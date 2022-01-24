The measures modulated by this regulation fundamentally relate to capacity limits, either distinguishing between open and closed spaces due to the different levels of risk that they entail, or because they are establishments or activities in which higher risk of transmission is evident due to their natural characteristics or the people who participate, or because they correspond to establishments or activities in which COVID certificates (certifying the client as vaccinated/recovered/or tested) are currently required for access to them.

Closing times at certain establishments and activities have been advanced to midnight, based on an upward evolution of infections, leading scientists to unanimously recommend that the most effective measures for avoiding transmission of the virus are, along with vaccinations, maintaining social distances, wearing masks, observing hygiene standards, ventilated spaces, and avoiding crowds.

Capacity modulation in certain activities

Hospitality and restaurant activities, both carried out in specific establishments for said purpose, and in any other establishment or activity offering food or beverage services, in addition to the main activity carried out, except for those exceptions expressly indicated and relating to catering services. Health, work and tourist accommodations: 75% in open-air spaces and 33% in interior spaces. activities, both carried out in specific establishments for said purpose, and in any other establishment or activity offering food or beverage services, in addition to the main activity carried out, except for those exceptions expressly indicated and relating to catering services.and – Cultural activities that are not considered mass events, both those that take place in closed cultural and artistic venues and establishments such as theatres, cinemas, music auditoriums, cultural centres, libraries, concert halls, exhibition halls, museums, exhibition or conference rooms or other facilities of a similar nature whose ordinary activity is cultural, such as those carried out in open-air public spaces, such as squares, parks or sports facilities: the maximum capacity allowed will be 75% in open-air spaces and 55% indoors. Tastings of food products: 75% in outdoor spaces and 33% in indoor spaces.

of food products: 75% in outdoor spaces and 33% in indoor spaces. Tourist accommodations , in common areas: 50% outdoors and 33% indoors.

, in common areas: 50% outdoors and 33% indoors. Establishments and commercial premises and professional services activities, open to the public, common areas of shopping centres and parks : 50% outdoors and 33% indoors.

and activities, open to the public, common areas of and : 50% outdoors and 33% indoors. Places of religious worship, wakes and burials : 50% outdoors and 33% indoors.

and : 50% outdoors and 33% indoors. Academies, driving schools, non-regulated education centres and training centres: 50% outdoors and 33% indoors. The capacities established in the remaining subsections of section 1 of the aforementioned article 28 remain in the same terms established in Decree Law 11/2021.

Public transport capacity

For regular public urban and metropolitan passenger transport, the agreement establishes a capacity of 75% and the busiest lines will be reinforced.

Likewise, regarding the discretionary public transport of passengers in passenger cars and rental vehicles with a driver, with up to nine seats including the driver, the maximum capacity will be 75%, unless they are people from the same group of stable coexistence, the driver’s row of seats may not be occupied by any other user. All occupants must wear a mask and adequate air renewal will be guaranteed by opening windows and the outside air intake system. The vehicle’s interior air-recirculation function must not be used.

Capacity for federated sports practice, at the regional or island level

The norm also modulates the section of capacity and number of participants for federated sports practice, regional or island, outdoors or closed spaces and non-federated sports practice outdoors, which is allowed ensuring the maintenance of interpersonal distance of 2 meters whenever possible, with mandatory use of the mask.

It is established that the number of participants in the competition will be determined in the regulations of the specific sports. In training, the capacity of the sport will be limited to 33%. Public capacity will be 50% in open spaces and 33% in closed spaces.

Retail commercial establishments for food and basic necessities

The maximum capacity is set at 75% in closed spaces in commercial retail establishments with food, beverages, products and essential goods that are not considered large commercial establishments in the terms provided in article 41.1 of Legislative Decree 1/ 2012, of April 21, which approves the consolidated text of the Laws of Organization of the Commercial Activity of the Canary Islands and regulator of the commercial license, as well as in pharmaceutical establishments.

Adequate ventilation and/or air renewal must be guaranteed, the measures on the use of masks, maintenance of social distance and general hygiene measures and for the prevention and control of SARS-CoV-2 will be scrupulously observed, as well as the specific ones established for commercial establishments and premises and professional service activities open to the public in section 6 of Annex III of Decree Law 11/2021, of September 2, which establishes the legal health alert regime and the measures for the control and management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Canary Islands.

Inter-island travel

In addition, the application of the section that establishes that travellers from islands that are at alert level 4, aged 12 or over, who travel to other islands must prove, within a maximum period of 48 hours prior to arrival, the completion of a diagnostic test for active infection for SARS-CoV-2 with a negative result, except for the assumptions and exceptions contemplated in the rule

Mandatory Capacities and Access by means of a COVID certificate remain unchanged

At Level 4, groups in spaces for public and private use, closed or outdoors, cannot exceed 6 people, except for cohabitants.

Access to certain establishments, facilities or activities, for anyone over 12 years and 3 months, will require them to certify the absence of active COVID-19 infection, by presenting a negative result of a PDIA (diagnostic test for active infection of COVID -19) carried out in a legally authorised laboratory up to 48 hours in advance, self-diagnosis tests are not admissible.

This accreditation can be optionally replaced by accreditation of vaccination against COVID-19 officially certifying full vaccination, at least 14 days after the last dose of the complete schedule, or by certifying having had and recovered from the disease no less than 11 days prior and no more than 180 days prior, using the official certification framework. Presentation in digital or paper format will be made to the staff members designated for access control by the owner or person in charge of the establishment or activity.

Negative test result / completed vaccination certificate / official certification of having had and recovered from Covid