The 7-day Accumulated Incidence (7dAI) throughout the Canary Islands now stands at 115.63 cases per 100,000 population and the 14-day AI at 226.57 per 100,000.

Tenerife today added 210 cases with 2,351 epidemiologically active; Gran Canaria added 195 more than the previous day and 2,474 active.

Lanzarote adds 40 new cases, with 198 epidemiologically active; Fuerteventura has 48 new cases, and 604 active.

La Palma adds 14 new positives to total 104 currently active.

La Gomera adds two new cases, with 23 now active. El Hierro adds three new positives, with five active cases.

To date, a total of 2,462,401 diagnostic tests have been carried out on the Islands, of which 6,912 were done yesterday.

122 new outbreaks (known as shoots) have been detected in the last week

The Canary Islands report this week another 122 new outbreaks, totalling 580 cases. 52 on Gran Canaria, 41 on Tenerife, 14 on Fuerteventura, eight on Lanzarote, six on La Palma and one on La Gomera. That is four more outbreaks than the number found and reported last week.

The outbreaks tracked are in a range of different settings: 41 are family, 25 social, 24 work, 22 educational, five healthcare, three within socially vulnerable groups, and two of mixed origin.

This week, most of the new outbreaks range between three and six cases each, except for two of them that exceed 10 people infected: one of educational origin, with family branches and linked to a family celebration, with 21 affected reported in Fuerteventura; and another in a healthcare setting, with social, work and family ramifications, in the Las Palmas Maternal and Children’s Insular University Hospital Complex, affecting 17 people.

Three of the outbreaks, registered among socially vulnerable groups, have been reported on Gran Canaria, one of them among people arriving to the Canary Islands on an open boat or patera.

“Ancient shoots”

38 old outbreaks are also being monitored, among which, one of the most numerous, is of a workplace origin, with social and family ramifications, among a group of firefighters from Tenerife, with associated cases on La Palma, affecting 49 people, a healthcare shoot, with a family branch, registered at the Doctor José Molina Orosa Hospital, which has already affected 27; and one with a workplace origin, with educational and family ramifications, on Tenerife affecting 23 people.