Gran Canaria have been celebrating their Fiestas de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves between 21 July- 24 August 2024.
This is the main fiesta for the town, in honour of Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves (Our Lady of the Snows), which was declared a Fiesta of National Tourist Interest in 1972. One of the major symbols of identity for the island of Gran Canaria is, already past, is the Fiestas de La Rama (4 August) in Agaete.
This is the last event of the festivities 2024
ON SATURDAY – THE 2nd LATIN FESTIVAL LAS NIEVES
Enjoy bands and musicians of the likes of Son Caché (13:30), Grupo Bomba (15:15), Troveros de Asieta (17:00), La Mekánica by Tamarindos (18:45), Salsa7 (20:30), Star Music , Tonny Tun Tun (22:30) and Star Music (00:30) DJ Ulises Acosta is playing between
The fun starts at 13:30 in Puerto de Las Nieves
ARINAGA, AGŨIMES | 'UN VERADO AL AIRE LIBRE' | 24-25 AUGUST
The ‘A Summer in the Open Air’ program fills Arinaga with concerts, workshops and children’s activities that will take place every weekend in August at different venues on Avenida Polizón, Soco Negro, and Avenida de Los Pescadores.
Saturday 24 August:
from 12:00 in the Soco Negro area, the clown Giuseppe Salchichone
Sunday 25 August:
at 16:00, the Ficus area, on Avenida de Los Pescadores, will be the stage for Aníbal el Mago, who will amaze the little ones with his always fun tricks, as a prelude to the later concert by the group Kalima Limón.
Saturday 31 August
at 12:00 Clown “Zapitto” in the Caseta del Muelle area will delight the children with his characteristic circus humour.
from 18:00, attendees will be able to shake their bones with a dance session offered by Agüidance and a musical performance by Kilombo Improvisado.
CRUCE DE ARINAGA | FIESTA URUGUAYA | SATURDAY 24 AUGUST
Is there anything better than an independence party?
This is an awesome opportunity to celebrate with the Uruguayan community on the island, the declaration of independence of Uruguay 🇺🇾 this Saturday in Cruce de Arinaga at Plaza 1º de Mayo starting at 20:00.
Free entry, lots of music, drinks, chorizos and much more.
Schedule:
19:30 – Opening of the Plaza to the public
19:45 – Floral offering Busto de Artigas
20:30 – March to the Flag and National Anthem performed by the Municipal Music Band – Start of celebrations
Next performances from 21:00
Murga La Oriental
MURGUERO SINGING
ROOTS OF CANDOMBE
You can also enjoy chorizos, panchos, drinks and raffles
ARINAGA, AGÜIMES | 'UNA MAR DE ENCANTO' FESTIVAL, PART OF FIESTAS DEL PINO | 17 AUGUST - 12 SEPTEMBER
Arinaga will celebrate its festivities in honour of the Virgen del Pino from 17 August to 12 September 2024 with a packed program of cultural, recreational, and sporting events. Among the most eagerly awaited activities is the 28th edition of ‘La Vará del Pescao’, which this year will be held on Friday 30 August. Two other important events in the program will be the ‘Una Mar de Encanto’ music festival (this weekend), which will be headlined by the Tenerife singer-songwriter Pedro Guerra, and the ‘Mareas Vivas’ youth gathering (6 September), which will take place in the new Arinaga skatepark with music, graffiti exhibitions and skating and calisthenics competitions.
•This Weekend on Friday and Saturday ‘Una Mar de Encanto’ festival, which will be held on the stage installed in the Soco Negro area of Arinaga.
•In addition to good music, there will be workshops, parades, circus performances, and stalls selling crafts and local agri-food products.
•The line-up will be headed this year by the singer-songwriter Pedro Guerra and will also feature performances by the band Maldita EGB, the singer Melié, and the group City Dock Band.
Friday 23 August: ‘Una Mar de Encanto’ festival
at 17:00 The gastronomy and artisan area opens
at 18:00 Lively little street parade and a percussion workshops from recycled materials.
at 21:00 City Dock Band
at 22:30 Meliè
Saturday 24 August: ‘Una Mar de Encanto’ festival
at 17:00 The gastronomy and artisan area opens
at 21:00 Pedro Guerra:
at 22:30 Maldita EGB
******
Activities for all audiences will take place on Saturday and Sunday and next Tuesday
Saturday 24 August:
at 12:00 Children’s show by Giuseppe Salchichone at Soco Negro
Sunday 25 August:
at 16:00 Music by Rodian and Kalima Limón on Avenida de Los Pescadores ( Ficus area)
Tuesday 27 August:
at 17:00 Family Day with special fairs to the fun park from 17:00 at Plaza de Arinaga
******
still to come…
Friday 30 August: La Vará del Pescao
17:30 The most popular event of the festivities La Vará del Pescao will celebrate its 28th edition. Start from the First Aid Station, with music by the folklore groups Tabaiba and Merita la Pena. The boat with the fish is scheduled to arrive at 18:00 and afterwards the procession will take place along the Avenida de Los Pescadores, beginning the route in the Risco Verde area.
The party will continue in the square at night, starting at 22:00, with the street party enlivened by Star Music and Grupo Arena. The fireworks from the Muelle, the culmination of La Vará, will arrive at 23:00.
After the fireworks show, the music will start on the Avenue, both in the Ficus area, with performances by Yeray Socorro and Apolo GC, and in the vicinity of the First Aid Station, with DJ Antonio Boada.
TELDE | FIESTAS DE MELENARA | 23 AUGUST - 1 SEPTEMBER
The coastal neigbourhood of Melenara in the municipality of Telde are celebrating their patron saints’ festivities Santo Cura de Ars and Virgen del Carmen between 23 August – 1 September 2024.
This weekend:
Friday 23 August:
17:30 little street parade to announce for the festivities to start.
at 21:00 Pregón, opening proclamation
at 22:00 Election of the Queen and King of the festivities
at 22:30 Performance by Los Salaitos with a show full of humour and transformism, followed by a DJ Yeremy at 00:30
Saturday 24 August
at 18:00 Romería, a pilgrimage offering. The start is from the football field
at 22:00 Festive street party
Sunday 25 August:
at 10:00 Traditional “Chincorro” on the beach of Melenara
at 12:30 Spectacle of fish sellers on the shore of the beach
at 13:30 the big fish barbeque
at 15:00 Day time fiesta with Yeray Socorro
at 20:30 Mariachi peleón with performance by Yamiley Cruz
SUMMER 2024 | PUBLIC OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOL IN TEJEDA IN THE MOUNTAINS OPEN FOR SEASON
Gran Canaria has an awesome outdoor swimming pool up in the mountains in Tejeda to visit. With hot summer days ahead, it’s important to know all the best places to cool down.☀️⛱
TEJEDA
The swimming pool in the extraordinary and beautiful little village of Tejeda opened for the summer season on 18 July and is open all summer. The pool is located up in the mountains with some awesome views of Roque Nublo.
The pool is open from Monday to Friday 12:00-20:00 and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00-20:00.
Visit Tejeda to take a cooling dip! Normal entry €4. Sunbeds and sunbrellas rental €1.80 each
Entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached and provisional access might still be through Párroco D. Luis González Hernández street (La Vaguada entrance might still be temporarily closed).
And a word to the wise, this is a picturesque traditional village, so topless sunbathing may be discouraged.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.