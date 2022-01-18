Spanish State Meteorological Agency AEMET has reactivated a yellow advisory warning this morning for Calima expected to bring a powerful plume of dust that will start to affect the entire Canary Islands archipelago from this afternoon.

Two separate advisories warn of very strong gusts of wind, of up to 80 kilometres per hour, on La Graciosa, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Tenerife along the north and west coasts, while the suspended dust will reduce visibility by below 3,000 meters on the southern and western slopes.

Light rains are expected to the north and west of the three easternmost islands, while Gran Canaria and Tenerife may also see some light rain, expected to clear up in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise a little inland and at the summits, and remain stable elsewhere peaking at around 22ºC in the shade, and dropping to 15ºC or a touch below at night. Moderate southeast winds are expected on the coasts and from the south inland, with very strong gusts expected on the easternmost islands of Lanzarote and Fuerteventura during the afternoon, according to the latest forecast from AEMET.

Wednesday will be marked by intervals of high cloud, probable Calima haze, especially from the beginning of the afternoon. Temperatures will remain unchanged or rise slightly. Moderate southeast winds, with some strong intervals on northeastern and western slopes and breezes on the southeast slope.

The rest of the week on Gran Canaria is expected to remain dry, though some rain may arrive after the weekend to come.