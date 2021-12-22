Select Page




Canary Islands await High Court decision on whether to make Covid Certificates mandatory in some places

Tue, December 21, 2021

Canary Islands await High Court decision on whether to make Covid Certificates mandatory in some places

The Canary Islands have increased limits on the number of non-cohabitants, in the family environment, gathering on December 24 and 25, to a maximum of ten people, at levels 2 and 3

Deputy Minister of the Presidency of the Government of the Canary Islands, Antonio Olivera, announced, following an extraordinary Governing Council (Regional Cabinet) meeting on Monday 20 December, that a maximum of ten people who do not live together can now attend gatherings, in the family environment, on December 24 and 25, on islands at levels 2 and 3, and a recommendation that this increase should only include those fully vaccinated.

Olivera made it clear that this measure is only applicable in the private sphere, not in restaurants or leisure spaces, where it will remain more restrictive. These are measures similar to those adopted during Christmas 2020, making the limits more flexible on the key days of the holidays, but keeping in mind the need for maximum prevention measures, given the worrying evolution of the pandemic over recent days in the Archipelago.

As has happened in other communities and countries, the Canary Islands have sought to make measures more flexible for these important dates, but, at the same time, they say they are doing so with prudence. Olivera insisted that the executive’s preference was to limit this decision to those dates this week, so that they can analyse the evolution of new infections and make appropriate decisions based on the data for New Year’s Eve and other key days of holiday season.

The decision is limited only to the family environment, restaurants and other businesses remain at level 3 to no more than 6 at a table or in a group, without mixing with other groups, although this limit can be raised to 8 (allowed in level 2) if the business has chosen to utilise the Covid certificate framework.

The Government recommends that, regardless of the number of people who meet, precautionary and prevention standards, such as masks, social distancing, vaccination certificates and diagnostic tests “that give more peace of mind, should be followed to the maximum. All these elements of prevention are recommended with the aim of the maximum sanitary security”, affirmed Olivera.

The Regional Government today also analysed the request prepared by the regional Health Ministry to request High Court (TSJC) approval, starting tomorrow, that the use of COVID certificates be made mandatory to access certain public establishments, spaces or activities on islands at levels 3 and 4.

#WeCrossMountains

Cases in which the certificate will be mandatory to be endorsed by the TSJC

The document that the Health Department has presented to the TSJC for ratification this Tuesday establishes the requirement, under the current circumstances, for people over 12 years and three months of age to present COVID certificates, that is, everyone old enough to have been completely vaccinated. In addition, they will be able to access establishments if they carry a negative test result (PCR or antigens) validated by the Health Department within a maximum period of 48 hours prior, or proof of having recovered from disease between 11 days and six months prior.

The measure will now be requested within restaurants and hotels open to the public, with a capacity of 30 people or more. Likewise, nightlife establishments with capacity greater than 30 people or any, regardless of their capacity, where the consumption of food or drink is allowed. Students and teachers in regulated teaching centre dining areas (not cafeterias) are exempt from this measure.

The certificate or negative tests will also be required in recreational and other occasional activities where the opening license has a capacity of more than 30 people, as well as in those that allow consumption of food or drink, regardless of capacity. Events and concentrations with attendance of more than 500 people, and those that allow food or drink, sports activities with more than 500 people and any in which it is possible to eat or drink, regardless of capacity.

The requirement will be applied, in turn, in public shows with more than 500 people or in cultural activities in cinemas, theatres, auditoriums and the like with a capacity of at 50 people or more or anywhere that food or drink is allowed.

Likewise, and to obtain the endorsement of the TSJC, it will be mandatory in gyms and for similar equipment, in health centres for visits to admitted patients or when accompanying patients to consultations, diagnostic tests, cures or treatments, except for minors, persons with disabilities or in conditions in which the exception fits at the discretion of the healthcare personnel at the centre or establishment. This will also apply in residential establishments, social health or day centres.

The Government of the Canary Islands awaits the TSJC decision this Wednesday, in the hope that they can expand this set of measures to help slow down the spread of the sixth wave of the pandemic.

 

