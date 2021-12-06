HOLIDAY SEASON EVENTS ON GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND

VILLA DE MOYA





The Christmas Handicraft and Commercial market, from Friday to Sunday, is held in Parque Pico Lomito in the heart of Moya (opposite of Tomás Morales House Museum). The market opens on Friday 17:00-22:00, and on Saturday 17:00-22:00 and Sunday 10:00-15:00.

‘Feria Artesanal y Comercial Moya en Navidad‘. A total of 31 exhibitors with a wide range of handmade crafts and gifts for Christmas, food produced in the municipality, and on Gran Canaria, make up the main attractions of the fair, which also offers the chance to sample numerous recipes and local specialties, with wine tastings too, €3/tapa+drink.

To access the stalls at this lovely little, annual Christmas market, capacity control will be carried out at all times, though registration will not be necessary, it will be necessary to purchase tickets to participate in the Tapas Tastings ‘Texturas de la Tierra’ Villa de Moya at Christmas (on sale on the day of the event in Pico Lomito Park) and for the 45 min. per session ‘blind wine tasting’ (tureservaonline.es).

In addition, the Fair will have a play area for children on Saturday from 17:00 to 20:00.

MOGÁN

The Christmas program presented by Mogán town hall starts this Friday with the collaboration of the Santa Claus bikers, who will tour the municipality throughout the afternoon announcing the arrival of the holiday season.

Their journey will end in Plaza Pérez Galdós, in Arguineguín, where at 19:15 there will be a Christmas musical and dance performance that will give way to the lighting of the Christmas lights at 19:30.

As the culmination of the evening, in the permanent marquee in the square, the super famous Canarian traditional music group ‘Los Gofiones’ will offer a concert.

GÁLDAR

Christmas festive season 2021-2022 in the ancient prehispanic, Gran Canarian Royal Capital, Gáldar began on December 1 with a lights-on event which was postponed from 26 November.

This time of the year is a magical time to visit Gáldar and see all the beautiful decorations and Christmas lights, together with the 23rd “Week of Flowers” happening between 11-28 December, when thousands of flowers and plants donated by companies and nurseries are exhibited in the most spectacular displays every year.

On Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 , the “Gran Jornada de Comercio en la Calle“, where local businesses go out to the streets around the very pretty Plaza de Santiago.



, the On Saturday, a t 19:00 the inauguration of the 23rd “Semana de Las Flores” will be held in front of the Casino on Calle Capitán Quesada.



VALSEQUILLO DE GRAN CANARIA

The Navidad seasonal festivities start this Friday in the picturesque mountain town of Valsequillo, with the switching on of the lights event.

At 18:30 a lovely little street parade through the oldest part of town, to Plaza de San Miguel where all the lights will be switched on.

ARUCAS

Arucas also start their Christmas season on Friday, 10 December with a Christmas lights-on event at 18:30 on Plaza de la Constitución.

Later the lights go on at the old church tower with a concert “A Rainbow Christmas” presented by the outstanding Rainbow Gospel Choir at 20:00 in the Parque de la Paz. The concert is free entry until seats are full.



TEROR

Teror celebrates this weekend, with the fair “Rulando por los Comercios de Teror“, where the establishments of Calle Real, Calle Nueva and Boulevar González Díaz will bring their products outside of the stores, to offer at very good prices and, at the same time, the beautiful old town of Teror will be invigorated with gifts for customers and a program of recreational activities.

The fair opens on Saturday from 10:00 to 20:00 and on Sunday from 10:00 to 15:00.

There will also be a Big Gift Roulette installed in main Plaza del Pino, where customers can exchange their purchase tickets at associated establishments for a gift.



Activities at the fair:

On Saturday

At 11:00, Children’s christmas workshops and performance “El gran Chispita” (11:00-14:00 on Calle Nueva)

At 14:00 a Concert “Eléggua: tu negrito fino” on Plaza del Pino. (Free tickets at tureservaonline.es)

At 17:00 Fashion Show by the shops of the municipality (Bulevar González Díaz. Presented by Manolo Santana);

At 20:00 Street magic by the roaming Magician Abel.

On Sunday:

At 11:00 Animation in the streets of Casco de Teror from 11:00 to 13:00.

LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA



10-12 December, Las Palmas

XVI Belen de Arena

Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity sculpture, the 16th Sand Art “Belen de Arena” 2021 Nativity, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, is open to visit until 7 January 2022. Every year one of the city’s landmarks is reproduced and included as part of the main scene, in sand sculpture, and this year it is the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium and concert hall. Opening hours :

10:00-22:00 every day

Exceptions:

24 and 31 December and 5 January, the closing time is 20:00

This is one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital and for the island.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN SHOPPING & LEISURE CENTERS



Friday, 10 December, Maspalomas

HolidayWorld Maspalomas

The glittering entertainment and leisure centre HolidayWorld Maspalomas has prepared a lovely Christmas program for the festive season with elves, Christmas lights, music and children’s workshops.

Friday, 10 December

15:00 “Christmas star”- workshop

19:00 Lighting the Christmas tree

19:00 Visit from the Christmas Elves (throughout the centre)

19:30 Storytelling – NOMAD Gastro market

20:00 Christmas performance – NOMAD

21:00 Music – NOMAD





10-12 December 2021 – Christmas Handicrafts Market Mogán Mall

A lovely little Artisanal market to enjoy at Mogan Mall shopping centre in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria. The market is open during the weekends, Friday to Sunday between 17:00-21:00.

The Mogan Mall fountain show is on Fridays and Saturdays at 20:00

10-12 December 2021 – Christmas Handicrafts at The Market Puerto Rico

‘Regalarte’ Christmas market at The Market Puerto Rico is on every weekend until 5 January 2022.

A market with local artisans and artists all sharing one common denominator: sustainable, artisanal and Kilometre Zero oriented products.

The market will also have workshops, talks and exhibitions, as well as activities for the little ones.



Sunday 12 December, El Tablero

Toy Factory The Shopping Centre El Tablero

The little shopping Centre El Tablero is open every day throughout December and every Sunday there is also Christmas activities for children.

It’s free entry in order of arrival and with capacity control. Activities take place during mornings between 11:00-13:00 and again during the afternoon 18:00-20:00