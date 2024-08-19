The EZY3113 flight bound for Tenerife on Saturday 20 April he was travelling on had to be diverted to Bristol airport due to his actions where it was met by officers on the tarmac. Watt’s in-flight performance included smoking in the lavatory, vandalising a soap dispenser, and, in a display of pretty poor judgment, urinating in front of fellow passengers. Ignoring all instructions from the crew, he hurled abusive language, leading to the pilot having to make an unscheduled stop at Bristol Airport.

As if Watt’s behaviour hadn’t already reached peak absurdity, his antics caused a chain reaction. The crew had reached their flight hour limit, leaving the return flight to Glasgow delayed until the following day. No word yet on whether the delayed passengers stuck in Tenerife were amused by the last minute change.

When Watt appeared in court, Judge Rachael Hodges didn’t mince her words, branding his behaviour “disgraceful.” She underscored the massive disruption Watt caused, sending him off to spend the next eight months contemplating his in-flight decisions.

In an extra twist, another passenger was also arrested on suspicion of being drunk but was later released without charge.

Watt, originally from Rothesay on the Scottish island of Bute, pleaded guilty to a number of charges including being drunk on an aircraft, criminal damage, disobeying the pilot’s orders and using threatening and abusive language. He was sentenced on 18 July at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court. Perhaps next time, Watt might consider staying seated, buckling his seatbelt, and leaving the theatrics for the in-flight movies.