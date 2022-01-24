Canarian prestige hoteliers and events company, Lopesan, announced in 2018 that Cirque du Soleil, famous around the world for their extraordinary talents at creating immersive, spectacular stage shows, filled with death defying acrobatics, humour, pathos set within colourful theatrical productions, were to make the island of Gran Canaria their European headquarters for stage projects, working hand in hand with ExpoMeloneras, the main Maspalomas conventions facility on the south of the island. And so, during the summer of 2019, the circus performance production company raised a large Big Top, on a plot of land in Maspalomas next to the convention centre, for their internationally acclaimed show Totem. Now, the intention of both partners for a permanent future venue to host at least two new shows each year has been announced by ExploMeloneras director Zoilo Alemán. “We have proposed the idea to them” says Alemán, making clear that due to the fact “the rate of repetition of our clients is 98%” that were they return later that same year and find the same show, whey would be less likely to attend again, “hence at least two annual productions would be necessary” says Alemán, speaking to Spanish Language daily La Provincia.
Alemán described the conversations as “great”, saying, “there is a good team” working on the project. “Lopesan continues this commitment to the future, because excellence on the islands involves hosting these types of project, but we are cautious because future projects are one thing and reality is another.” Lopesan is convinced of the production company’s interest in the island because, Alemán says, Cirque du Soleil sees in Gran Canaria “proximity to Africa, as a springboard to the African platform”.
Luzia, a trip through Mexican culture, was planned to be performed on Gran Canaria from July 7 to August 23, 2020, but the global pandemic changed everything. Now that its return to the stage has started an international tour in London and Cirque du Soleil will continue to Barcelona, Geneva, Alicante and Madrid, Alemán hopes to once again revive the commercially successful relationship that brought the world’s most famous circus performance company to the island.