Cirque du Soleil, following the pandemic, have started performing again, after almost two years, with the show Luzia, at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, as part of an international tour that will visit three Spanish cities over the next twelve months. ExpoMeloneras foresees Cirque du Soleil returning to the island either “at the end of summer or beginning of winter 2023”, Alemán told journalists. Although everything depends on how the health and economic situations evolve. “Talks continue and Cirque du Soleil is still interested in Gran Canaria”, says the director, on behalf of the tourist group. Of course, he explained, in any case it will be a more exclusive, smaller capacity tent for 1,500 people instead of the 2,500 seats that were available last time.

Alemán described the conversations as “great”, saying, “there is a good team” working on the project. “Lopesan continues this commitment to the future, because excellence on the islands involves hosting these types of project, but we are cautious because future projects are one thing and reality is another.” Lopesan is convinced of the production company’s interest in the island because, Alemán says, Cirque du Soleil sees in Gran Canaria “proximity to Africa, as a springboard to the African platform”.

Luzia, a trip through Mexican culture, was planned to be performed on Gran Canaria from July 7 to August 23, 2020, but the global pandemic changed everything. Now that its return to the stage has started an international tour in London and Cirque du Soleil will continue to Barcelona, ​​Geneva, Alicante and Madrid, Alemán hopes to once again revive the commercially successful relationship that brought the world’s most famous circus performance company to the island.