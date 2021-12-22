Latest GranCanaria.News
Canary Islands Health Ministry confirms 2,669 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hour period
Dec, 2021
The Canary Islands Ministry of Health this Wednesday confirmed another record 2,669 new cases of...Read More
Canary Islands await High Court decision on whether to make Covid Certificates mandatory in some places
Dec, 2021
The Canary Islands have increased limits on the number of non-cohabitants, in the family...Read More
Mogán council to suspend some of the markets until further notice
Dec, 2021
The Mogán town council has decided that the current Alert Level 3 will require them to suspend the...Read More
The Canary Guide #WeekendTips 17-19 December 2021
Dec, 2021
With pandemic concerns leading to extra precautions, and Gran Canaria moving to Alert Level 3 we...Read More
Latest Canary Islands Coronavirus Data .:. COVID-19 Cases Updated Daily by Health Ministry & CVcanarias.com
Dec, 2021 | #TheCanaryCoronaVirus
NoiFrames NoiFrames The latest daily Canary Islands Coronavirus epidemiological data and...
Canary Islands Health Department confirms record 2,053 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours
Dec, 2021 | #TheCanaryCoronaVirus, News, Vaccination
The Canary Islands Ministry of Health this Tuesday, December 21, confirmed a new record 2,053 new...
Health Alert Level 3: Dos & Don’ts on Gran Canaria this Holiday Season
Dec, 2021 | #TheCanaryCoronaVirus, #Tourism0, Health
Changes to the regulations, once again this week, as Gran Canaria moves up to Health Alert Level...
Gran Canaria to move to Alert Level 3, along with Tenerife, following record breaking new infections two days in a row
Dec, 2021 | #TheCanaryCoronaVirus, Health, News
The Canary Islands have, this week, beat their own record, for newly detected daily coronavirus...
Health Alert Level 2: Dos & Don’ts on Gran Canaria this Holiday Season
Dec, 2021 | #TheCanaryCoronaVirus, News
From this Monday Gran Canaria is back at Health Alert Level 2 for the first time since September...
#GranCanariaWeather: Temperatures higher than average, with some Calima and light rain expected by midweek
Dec, 2021 | Weather
There is a “polar jet” from the north bringing an unusual chill to the air and the...
Gran Canaria’s public hospitals are now at 84% capacity, and rising as we head towards winter
Dec, 2021 | News
Simply put. Canary Islands coronavirus infections are increasing. And the rate of new infections...
Tenerife and Gran Canaria raised to Alert Level 2, based on the evolution of their epidemiological indicators
Dec, 2021 | News
The Canary Islands Ministry of Health this Friday updated the Health Alert Levels, designated for...
