The warning for coastal phenomena is active from 6:00 p.m. today until midnight tomorrow Friday in practically all the islands while the wind warning will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. today until the early hours of Friday morning. Skies will be cloudy and temperatures will hardly vary from today’s.

AEMET’s meteorological forecast today established strong gusts of northeasterly wind on the peaks of the western islands as well as on the peaks of Gran Canaria and the southern half of Lanzarote reaching up to 70 kilometres per hour. During the day yesterday there were gusts that exceeded 81 kilometres per hour in La Aldea de San Nicolás and reached 68km/h in Agaete, on the west side of Gran Canaria.

Rainfall is expected on Gran Canaria, Tenerife and La Palma, with a 95% possibility of rain on the northern half of Gran Canaria, while elsewhere there will be a likelihood of cloudy skies with a probability of some weak and occasional rains.

Temperatures, are expected to remain cooler than the expected average for this time of year and will remain stable. The forecast is that thermometers will continue to register an average of between 10º and 12º inland on Gran Canaria and may be even lower at summit areas and on the southern and western slopes.

For Friday, AEMET maintains the active yellow warnings for waves and wind inland. Skies will have cloudy intervals and there will be a lesser chance of rain; which if it does arrive, is likely to be weak and occasional and mainly affecting the western islands of Tenerife, La Palma, El Hierro and La Gomera. Otherwise it is expected to be slightly cloudy tending towards clear skies. On Gran Canaria, the island’s interior is expected to see a slight increase in maximum temperatures, up to 14ºC, reaching 22ºC in the capital and up to 24ºC in the shade in La Aldea de San Nicolás, to the west.

The highest Canary Islands’ day time temperatures, measured in the shade yesterday, were in the municipalities of Vallehermoso (La Gomera), with 24.5º, followed by Mogán, with 23.5º, in Tasarte, at 23.1º, (both on Gran Canaria), while the minimum night time temperature, of 1.3ºC, was recorded in La Orotava (Tenerife), followed by 5º in San Mateo and 6º at Cruz de Tejeda, both on Gran Canaria.

As for the winds on Gran Canaria, a fairly consistent 48 kilometres per hour was measured in Agaete with maximum gusts of 81 kilometres per hour in La Aldea de San Nicolás. Only 0.2 litres of rain per square meter was recorded in Valleseco.

This Thursday Teide once again wore a white cap, with snowfall on Spain’s highest mountain remaining after a first winter dusting earlier this week.

Long range forecasts are currently showing a strong potential for rain storms by this time next week, with some fine weather expected to emerge as we enter the weekend and into early next week.