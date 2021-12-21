The 7-day Accumulated Incidence (7dAI) in the Canary Islands now stands at 475.29 cases per 100,000 population and the 14dAI is now 645.23 cases per 100,000.

Tenerife today added 1,417 cases, with 9,786 epidemiologically active; Gran Canaria adds 424 more with 4,774 active. Lanzarote adds 89 new cases with 518 epidemiologically active; Fuerteventura has 71 new cases and 1,295 active. La Palma adds 26 new positives with 186 currently active. El Hierro adds eight new positives, and has 27 active cases. La Gomera adds 16 new cases, with 53 still active.

To date, a total of 2,583,790 diagnostic tests have been carried out on the Islands, of which 14,245 were carried out yesterday.