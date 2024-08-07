July was notably warm and humid in Gran Canaria. The average temperature for the month was 23.2°C, placing it among the hottest Julys in over 60 years. The island experienced a considerable number of nights where temperatures remained above 20°C, a phenomenon known as Tropical Nights. The highest temperature recorded in July was 42.8°C in Tasarte on the 19th of July​​.

Alongside the heat, July saw higher-than-average rainfall, primarily on the north of the island, making it one of the wettest Julys in recent history with 2.2 mm of precipitation, which is 244% above the expected average​​.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday, August 7:

Northern Region: The day started with cloudy skies expected to clear by midday. Occasional drizzle is possible at the beginning and end of the day, more likely in midland areas.

Clear skies throughout the day. Temperatures: Stable with minimal changes. Slight drop in maximum temperatures in the midlands and peaks facing south.

Thursday, August 8:

Northern Region: Cloudy skies in the lower areas will clear up during the central hours. Early morning drizzle is possible.

Clear skies. Temperatures: Little change, but a rise in maximum temperatures in the midlands facing south and west.

Friday, August 9:

Northern Region: Partly cloudy with intervals of low clouds.

Saturday, August 10:

Northern Region: Partly cloudy with intervals of low clouds.

Sunday, August 11:

Northern Region: Cloudy intervals in the morning, becoming clearer in the afternoon.

Predominantly clear skies. Temperatures: Rising temperatures, with maximums reaching 32°C in coastal areas and up to 38°C in inland and higher regions.

Monday, August 12:

Northern Region: Intervals of low clouds in the morning, clearing by midday.

Clear skies expected throughout the day. Temperatures: Further increase, with coastal areas experiencing highs of 33°C and inland areas potentially reaching 39°C.

Heat Wave Advisory

Gran Canaria is set to experience some of the highest temperatures of the summer. AEMET has warned that temperatures could reach record levels by early next week. This heat wave is driven by an influx of hot African air expected to arrive on Friday, August 9, and intensify over the weekend​.

The most affected areas will be the inland and higher regions, where temperatures could reach up to 39°C. Coastal areas will also see significant heat, with maximum temperatures around 33°C. Residents and visitors are advised to take necessary precautions during this period of extreme heat.

Hydrate regularly: Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

This period of high temperatures underscores the importance of being prepared and taking proactive measures to stay safe and healthy. Keep an eye on local weather updates and be mindful of the increased risk of heat-related illnesses.