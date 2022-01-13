A lovely weekend ahead, with the first signs of spring already on display, and almond blossom across the mountains of Gran Canaria, as well as the first mango flowers arriving to the south. Forecasters expect a sunny weekend with a touch of calima, so it is a perfect opportunity to take a proper drive up into the island’s natural heartlands and see some of the blooming wild trees and amazing views on offer.
The best places to see almond blossoms include Tejeda, Ayacata, Valsequillo and Tenteniguada and the areas between. This is also one of those in-between weekends just after the holiday season, New Year and Reyes de Magos festivities, with the very first of the annual Patron Saints’ festivities just round the corner, starting in Agüimes to honour San Sebastian, and usually the very first of the popular festivities like almond blossom fiestas in Tejeda and Valsequillo, all scheduled around the end of January and early February.
Upcoming Bank holidays:
Thursday, January 20 is a local bank holiday in the municipality of Agüimes – Festivities of San Sebastian
Gran Canaria Weather: Calima predicted to bring Saharan dust and gusts of wind from the east by Friday
Friday, 14 January, Telde
I Jornadas gastronómicas de la miel.
Telde this Friday celebrates the first Day of Honey Gastronomy.
This activity to promote local commercial areas, includes 13 establishments in the historic old neighbourhoods of San Juan and San Gregorio, where each will offer at least one gastronomic creation using honey as a primary ingredient. The event was scheduled for December 30 but postponed due to recent health restrictions. Now as a preventive measure, in addition to capacity control, COVID certificates will be requested from attendees.
The participating establishments are La Canela, La Kantina, La Tunera, Mr. Búho Drink and Food, Oasis Chill Out, Churrería Melián, El Boca, Tienda Gourmet Select, Pastelería Mayor San Juan, Cafetería La Lola, La Tasquita, El Local , Bar Diego.
All of them will prepare delicacies using locally produced honey, many award winners at various competitions, such as Tundidor Honey, second prize for Multifloral honey in the island contest held last month. In this same contest, José Florido Santana and Colmenar La Violeta won first and second prizes for their Monofloral honey. As a curiosity, it is worth mentioning that Colmenar La Violeta (which has beehives in Telde and Moya) in 2017 became the first food product on Gran Canaria to achieve a Michelin Star, fame and recognition from the International Institute of Flavour and Quality.
In addition to this gastronomic day dedicated to honey, on Friday there will be a tapas route ‘Los sabores de San Juan’ ( ‘The flavours of San Juan’ ) with concerts that had originally been scheduled for December 30: Nany Jiménez, Pedro Afonso and Mr Bordon.
The main street in San Juan, Calle León y Castillo, will be closed to traffic so that establishments can place their tables in that space. Entry to this area will be limited and controlled with Covid certificates being requested.
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
Saturday 15 January, Tunte
Pilancones Tunte Trail
It’s going to be a busy morning up in the “municipal capital” of San Bartolomé de Tirajana. This Saturday, the 5th edition of the trail run competition ‘Pilancones Tunte Trail’, presents 4 distances, a 12km trail route, and a 25km and the challenge of 34km as well as the new Canicross distance of 6km.
All the trails start from the Plaza de Tunte, next to the San Bartolomé church and finish line at the football field, opposite the Mirador Las Tirajanas
- 08:30 CHALLENGE 34KM
Limit 6:00 Hours
- 09:30 AVERAGE 25KM
Limit 5:00 Hours
- 09:00 CANICROSS 6KM
Limit 2 Hours
- 10:00 MINI 12 KM
Limit 3:00 Hours
14-16 January 2022, Santa Maria de Guía
‘Mercado de Guía’
‘Mercado De Guía‘, is the newest agricultural market to explore on Gran Canaria.
The municipal marketplace of Santa Maria de Guía is open from Friday to Sunday between 08:00-16:00.
This new agricultural marketplace, currently hosting 30 stalls is still enjoying its inaugural month, offering prize draws and entertainment until the end of January.
On Fridays in January, (14th, 21st and 28th), for every €10 of purchases, visitors to the Mercado de Guía will be able to win a gift voucher worth €60. The prize draws will take place on Sundays 16th, 23rd and 30th of January. Three prize cheques will be raffled each week, worth €60 each, to be exchanged at the Market stalls.
On Saturdays and Sundays, the Market hosts musical performances, children’s workshops, wine and cheese tastings, etc. Activities all aimed at a family audience that makes this an attractive experience for all the family, as well as making it possible to buy the best local produce.
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA 3-5 DECEMBER
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria is very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other items, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market at Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
On this Sunday, the biweekly Farmers and Handicraft Fair will be in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria. The market is still being held in the urban park of Puerto Rico from 08:30 -14:30, even though it was publicised to have been moved to Motor Grande.
Saturday 15 January, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
Sunday, 16 January, Las Palmas
Suzanne Noble & Jan Martin-Lichte – UNDERGROUND
Fabrica La Isleta is one of the go-to places when it comes to live music, especially Jazz Jam sessions in the capital.
Suzanne Noble & Jan-Martin Lichte perform their jazz favourites from ‘The American Songbook,’ followed by a jam session. Suzanne (UK) & Jan (Germany) share a love of jazz from the early part of the 20th Century, when the most influential American popular songs and jazz standards were written. Songs such as All of Me, Fly Me to the Moon, Skylark, Ain’t Misbehavin. Fabrica Isleta is a cultural venue that hosts weekly shows and a music school featuring all types of music.
This Sunday, performing for the first time on Gran Canaria, Suzanne Noble fresh from the jazz and blues clubs of London, appears alongside Jan, a fan of jazz music from the 1920s to the 1940s, who has recently returned to playing jazz piano. Together they bring you a selection of classic songs from that era. Starting at 20:00.
At the end of the concert, Fabrica La Isleta gives rise to their mythical Underground Jam Session, if you are a musician, go ahead, bring your instrument and get on stage with some likeminded folk who do it for the music!!
Where: Fabrica La Isleta. Tickets are €5 and include caña (small beer). You can also get your ticket HERE!
Remember! YOU MUST PRESENT TO ATTEND EVENTS: a negative result of a diagnostic test for active COVID-19 infection, carried out by authorised laboratory within 48 hours in advance, not being admissible self-diagnostic tests, or an official complete vaccination certificate.
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is our most talented and versatile young singer, born in England, she has become a local star performer here on Gran Canaria
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing to an international audience and live on air.
Friday Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre
Saturday Rockabella – Playa del Inglés
Sunday The Shamrock in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
13 January – 16 February, The Canary Islands
The 38th International Music Festival of The Canary Islands
56 classical music concerts held on stages across the eight islands. At the same time, the Festival ‘En Paralelo‘ (In Parallel) will take place once again; as its name and philosophy indicate, simultaneously and complementary to the FIMC.
Some of the greatest international soloists marks the program of the 38th edition: Grigory Sokolov (piano), Steven Isserlis (cello), Sergej Krylov (violin), Beatrice Rana (piano), Arabella Steinbacher (violin), Anastasia Makhamendrikova (piano), Javier Camarena (tenor), Philippe Jaroussky (countertenor) and Manuel Gómez Ruiz (tenor). The legendary violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter will also be in the Canary Islands, and will perform in a trio format.
The great symphonic orchestras visiting the Canary Islands this winter are another of the hallmarks of the festival and of this edition in particular, as well as the batons that will accompany them: London Philharmonia Orchestra, Gothenburg Symphony, Luxembourg Philharmonic, Tenerife Symphony, Gran Canaria Philharmonic, Paris Chamber Orchestra, Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra and Russian State Symphony ‘Evgeny Svetlanov’. Among the directors, Santtu-Matias Rouvali, Jordi Savall, Vassily Petrenko, Philippe Herreweghe, Gustavo Gimeno, Antonio Méndez, Michael Boder and Karel Mark Chichon. The chamber groups and the concerts of ‘En Paralelo’ complete an edition that returns with force to its original winter dates, after the exceptional summer edition of 2021.
See the program and reserve tickets to concerts HERE!
All the concerts on Gran Canaria are held in Auditorium Alfredo Kraus and theatre Pérez Galdós.
