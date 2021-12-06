It’s the second last weekend before the main seasonal festivities. The last of the Yuletime events programs, for the municipalities, get going this weekend, all of them continuing until January 5 and the arrival of the 3 Kings bearing gifts. We are still not back to “normality”, but with pre-reserved tickets required for concerts, events and various other activities, there are plenty of wonderful joyful happenings all around the island to put you in the festive spirit.
There are loads of pretty, seasonal events to see while exploring some of the most authentic parts of Gran Canaria, from the Christmas market in Moya, to the north, to the last of the switching-on-the-lights events, such as in Mogán and Valsequillo, as well as ever-popular events like the Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair, buying farm-fresh and direct from producers, held this time in Ingenio, and for the more style-minded Gran Canaria Fashion & Friends is also celebrating its 10th edition this weekend in the Plaza Stagno behind the Theatre Pérez Galdós in Las Palmas (just between the old quarter, Vegueta, and the capital’s main shopping street Triana).
Upcoming bank holidays on Gran Canaria:
Monday, 13 December is a local bank holiday in the municipality of Santa Lucía, Saint Lucy’s Day.
And don’t forget to look up to the night skies, if the weather permits, as the spectacular annual Geminids Meteor Shower is on, and peaks 13-14 December, with at least 2 shooting stars every minute expected to be visible.
The Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast this weekend starts with light breezes and some cloud cover, though a touch cooler than usual, sunshine is expected to prevail throughout Saturday, particularly in the southern coastal areas like Mogán and Maspalomas. Remember the weather at this time of year can be changeable, and sometimes hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south.
Saturday and Sunday look good, all around the island, so this is a great weekend for adventure and going to see some season’s festivities, there are plenty on offer this weekend.
All in all average daytime temperatures should stay comfortable, though certainly a touch colder up at the summits (there is snow on Tenerife!). Longer-range predictions bring rain by mid-week and into next weekend to Gran Canaria. We will just have to wait and see if a winter storm actually manages to catch us.
*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***
Featured Beach Weekend Weather: Amadores (Mogán) & Maspalomas (San Bartolomé de Tirjana)
HOLIDAY SEASON EVENTS ON GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
VILLA DE MOYA
The Christmas Handicraft and Commercial market, from Friday to Sunday, is held in Parque Pico Lomito in the heart of Moya (opposite of Tomás Morales House Museum). The market opens on Friday 17:00-22:00, and on Saturday 17:00-22:00 and Sunday 10:00-15:00.
‘Feria Artesanal y Comercial Moya en Navidad‘. A total of 31 exhibitors with a wide range of handmade crafts and gifts for Christmas, food produced in the municipality, and on Gran Canaria, make up the main attractions of the fair, which also offers the chance to sample numerous recipes and local specialties, with wine tastings too, €3/tapa+drink.
To access the stalls at this lovely little, annual Christmas market, capacity control will be carried out at all times, though registration will not be necessary, it will be necessary to purchase tickets to participate in the Tapas Tastings ‘Texturas de la Tierra’ Villa de Moya at Christmas (on sale on the day of the event in Pico Lomito Park) and for the 45 min. per session ‘blind wine tasting’ (tureservaonline.es).
In addition, the Fair will have a play area for children on Saturday from 17:00 to 20:00.
MOGÁN
The Christmas program presented by Mogán town hall starts this Friday with the collaboration of the Santa Claus bikers, who will tour the municipality throughout the afternoon announcing the arrival of the holiday season.
Their journey will end in Plaza Pérez Galdós, in Arguineguín, where at 19:15 there will be a Christmas musical and dance performance that will give way to the lighting of the Christmas lights at 19:30.
As the culmination of the evening, in the permanent marquee in the square, the super famous Canarian traditional music group ‘Los Gofiones’ will offer a concert.
GÁLDAR
Christmas festive season 2021-2022 in the ancient prehispanic, Gran Canarian Royal Capital, Gáldar began on December 1 with a lights-on event which was postponed from 26 November.
This time of the year is a magical time to visit Gáldar and see all the beautiful decorations and Christmas lights, together with the 23rd “Week of Flowers” happening between 11-28 December, when thousands of flowers and plants donated by companies and nurseries are exhibited in the most spectacular displays every year.
- On Saturday and Sunday from 10:00, the “Gran Jornada de Comercio en la Calle“, where local businesses go out to the streets around the very pretty Plaza de Santiago.
- On Saturday, at 19:00 the inauguration of the 23rd “Semana de Las Flores” will be held in front of the Casino on Calle Capitán Quesada.
VALSEQUILLO DE GRAN CANARIA
The Navidad seasonal festivities start this Friday in the picturesque mountain town of Valsequillo, with the switching on of the lights event.
At 18:30 a lovely little street parade through the oldest part of town, to Plaza de San Miguel where all the lights will be switched on.
ARUCAS
Arucas also start their Christmas season on Friday, 10 December with a Christmas lights-on event at 18:30 on Plaza de la Constitución.
Later the lights go on at the old church tower with a concert “A Rainbow Christmas” presented by the outstanding Rainbow Gospel Choir at 20:00 in the Parque de la Paz. The concert is free entry until seats are full.
TEROR
Teror celebrates this weekend, with the fair “Rulando por los Comercios de Teror“, where the establishments of Calle Real, Calle Nueva and Boulevar González Díaz will bring their products outside of the stores, to offer at very good prices and, at the same time, the beautiful old town of Teror will be invigorated with gifts for customers and a program of recreational activities.
The fair opens on Saturday from 10:00 to 20:00 and on Sunday from 10:00 to 15:00.
There will also be a Big Gift Roulette installed in main Plaza del Pino, where customers can exchange their purchase tickets at associated establishments for a gift.
Activities at the fair:
On Saturday
At 11:00, Children’s christmas workshops and performance “El gran Chispita” (11:00-14:00 on Calle Nueva)
At 14:00 a Concert “Eléggua: tu negrito fino” on Plaza del Pino. (Free tickets at tureservaonline.es)
At 17:00 Fashion Show by the shops of the municipality (Bulevar González Díaz. Presented by Manolo Santana);
At 20:00 Street magic by the roaming Magician Abel.
On Sunday:
At 11:00 Animation in the streets of Casco de Teror from 11:00 to 13:00.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
10-12 December, Las Palmas
XVI Belen de Arena
Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity sculpture, the 16th Sand Art “Belen de Arena” 2021 Nativity, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, is open to visit until 7 January 2022.
Every year one of the city’s landmarks is reproduced and included as part of the main scene, in sand sculpture, and this year it is the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium and concert hall.
Opening hours :
10:00-22:00 every day
Exceptions:
24 and 31 December and 5 January, the closing time is 20:00
This is one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital and for the island.
CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN SHOPPING & LEISURE CENTERS
Friday, 10 December, Maspalomas
HolidayWorld Maspalomas
The glittering entertainment and leisure centre HolidayWorld Maspalomas has prepared a lovely Christmas program for the festive season with elves, Christmas lights, music and children’s workshops.
Friday, 10 December
15:00 “Christmas star”- workshop
19:00 Lighting the Christmas tree
19:00 Visit from the Christmas Elves (throughout the centre)
19:30 Storytelling – NOMAD Gastro market
20:00 Christmas performance – NOMAD
21:00 Music – NOMAD
10-12 December 2021 – Christmas Handicrafts Market Mogán Mall
A lovely little Artisanal market to enjoy at Mogan Mall shopping centre in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria. The market is open during the weekends, Friday to Sunday between 17:00-21:00.
The Mogan Mall fountain show is on Fridays and Saturdays at 20:00
10-12 December 2021 – Christmas Handicrafts at The Market Puerto Rico
‘Regalarte’ Christmas market at The Market Puerto Rico is on every weekend until 5 January 2022.
A market with local artisans and artists all sharing one common denominator: sustainable, artisanal and Kilometre Zero oriented products.
The market will also have workshops, talks and exhibitions, as well as activities for the little ones.
Sunday 12 December, El Tablero
Toy Factory The Shopping Centre El Tablero
The little shopping Centre El Tablero is open every day throughout December and every Sunday there is also Christmas activities for children.
It’s free entry in order of arrival and with capacity control. Activities take place during mornings between 11:00-13:00 and again during the afternoon 18:00-20:00
A new edition of the Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria takes place in the municipality of Ingenio between 11-12 December 2021. The fair is open on both days 10:00-15:00 and takes place on Plaza Adolfo Suarez, just in front of Cultural centre Federico García Lorca.
This regular fair, ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name).
Quick access (click it!): You can easily fill out the form to be able to enjoy rapid entry to the fair. Just the basic info: Last name, first name, phone number, email, and which day you would like to visit. You will need to show these at the entry point regardless, either by using the rapid queue, or the other one and wait until all the people ahead of you in this queue have filled in their forms. Using the Quick Access definitely smooths things along.
Vegetables, bread, cheese, wine, flowers, jams, pastries, honey, and much more local produce are on offer.
10-12 December, Triana in Las Palmas
Gran Canaria Fashion & Friends
GRAN CANARIA FASHION & FRIENDS celebrates its tenth edition with important changes in terms of location and content.
The event held on December 10, 11 and 12, in Plaza Stagno, next to the Theater Pérez Galdós, in an emblematic part in the city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
The usual “Picnic area” disappears, as such, and is transformed into gastronomic days, GASTROFRIENDS , thanks to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria Department of Industry, Commerce and Crafts and the support and involvement of the commercial associations of Triana and Vegueta.
It is an event aimed at entrepreneurs from the textile, accessories, footwear, beauty, decoration, gastronomy, photography and lifestyle sectors, whose objective is to show the designs of emerging creators in a reference space, capable of uniting professionals and the general public. Exhibitors will be able to show their projects and collections, market them and take advantage of networking and public relations moments with their clients and new professional contacts.
- Gran Canaria Fashion & Friends will be held for the first time in #ZonaTriana, in Plaza Stagno, next to the Theater Pérez Galdós with around 80 companies and brands.
- On Friday the new Gastronomic Route of ‘Gran Canaria Fashion & Friends’ begins! A total of 26 restaurants through the Triana Zone and Vegueta participate in this special edition of the festival and each one has prepared a dish to celebrate the 10th anniversary.
- In this edition of GRAN CANARIA FASHION & FRIENDS, the fashion shows move to the streets, transformed into an urban catwalk that will run through various areas of Triana, until reaching Plaza Stagno, taking a tour of the interior of the exhibitors’ area.
Opening hours for the exhibition area:
Friday 12:00-20:00
Saturday 12:00-20:00
Sunday 10:00-18:00
(The event will have security measures, capacity control and mandatory use of a masks)
Fashion catwalks:
Friday 17:30 and 19:00
Saturday 17:30 and 19:00
Sunday 13:30
10-12 December, Santa Lucía
La Feria de Eventos y Celebraciones
The 4th Events and Celebrations Fair Vecindario is on this weekend in the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias. It was postponed from 26-28 November due to bad weather. The Fair will have 36 stalls dedicated to events and weddings and be open from 10:00 to 20:00 this Friday and Saturday, and closes at 15:00 on Sunday.
In addition to this weekend’s fair, there are music and children’s activities, a raffle to win a car and other gifts for people who buy in the Commercial Zone and a Gastronomic Guide to Saint Lucia, on paper and in digital format.
This is a fair dedicated to organising parties, company events and all kinds of events and celebrations. You will find a wide range of products and services related to the sector that will occupy more than 40 stands from textile shops, furniture rental, travel agencies, car rental, children’s entertainment, wineries, aesthetic centers, florists, photography and video, jewellery, lighting and sound, bridal and party fashion, furniture and decoration, event organization, orchestras, magicians, choirs, etc., hairdressers, pastry, catering service to hotels and restaurants.
On Friday a Christmas workshop for children, clowns, music and a little street parade 17:00-20:00 on Plaza de Algodoneros
On Saturday music from 18:00-19:30 in the pedestrian area
On Sunday music 18:00-19:30 in the pedestrian area
Viveros El Rosal – Garden Centre
This is definitely one of the most magical places to visit on Gran Canaria, when it comes to plants, trees and garden items, Viveros El Rosal is located on the Carretera General Montaña Los Vélez in the municipality of Agüimes.
This family-run business offers pretty much everything you green-fingered types might ever dream of, from interior and exterior plants, fruit trees through to all the garden accessories you could ever need from fountains to every kinds of pot, to sculptures and much more.
Enjoy the Christmas atmosphere whilst strolling around the humongous garden centre which is also now open on Sundays throughout the rest of December.
Opening hours:
Monday to Saturday 08:00-20:00 and on Sunday 09:00-14:00
Saturday 11 December, Tejeda
Rastrillo Solidario – “Caminando por La Palma”
This Saturday, the UP2U Project – Depende de Ti has organised a Solidarity Secondhand Market “Walking through La Palma” from 10:00 to 18:00 in the Plaza Nuestra Señora del Socorro, in Tejeda, one of the most beautiful villages in Spain, in collaboration with the Santiago El Chico Cultural Association. The Town Council of Tejeda invites everyone, both residents and visitors of the municipality to participate in it.
Why not take an adventurous mountain drive this weekend?!
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
4-11 December, Gran Canaria
Gran Canaria Bike Week – La Cicloturista
Gran Canaria Bike Week – La Cicloturista is a cycling event on Gran Canaria that has been celebrated since 1988.
2021 will make it 33 years old, held this year 4-11 December. It is a combination of sport, tourism, gastronomy, history and much more cycling through deep ravines, around imposing volcanic craters and under and over cliffs, as well as by the wonderful dunes of Maspalomas and beaches on our fairytale island.
“Remember, that when there is a sporting event happening on Gran Canaria it also means that there might be some momentary traffic delays on the routes during the cycling routes and days.”
On Friday, 10 December : Gran Canaria Verde, Arucas – Moya – Fontanales – Montaña Alta – Moya – Arucas
Start time at 09:30 Arucas
on saturday, 11 December Dunas – Love GC, Faro de Maspalomas – Taurito – Dunas Suite
Start time at 10:00 Faro de Maspalomas
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA 3-5 DECEMBER
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
Saturday 4 December, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The bi-weekly Gran Canaria Agricultural Market this weekend in Arucas takes place in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural Farm, “Granja Agrícola Experimental del Cabildo“, located right at the Arucas exit from the GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria, this busy farmer’s market offers the opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from the primary sector at an adjusted price.
Vegetables, fruits, honey, cheeses, oil, bread and sweets are some of the produce that can be found, constituted to support the primary sector of the region.
The freshest produce at your fingertips. From 08:30 to 13:30.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
THE 19th HOLE MELONERAS
Live Music from 22:00
On Friday Hits4Life
On Saturday Chris Mooney
On Sunday Gary Lithgow
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is our most talented and versatile young singer, born in England, she has become a local star performer here on Gran Canaria
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing to an international audience and live on air.
Friday Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre
Saturday Rockabella – Playa del Inglés
Sunday The Shamrock in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
