With just 151 Covid-19 patients occupying the public wards, on Gran Canaria for instance, and only 32 in the ICU, the daily average number of conventional ward beds occupied during the last week, by coronavirus patients, has risen 46.2% over the previous week; alongside this there has also been a 40% increase in ICU beds occupied. While the numbers of individuals admitted may appear low, the sudden increases are indicators that we could get into real trouble, real quick, if we aren’t really careful. The reason being that to these numbers we also have to add anyone who is in hospital for any other reason.

Right now (at the time of writing) on Gran Canaria there are a total of 1,115 non-covid patients admitted to hospital, and 76 in the ICU, leaving us with just 218 beds available for anyone who needs to go and stay in hospital overnight, and just 41 spaces in the ICUs. The emergency departments only have 146 spaces available, 9 of which are meant for Covid-19, or suspected covid-19, arrivals. Healthcare staff, who have been stretched throughout the last 20 months or so, have been warning for quite some time that this is a dangerous situation. Already images and stories have been emerging of emergency admissions having to be treated in corridors, and today Spanish language daily, La Provincia, have warned that the main Insular University Hospital of Gran Canaria has already begun to refer patients to subsidised centres, private clinics and hospitals, due to the saturation in the ICU , “which has exceeded 100% occupancy” several times over “several weeks.”

Luciano Santana, an intensive care specialist at the Insular highlights that of the 32 beds in the ICU, the 18 occupied by Covid-19 patients represents more than half of their capacity, 56.2% “and probably, over the coming weeks, the total capacity will be occupied”. After filling the ICU, he told the newspaper, the Insular began to admit patients to the resuscitation and awakening area, and now they have had to open another area, the one usually meant for major outpatient surgery. “In addition, patients are already being transferred to subsidised hospitals, these centres are lending an important hand,” said Santana, although he pointed out that they are non-Covid patients, or those who have suffered coronavirus but are already testing negative and now still need special care.

Hospital Admissions Profile

Doctor Santana estimates that around 3% of patients admitted to hospital for Covid-19 end up in intensive care. “As admissions increase, each time, we see the proportion of patients oscillate between 2 and 3% in the ICU, and that has been true in all waves.”

As a significant fact, Dr. Santana points out that at this time we are seeing a greater speed between when a patient is hospitalised and how quickly they are admitted to the ICU. “The profile of the patient there is now different, [they] do not spend a long time on the ward, two or three days on the ward and they go to the ICU. In the first waves, the patients took longer, a week and later into the ICU. That has been seen with the delta variant, we do not know how it will behave in omicron. They say it will be milder, but with a higher transmission. If so, the Christmas holidays will probably lead to another wave, it will depend on many factors.”

He points out that at the moment the age range of patients, admitted to intensive care, ranges between 50 and 70 years. “You also see young people who always, either they are not vaccinated or, those who have been immunised, have chronic pathologies and risk factors in 90% of the cases.”

Saturday’s data

Meanwhile, the incidence of the disease continues to increase. Yesterday, the Canary Islands Ministry of Health reported 555 new coronavirus infections, using the provisional weekend data, the highest number seen since last August. It is the third day running that there have been more than 500 daily infections detected on the islands.

Since the pandemic began, the Canary Islands have registered an accumulated total of 107,897 cases of Covid-19, of which 6,420 are currently active, 76% more than were registered active a month ago, on November 11, when there were just 1,511. Of the positives diagnosed at this time, 46 are admitted to the ICUs, compared to the just 20 four weeks ago; and 244 remain hospitalised on the wards, 48% more than last November 11. However, the largest number of Covid patients diagnosed in the Archipelago are currently in home isololation, with mild symptoms or asymptomatic, showing no symptoms at all. A total of 6,130 people, 95.5% of all active cases, are being monitored in their homes.

Yesterday 198 medical discharges were registered, so 93% of all people affected, who have overcome the infection, on the islands, since the health crisis began, totalling 100,414 recovered.

Just one death has been recorded over the last 24 hours, connected to Covid-19, pending validation by Public Health Department. So far the coronavirus pandemic has officially claimed the lives of 1,063 people in the Canary Islands.

Gran Canaria, this Sunday, continues to lead with the highest number of daily infections, 223 more reported as of Friday night, with 2,753 currently active. Closely followed by Tenerife, which added 201 cases this Saturday and has 2,595 still epidemiologically active.

A significant increase in positives has been seen again on Fuerteventura, 72 reported on Saturday, with 721 active; Lanzarote, adds 46 more cases, currently totalling 222. La Palma adds 13 positives and accumulates 102 active; While La Gomera, with 21 active, and El Hierro, with six, have reported no new infections this Saturday.

More provisional numbers are expected this afternoon, which will be verified by the health department on Monday.