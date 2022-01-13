A lovely weekend ahead, with the first signs of spring already on display, and almond blossom across the mountains of Gran Canaria, as well as the first mango flowers arriving to the south. Forecasters expect a sunny weekend with a touch of calima, so it is a perfect opportunity to take a proper drive up into the island’s natural heartlands and see some of the blooming wild trees and amazing views on offer.

The best places to see almond blossoms include Tejeda, Ayacata, Valsequillo and Tenteniguada and the areas between. This is also one of those in-between weekends just after the holiday season, New Year and Reyes de Magos festivities, with the very first of the annual Patron Saints’ festivities just round the corner, starting in Agüimes to honour San Sebastian, and usually the very first of the popular festivities like almond blossom fiestas in Tejeda and Valsequillo, all scheduled around the end of January and early February.

Upcoming Bank holidays:

Thursday, January 20 is a local bank holiday in the municipality of Agüimes – Festivities of San Sebastian

