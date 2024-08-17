The island authorities declared a level 1 emergency due to the rapid development and high risk posed by the fire. As a precaution, the GC-60 road between Tunte and Fataga was closed, and residents near the ravine and the Molino del Agua rural hotel were evacuated.

The Gran Canaria Island Operations Coordination Centre (Cecopin) reports that firefighting teams have been battling the flames, which have affected sugarcane fields and palm trees at the bottom of a ravine. The fire even crossed the GC-60 road, prompting efforts to prevent it from reaching the Degollada de la Manzanilla area.

So far, the fire has affected approximately 10 hectares and created a perimeter of 2.35 kilometres. Firefighting crews remain on site, working to bring the situation fully under control as swiftly as possible.

Challenges in Extinguishing the Fire

The Councillor for the Environment at the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, Raúl García Brink, warned that strong winds and falling embers are complicating efforts to extinguish the fire. “The weather conditions, which will remain unchanged until Monday, are conducive to this type of fire,” he said.

García Brink emphasised that while the situation is not out of control, caution is essential. He urged the public to remain vigilant, as the risk of further fires persists in the coming days.

In response to the emergency, two helicopters from the Gran Canaria Council, three fire engines, two helicopters from the Canary Islands Government, and a firefighting plane have been deployed. Additionally, patrols from the Council’s Environment Department and firefighters from the Gran Canaria and San Bartolomé de Tirajana Emergency Consortium are assisting with the firefighting efforts.

Further support is expected, with two helicopters from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge anticipated to join the operation. The Consortium’s emergency units from the Arinaga and Telde stations have been placed on standby, ready to intervene if the situation escalates.