The changes for Tenerife and Gran Canaria come into effect at midnight on Monday the 13th of December and will be subject to periodic re-evaluations before the date indicated if necessary.

Throughout the entire Autonomous Community territory, between December 2 and 8, 2,516 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, which represents an increase of around 17.5% in the daily average of new cases in relation to the previous week, when 2,141 cases were registered.

The 7-day Accumulated Incidence rate (7dAI) in the Canary Islands as a whole has increased by around 17.5%, meaning that, from a previous weekly average of 98.4 cases per 100,000 population, this indicator has increased to 115.6/100k over the week just gone. The greatest rise has been observed on the island of Fuerteventura, although in general, this indicator has maintained a tendency towards stabilisation over the last week. Nearly all the islands are declared at an overall level of medium-risk, except Fuerteventura, which is now at a very high-risk, while El Hierro remains controlled. However, in terms of the 7-day AI indicator, all the islands are at high or very high risk, except La Palma and La Gomera, for which this indicator remains at medium risk.

The 14-day Accumulated Incidence rate (14dAI) increases across the archipelago and remains at high risk. The individual islands of Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, and Lanzarote (which also includes La Graciosa) are all at high-risk; La Gomera and La Palma are at medium risk and El Hierro is in a controlled situation.

It has been amply and repeatedly demonstrated, despite the fact of their efficacy, just how these accumulated incidences respond to any general relaxation in maintaining non-pharmacological preventive measures (masks, physical distance, ventilation, hand washing). Therefore, the Ministry of Health insists on the need to maintain preventive measures to avoid risks of transmission of COVID-19: use of a mask perfectly covering the nose and mouth when indicated, especially indoors; respect for social distance; maintain cross ventilation and hand hygiene.

Healthcare indicators

The daily average of conventional hospital beds occupied over the last week, by COVID-19 patients, increased 46.2% compared to the previous week, with an average of 253 beds now occupied. On the majority of the islands, the percentage of occupation remains at low-risk, except on Gran Canaria, which now stands at medium risk, and on Lanzarote and El Hierro, which are at very low risk.

The number of occupied ICU beds maintains an upward trend that began four weeks ago, increasing by 40%, this week, compared to the previous evaluation. Throughout the Canary Islands Autonomous Community as a whole, ICU occupation has gone from a daily average of 35 beds occupied two weeks ago to 49 over the last week, translating to an occupancy percentage of 9.9%, and remains at low risk. Most of the islands continue to have a controlled circulation level in ICU bed occupancy, except for Gran Canaria, which is now at medium risk.

The median age of all people hospitalised for COVID-19 in the last 14 days is now 68 years old.

65.2% of people admitted to critical care units (ICU) diagnosed during the last 2 weeks had not received the complete vaccination schedule. 71.5% of all the people admitted to the ward for COVID and diagnosed in the last 14 days had no previous pathologies, this percentage increases in unvaccinated patients in whom 77.8% had no other known pathologies.

Cumulative incidence in unvaccinated people

The cumulative incidence (AI) rate of COVID-19 cases in the last week is currently 2.42 times higher in the population that has not received any vaccine doses, compared to the rate in the population that has received the full regimen.